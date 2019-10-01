Best REIT ETFs For Your Portfolio

I put every one of these funds through my ETF Focus ranking system to produce my list of the top 5 real estate ETFs.

When it comes to putting all of them side-by-side, there are just a few that really stand out.

Brad Thomas of the iREIT on Alpha service here on Seeking Alpha published a great article not too long ago on the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), the largest ETF by far covering the REIT space. Brad correctly points out that VNQ has been an elite performer this year returning 27% year-to-date and contains a "who's who" of the biggest REITs out there. While Brad's service attempts to achieve alpha through careful research and analysis of individual REITs, for most investors who just want broad real estate exposure in their portfolios, VNQ will work just fine.

Back when I was running my own Marketplace service, I researched and ranked hundreds of ETFs using factors, such as fees, diversification and liquidity, to identify the very best within each sector. 2019's performance has brought a lot of investment and interest to the REIT group while a number of intriguing new fund launches have added diversity to the ETF industry's offerings. Pacer's new trio of real estate ETFs - the Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (SRVR), the Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate ETF (INDS) and the Pacer Benchmark Retail Real Estate ETF (RTL) - comes to mind.

For as much as we hear about how the global economy is slowing, the U.S. housing market is showing a fair amount of strength. Housing starts and building permits just hit 12-year highs and 30-year mortgage rates still sitting well below 4% should keep potential home buyers lined up. It's for these reasons that I still think real estate has room to run. The fact that interest rates keep falling will only make the high yields offered by REITs look that much more attractive.

The evolution of the ETF marketplace means that there are a number of great diversified, low-cost options for investors. For the purpose of this article, I'm going to dust off my old ETF ranking system to identify the best options if you're looking to add real estate exposure to your portfolio.

Here are my top 5 in reverse order...

5. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE)

XLRE launched about four years ago after it was essentially spun off from the Financials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) following the GICS sector reclassification. Since that point, it's accumulated nearly $4 billion in assets (mostly due to assets shifted over from XLF) and remains one of the more tradable REIT ETFs available.

Despite coming from the uber-successful State Street ETF family, this fund comes with a few issues. When it comes to separating the best REIT ETFs, the smallest factors matter. XLRE's expense ratio of 0.13% rates highly in the ETF universe as a whole but it trails those of the four other ETFs on this list. It also loses points because 85% of assets are in large-cap REITs making it less diversified than many of its top-rated counterparts. If you're looking for "safe" REIT exposure, this may be a more preferable choice but other funds do a better job investing across different market caps.

Another factor to consider - XLRE doesn't hold any mortgage REITs (those are still in XLF). If you want access to this high yield subsector of the REIT market, you'll need to add a fund, such as the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM).

4. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

For being virtually non-existent in the ETF industry as little as five years ago, Fidelity has done a great job of building an all-star lineup of more than two dozen funds, mostly focused on sectors and factors. One of the better funds in its lineup is FREL.

FREL addresses several of the weaknesses associated with XLRE. Its expense ratio is one of the cheapest in the field and it achieves a better overall diversity with just over half of assets in large-cap names. The dividend yield of FREL has been a standout in the past but looks to be more average nowadays. While higher yields can be found in specialty sector REITs, 3% is about the going rate for a broadly diversified index REIT ETF.

The one downside to FREL is its relative size. At just under $1 billion in assets, its the smallest of the five which can occasionally affect its liquidity and trading costs. Daily trading volume is modest and can contribute to slightly higher spreads than its peers.

3. Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

According to my ranking system, biggest does not necessarily mean best (although it's still pretty good). Taking advantage of its sheer size (it's five times bigger than the next closest real estate ETF), liquidity and trading costs are non-issues and its portfolio is nearly identical to that of FREL.

However, in very non-Vanguard fashion, it comes with an expense ratio higher than several of its peers. Its 0.12% figure still makes VNQ ultra-cheap but the fact that it's one of the originals in this space allowed an opportunity for even cheaper offerings from the likes of Fidelity and Schwab to come in and undercut it. To date, Vanguard hasn't attempted to regain its low-cost crown (in all honesty, it doesn't need to if it's already the biggest real estate ETF in the space by far) but, again, it's just enough of a difference to keep it out of the top spot.

Like, FREL and XLRE, VNQ's yield is about average among broad REIT funds.

2. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Schwab has done a terrific job of coming and commanding market share through a combination of audacious offerings and ultra-low fees. SCHH came into existence several years after the space's biggest names but has used these factors to become the second-largest REIT ETF around.

As mentioned just now, SCHH established its place thanks to its industry-leading 0.07% expense ratio. Its asset level also makes trading costs very cheap helping to give this fund the lowest all-in cost in this sector. It's well-diversified and comes with the highest 30-day yield among the top five at nearly 3.5%.

If you're already a shareholder in the popular SPDR Dow Jones Real Estate ETF (RWR) or considering buying it, don't bother. SCHH tracks the exact same index and charges 0.18% less annually to own. In other words, SCHH will almost certainly outperform RWR going forward.

1. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)

USRT is only the 7th largest REIT ETF by assets - it's not even the largest iShares real estate ETF; that title belongs to the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - but on my list, it ranks #1.

Among REIT ETFs, it checks all the major boxes. It's ultra-cheap, well-diversified and has one of the highest yields within the broad real estate ETF universe. It's not quite perfect though. Like XLRE, it omits mortgage REITs but it's overall diversification remains very solid. State Street essentially rebuilt this fund three years ago (it changed its ticker and index and cut its expense ratio) in order to compete with its cheapest peers. It's safe to say that it's accomplished its goal.

Conclusion

Admittedly, the difference between some of these ETFs is minor and choosing one over the other depending on what you're looking for is easily defendable. Quantitatively, my ranking system gave the nod to USRT over SCHH but if I were to choose personally, I'd probably go with SCHH. The differences are so minor between the pair but I tend to prefer ETFs with larger asset bases.

Either way, investors are the big winners here as the industry has developed to offer a number of great options in REITs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.