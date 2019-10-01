Cronos Group: Still Expensive After The Drop

While it's been a rollercoaster ride for many stocks this year, few investors have had the whiplash that Cronos Group (CRON) shareholders have. The company rocketed higher by 170% to start 2019 and is currently staring down a negative year-to-date return. The fall has certainly been justified, with the company having the lowest total revenue of its peers, and revenue growth rates continuing to decelerate. The deceleration in revenue growth rates was inevitable, but it is difficult to justify a price to sales ratio of 100 or higher without top-line acceleration. Given the continued deceleration in sales growth and minor gross margin contraction, I see the stock as an avoid. Oversold bounces are undoubtedly possible, but I would view 35% plus rallies as opportunities to lighten up positions.

In early February, I initially wrote on Cronos Group and suggested it was time to take profits on the stock. The stock was up over 140% in 30 trading days, and stock boards were filled with unbridled enthusiasm. As those that have followed me a while know when everyone in the proverbial pool for an investment thesis, I always advocate getting out immediately. Since that time, the stock has tumbled 60%, and this is despite exceptional revenue growth from the company. However, the market is looking forward 12-18 months ahead, and revenue growth is decelerating. A company with a lack of earnings stability and a semi-lofty valuation is not an attractive investment, and this is what can be attributed to the stock's downfall. So, let's take a look at where Cronos Group stands now, after a 60% plunge in its market cap.

Beginning with revenue growth rates, we can see that Cronos Group continues to see deceleration. The company reported $10.2 million in revenue for its most recent quarter, a 202% growth rate year-over-year, and this is an exceptional figure that most companies would love to have. However, this growth has not been strong enough to cool off the current price to sales ratio of over 100x. With trailing-twelve-month revenue sitting at $27.6 billion and a market cap of $4 billion, the company is currently sitting at a price to sales ratio of 144x. Even if we give the company the benefit of the doubt and include Q3 revenue estimates of $9.8 million and sub out the Q3 2018 quarter of $3.8 million, the company is still trading at 119x price to sales.

In comparison to peers like Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) at 32x price to sales with similar revenue growth rates, this valuation is very difficult to justify. This is even truer when factoring in the fact that Canopy Growth's total revenue is 1000% higher than Cronos' in the same period. If anything, the market leader with the largest market share should get the premium. This suggests that Canopy Growth is severely undervalued, or Cronos Group is insanely overvalued. I would argue that this is a case of the latter.

As we can see from the above chart I've built, it is worth pointing out that the revenue growth rates of 400% or higher generated in 2018 were not sustainable long term. Having said that, we have seen a significant drop-off from these growth rates. Revenue growth rates are looking like they are trending towards low triple-digit levels in the 100-120% range over the next couple of quarters. This is a material deceleration and puts Cronos' revenue growth rates more in line with its peers. Looking at Q3 2019 estimates, the two-quarter average revenue growth rate is expected to slide to 180%. I like to use a two-quarter average for assessing a trend in sales growth rates as it smooths out any single quarter readings, which can be lumpy. Looking further forward to Q4 2019 estimates, the estimates are currently sitting at $18.6 million. This would translate to 162% growth year-over-year from the $7.1 million reported in Q4 2018 and would bring the two-quarter average for revenue growth down to 160%. There is no disputing that this is impressive growth, but it's not high enough growth to command the same price to sales multiple the company did with growth rates over 300%.

Estimates are not perfect, and generally, they are on the conservative side. I do not think the company is going to get much help from its Cronos Device Labs segment over the next two years. This segment will likely continue to incur R&D costs but should have difficulty generating much revenue. The segment aims at advancing vaporizer technology, but the recent news among vaping deaths is likely to put a heavy dent in demand. I would be surprised if vaporizer use was not enforced more going forward on a legal and parental basis. While Cronos' vaping arm is expected to focus on CBD, and the potential culprit mentioned might be THC according to the CDC. However, I assume vaping to be painted with the same brush regardless of the substance. It will take months if not years to find the real culprit, but I would expect consumers to be less interested in vaping going forward.

Moving to gross margins, we can see that Cronos' margins are relatively flat, but trending down from the high of 63% seen in Q2 2018. Gross margins hit a new two-year low at 44% in Q4 2018, and have bounced back, but are still sitting in the low 50% range. Gross margins for the recently reported quarter were 53%. While these figures are much better than the feeble gross margins at Canopy Growth of 15%, they are still trending lower, though marginally, since FY-2017.

While Cronos Group still boasts exceptional revenue growth rates and respectable gross margins, these metrics are not enough to justify a price to sales multiple of 144x currently. The stock never belonged at above $20.00 per share but arrived there thanks to the Altria (MO) investment and momentum traders, and it's now back sunk back to reality. I see no reason to expect the stock to trade above the $20.00 level in the next 12 months and can't see any way to justify a C$6 billion market cap for Cronos without material revenue acceleration. From current revenue growth rates, this will not be an easy task.

Based on this, I see Cronos as still slightly over-valued despite its fall from grace. Significant beats on revenue estimates going forward will be pivotal to reversing this current downtrend. Investors are going to want to see revenue of $11.5 million in Q3 2019 and revenue of $19.0 million in Q4 2019 in hopes to turn around the two-quarter average revenue growth rate. If the company comes in below estimates of $9.8 million and $18.6 million (Q3/Q4), I would not be surprised to see the stock head under the $8.00 level.

Let's take a look at the technical picture since the February top:

Cronos Group broke below its 20-month moving average in August and is seeing downside follow-through this month. This is significant as the 20-month moving average is one of the most reliable barometers of long-term momentum I use. Cronos spent all of its life since its US IPO above this key level, and dips to this level throughout 2018 saw immediate buying pressure. We've seen a significant change of character this time around, with the stock slicing through this moving average like it wasn't even there. Until Cronos Group can reclaim its 20-month moving average, I will view any rallies as simply oversold bounces. The stock will need a monthly close above $11.70 to retrieve this level.

As we can see from the daily chart, the stock is finally heading towards some support levels, after a sharp descent from its highs. The problem with the parabolic run-up from Q3 2018 through February is that it left no real support levels on the chart. Parabolic up-trends do not build key levels along the way due to the speed of their ascent. Based on this, stocks often implode if this parabolic uptrend fizzles out. This is what we saw with Cronos Group.

Strong resistance for Cronos Group sits at $13.50 and $19.20, with upper support at $7.35, and strong support at $5.60. I would expect the $7.35 level to provide a bounce if we do head down there, but I have no interest in trading off support levels within bear markets. For now, the stock remains in no man's land between $7.35 support and $13.50 resistance, and I would view rallies of 35% or more as opportunities to lighten up positions. The reason for this is that any rallies that occur below $13.50 are noise.

Cronos Group continues to make investments to support its international push, but the Device Labs investment may end up being a flop with the vaping effects coming mainstream. Elsewhere, the company continues to see progress with Cronos Australia and Cronos Israel, which would add 7,000 kilograms of capacity to their current 40,000 kilogram plus capacity in Canada. The company's growth revenue growth rates remain exceptional but are decelerating as 300% growth is not sustainable for any company long term. While this was to be expected, it's the valuation that is the problem. At 144x price to sales, Cronos is going to need to blow out revenue estimates for the next few quarters to even approach a palatable valuation metric compared to its peers. I continue to see the stock as an Avoid given its high valuation and poor technical picture. The first sign of a turnaround would be a monthly close above $11.70. Unless this occurs, I will view rallies of 35% or larger as selling opportunities.

