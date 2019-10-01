Wells Fargo: My Next Dividend Stock Purchase

Between the 4.0% yield, 5-6% earnings growth, and 0.9% annual valuation multiple expansion, it's likely that shares of Wells Fargo will provide 9.9-10.9% annual total returns over the next decade.

Adding to the case for an investment in Wells Fargo is the fact that I estimate shares of the company are trading at an 8% discount to fair value.

Despite the risks to Wells Fargo, I believe the company's strong balance sheet and solid operating fundamentals will be able to help the company largely avoid those risks.

Wells Fargo has announced that Charlie Scharf will assume the position of CEO, beginning on October 21, which I believe is encouraging news for the company moving forward.

Having raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years, Wells Fargo is positioned to become a Dividend Contender in 2020.

While I have been interested in the theoretical concepts of investing for close to a decade at this point, I'm still quite new to investing itself.

Image Source: Personal Capital

After all, I just started investing in September 2017. Upon examining my portfolio time and time again, I have noticed a glaring flaw that I am working toward fixing over time.

This glaring flaw to my portfolio is the fact that my allocations to financial services and industrials are a bit less than I would prefer.

Today, we'll be discussing a financial services stock that I am seriously considering adding to my portfolio, which is Wells Fargo (WFC).

We'll be discussing Wells Fargo's dividend safety and growth profile, the company's fundamentals and risks, in addition to the valuation aspect of an investment in Wells Fargo at the current price.

I'll then conclude by offering the annual total returns that I expect Wells Fargo to deliver over the next decade from its current price.

Wells Fargo Offers A Safe Dividend With Mid-Single-Digit Long-Term Growth Potential

As dividend growth investors, it's important for us to assess a company's dividend safety and growth profile.

We'll arrive at an opinion regarding Wells Fargo's dividend safety by examining the company's EPS payout ratios.

While I also typically like to examine a company's FCF payout ratios, I'll omit those ratios from this analysis. My rationale for this decision is that due to the volatile nature of a bank's FCF (stemming from interest rates, investments, and debt), it often doesn't make sense to examine a bank's FCF payout ratios.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

In further support of my point, it's clear that Wells Fargo's FCF payout ratios have fluctuated so dramatically from year to year that such an examination provides little value to us as per the illustration above.

Moving to Wells Fargo's EPS payout ratio in its previous fiscal year, the company generated diluted EPS of $4.28 against dividends per share of $1.64 during that same time, for an EPS payout ratio of 38.3%.

Upon examining the current fiscal year, analysts are forecasting diluted EPS of $4.72 against dividends per share slated to be $1.92, for an EPS payout ratio of 40.7%.

When we take into consideration that an EPS payout ratio below 40% is generally considered ideal for a bank and that Wells Fargo possesses a strong balance sheet, it's reasonable for us to conclude that Wells Fargo's dividend is reasonably safe for the foreseeable future.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Taking the above into account, it's not surprising that Simply Safe Dividends and I agree that Wells Fargo's dividend is quite safe for the foreseeable future.

With the safety of Wells Fargo's dividend now addressed, we'll shift our focus to the growth potential of Wells Fargo's dividend in the years ahead.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

When we take into consideration that Wells Fargo's EPS payout ratio is ideal for a bank and that Yahoo Finance analysts are expecting the company's earnings to grow at 8.0% annually over the next 5 years, I believe it's fair to assign a mid-single digit dividend growth rate to Wells Fargo over the long-term.

Now that we've assessed Wells Fargo's dividend growth potential, we'll move to the company's fundamentals, which appear to back up the case for at least mid-single digit earnings growth over the long-term to support underlying dividend growth.

Wells Fargo's Operating Fundamentals Remain Strong And I Am Confident In Management

Alongside JPMorgan Chase (JPM) (interested readers can access my initial coverage of here) and Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo is the third largest U.S. bank by market capitalization at the time of writing.

Image Source: Wells Fargo Barclays 2019 Global Financial Services Conference Presentation

Wells Fargo boasts a customer base of over 70 million customers, serving one in three U.S. households.

It's also worth noting that Wells Fargo is appropriately responding to the shift in consumer preferences from brick and mortar banking to mobile banking, with 30.0 million digital active customers as of May 2019, a YOY growth rate of 8%.

Per page 42 of its most recent Annual Report, Wells Fargo possessed over $1.9 trillion in assets at the end of its previous fiscal year, 7,800 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, and contact centers, with offices in 37 countries and territories to support its customers conducting business in the global economy.

Simply put, Wells Fargo is a well-established financial institution, with its history dating back to when it was founded in 1852.

According to page 59 of its most recent Annual Report, Wells Fargo is divided into the following three operating segments:

Community Banking: According to page 60 of Wells Fargo's Annual Report, this segment provides diversified financial products and services for consumers and small businesses, including checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business lending, in addition to referrals to Wholesale Banking and WIM. The segment accounted for 46.3% of Wells Fargo's net income in its previous fiscal year.

Wholesale Banking: According to page 62 of Wells Fargo's Annual Report, this segment provides financial solutions to businesses across the United States and globally with annual sales in excess of $5 million. The segment's products include Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Corporate and Investment Banking, Credit Investment Portfolio, Treasury Management, and Commercial Capital. The segment comprised 42.0% of Wells Fargo's net income in its previous fiscal year.

Wealth & Investment Management (WIM): According to page 63 of Wells Fargo's Annual Report, this segment provides a full range of personalized wealth management, investment and retirement products and services to clients across U.S. based businesses, including Wells Fargo Advisors, The Private Bank, Abbot Downing, Wells Fargo Institutional Retirement and Trust, and Wells Fargo Asset Management. The segment delivers financial planning, private banking, credit, investment management and fiduciary services to high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals and families. The company also serves clients’ brokerage needs, supplying retirement and trust services to institutional clients and providing investment management capabilities delivered to global institutional clients through separate accounts and the Wells Fargo Funds. The segment made up the remaining 11.7% of Wells Fargo's net income in its previous fiscal year.

Now that we have a better understanding of Wells Fargo's business, we'll transition into why I believe the company's operating fundamentals are strong.

Image Source: Wells Fargo Barclays 2019 Global Financial Services Conference Presentation

Wells Fargo continues to post strong financial and non-financial results throughout its business.

Customer Loyalty and Overall Satisfaction with Most Recent Visit branch survey scores in June reached the highest level in over 3 years, which was shortly before the account opening scandal came to light in 2016.

This suggests that Wells Fargo is making significant progress in restoring its reputation by executing upon its values and goals.

Across numerous categories, such as primary consumer checking customers (up 1.3% YOY), debit and credit card usage (debit and credit card POS purchase volumes both up 6%, along with commercial card spend), loan originations (home lending originations up 6% YOY, first mortgage loan originations held for investment up 61% YOY, and consumer auto originations up 43% YOY), closed referred investment assets (up 12% sequentially and 1% YOY), and U.S. investment banking market share (up to 3.5% YTD compared to 3.3% YTD in 2018), Wells Fargo is posting positive growth.

Image Source: Wells Fargo Barclays 2019 Global Financial Services Conference Presentation

Wells Fargo is also continuing to heavily invest in its regulatory-related spending to properly address its compliance and operational risk, making it more likely that a repeat of the account opening scandal won't occur. In addition to the spending allocated to shoring up the company's controls, Wells Fargo is also investing in data and technology to continue to meet the shifting preferences of its customers. All told, Wells Fargo expects to spend $52-53 billion in 2019 on non-interest expenses.

Image Source: Wells Fargo Barclays 2019 Global Financial Services Conference Presentation

Not only is Wells Fargo a diversified business with 90 business lines and a company that is continuing to post positive growth throughout its business, but the company maintains a strong capital position.

Wells Fargo's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.0% at 6/30/19 was well above both the regulatory minimum of 9% and the company's internal target of 10%.

Image Source: Wells Fargo Debt Rating Summary

Given the discussion above, it should come as little surprise that Wells Fargo boasts investment grade long-term issuer ratings of A+ from Fitch, A2 from Moody's, and A- from S&P.

Image Source: JPMorgan Chase Credit Ratings

Wells Fargo's credit ratings are similar to that of JPMorgan Chase's with the exception of JPMorgan Chase's AA- rating from Fitch being one notch higher than Wells Fargo's.

Image Source: Bank of America Credit Ratings

Compared to Bank of America's credit ratings, Wells Fargo's ratings are actually the same.

When Wells Fargo states that the company's debt rating is among the highest ratings of any financial services company, that's a legitimate claim as evidenced by the data above.

Besides Wells Fargo's strong operating fundamentals and balance sheet, the company boasts an experienced management team.

While I'll avoid discussing C. Allen Parker in depth, Wells Fargo's interim President and CEO due to the fact that he will no longer serve in his current role when Mr. Scharf assumes the position of CEO in just a few weeks, it's worth noting that Mr. Parker possesses decades of experience in the financial services industry in a variety of leadership positions.

Moving to the soon to be President and CEO, Charlie Scharf, Mr. Scharf will be leaving his role as Chairman and CEO of BNY Mellon, where he served since July 2017.

Prior to becoming Chairman and CEO of BNY Mellon, Mr. Scharf served as the CEO of Visa (V) from October 2012 to December 2016, and is credited for transforming the firm into a technology-driven digital commerce company.

Prior to joining Visa, Mr. Scharf served as Managing Director of One Equity Partners, JPMorgan Chase's private investment arm, and Mr. Scharf previously served as CEO of Retail Financial Services, one of JPMorgan's six lines of business. Mr. Scharf has been billed as a protege of legendary JPMorgan Chase CEO, Jamie Dimon.

Mr. Scharf possesses decades of industry experience, working alongside the best bank executive in our lifetime for much of that time. I believe this will be highly beneficial to Mr. Scharf, and he will be able to draw upon his past experience to fulfill the Wells Fargo's vision.

CFO John Shrewsberry has been with Wells Fargo since the commercial finance company he co-founded became part of Wells Fargo in 2001. Mr. Shrewsberry is a 26-year veteran of the banking and investing industry, which is also beneficial to Wells Fargo.

Both Mr. Scharf and Mr. Shrewsberry have decades of relevant industry experience that I believe will be helpful to Wells Fargo in restoring their trust with the public following their account opening scandal.

Between the operating fundamentals, strong balance sheet, and experienced management team, I am confident that Wells Fargo is capable of being an excellent investment at the right price.

Risks To Consider

While Wells Fargo is a high-quality U.S. bank, that doesn't mean the company is immune to risk.

The first risk to Wells Fargo is pertaining to its cross-selling metric that was done away with a couple years ago following the 2016 scandal. Wells Fargo has always prided itself on its ability to forge relationships with its customers.

Although this strategy led to the 2016 scandal and considerable pressure was often placed on employees to meet sales quotas as a result of this metric, the benefit to it was that Wells Fargo's customers had numerous accounts with them (ranging from checkings and savings accounts to insurance services), which made it less likely that their customers would switch their accounts to another bank.

If Wells Fargo's strategies to engage with its customers and to keep its customers don't pan out, this could result in the loss of customers to its rival banks.

While I don't view this as a major problem going forward due to Wells Fargo's ability to engage with its customers and adapt to their shifting preferences, it's a potential risk nonetheless.

As indicated on page 4 of Wells Fargo's most recent Annual Report, Wells Fargo will continue to operate under the $2 trillion asset cap through at least the remainder of 2019, as a result of the Federal Reserve's response to Wells Fargo's widespread consumer abuse and compliance breakdowns from its scandal.

While this has largely been beneficial to Wells Fargo from the perspective that a bank could always use improved internal controls and efficiency, it's worth mentioning that should Wells Fargo have any repeat offenses resembling what happened during its last scandal, the Federal Reserve would likely impose yet another one of these growth restrictions in an attempt to protect consumers.

Although I view it as unlikely that Wells Fargo will repeat any major scandals of the past, any additional impositions from the Federal Reserve restricting the growth of Wells Fargo would be unfavorable to the company's growth plans, resulting in a punishment of the stock price as well.

Along the lines of the company's stock price, it's also worth noting that while Wells Fargo held up fairly well during the Great Recession along with JPMorgan Chase (both remained profitable through the Great Recession), the combination of decreased profits and pessimistic investor sentiment sent Wells Fargo's stock price tumbling nearly 70%, from $36 in March 2007 to just $12 in December 2008 (pages 120-121 of Wells Fargo's most recent Annual Report).

While Wells Fargo is a stronger company now than it was a decade ago when it cut its dividend, an improbable repeat of a severe recession in our lifetimes could result in a dividend freeze at the very least, and massive losses of capital on paper.

For investors that aren't comfortable with the prospect of volatile earnings and a volatile stock price in the midst of an economic recession, financial companies such as Wells Fargo aren't an ideal investment.

Image Source: Wells Fargo Barclays 2019 Global Financial Services Conference Presentation

Another risk worth mentioning is that while revenue was rather stable from 2Q18 to 2Q19, Wells Fargo's net interest income decreased 4% YOY (pages 121-122 of Wells Fargo's most recent Annual Report). With rates being cut by the Federal Reserve not once, but twice in the past couple months alone, it doesn't appear that these headwinds will dissipate at any point in the near future.

As such, Wells Fargo anticipates full year 2019 NII to decline about 6% from full year 2018.

Fortunately, Wells Fargo was able to more than offset its net interest income decline with an increase in non-interest income driven by higher deposit service charges, card fees, etc in 2Q19.

Although we've discussed a few of the risks associated with an investment in Wells Fargo, I would refer interested readers to pages 120-136 of Wells Fargo's most recent annual report for a more comprehensive discussion of the risks associated with an investment in Wells Fargo.

Wells Fargo Is A Wonderful Business Trading At A Reasonable Valuation

Now that we've established Wells Fargo is a company I believe every dividend growth investor should consider for their portfolio, we'll delve into the valuation aspect of an investment in Wells Fargo.

The first valuation metric we'll use to arrive at a fair value for Wells Fargo is the 13 year median TTM PE ratio.

According to Gurufocus, Wells Fargo's TTM PE ratio of 10.48 is well below its 13 year median of 12.67.

Assuming a reversion to a PE ratio of 12.00 and a fair value of $58.09 a share, Wells Fargo is trading at a 12.7% discount to fair value and offers 14.5% upside from the current share price of $50.73 (as of September 27, 2019).

Because many will rightfully point out that the PE ratio is never a useful measure by itself, we'll be examining the more useful Shiller PE ratio to determine if Wells Fargo is still trading at an attractive valuation.

According to Gurufocus, Wells Fargo's Shiller PE ratio of 13.04 is also well below its 13 year median of 15.69.

Even if we assume a reversion to a Shiller PE ratio of only 15.00 and a fair value of $58.36 a share, Wells Fargo is trading at a 13.1% discount to fair value and offers 15.0% upside from the current price.

The third valuation metric we'll examine to determine Wells Fargo's fair value is the 13 year median price to book ratio.

According to Gurufocus, Wells Fargo's price to book ratio of 1.32 is also below its 13 year median of 1.41.

Assuming a reversion to a P/B ratio of 1.41 and a fair value of $54.19 a share, Wells Fargo is trading at a 6.4% discount to fair value and offers 6.8% upside from the current price.

The final valuation method that we'll use to assign a fair value to shares of Wells Fargo is the dividend discount model or DDM.

Image Source: Investopedia

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is simply another term for a company's annualized dividend per share. In the case of Wells Fargo, that amount is currently $2.04.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is referring to the rate of return that an investor requires for the time and effort they put into investing. In my case, I find that a 10% rate of return is ample reward for the time and effort I put into researching investment opportunities and monitoring my investments.

The third and final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

Unsurprisingly, the long-term DGR is the most difficult input to accurately forecast because of the variety of factors that impact it.

When we consider that Wells Fargo's payout ratios are about where I would like to see them and that earnings growth is likely to be in the mid-single digits in the years ahead, I believe a long-term DGR of 6.0% is a realistic dividend growth estimate.

When we plug in the inputs above, we arrive at a fair value of $51.00. This implies that shares of Wells Fargo are trading at a 0.5% discount to fair value and offer 0.5% upside from the current price.

When we average the 4 fair values above, we arrive at a fair value of $55.41 a share.

This indicates that shares of Wells Fargo are trading at a 8.4% discount to fair value and offer 9.2% upside from the current price.

Summary: Wells Fargo Is Positioned To Deliver Alpha Over The Next Decade

Despite Wells Fargo's dividend cut a decade ago, the company has learned its lesson from the Great Recession. Wells Fargo is in much stronger financial condition now than it was a decade ago and although another recession as severe as the Great Recession is a possibility, it is likely that such a severe recession won't occur again in many of our lifetimes.

From an operating standpoint, Wells Fargo is adapting well to the Fed imposed $2 trillion asset asset cap. This has allowed the company to focus on improving its controls and its efficiency as Wells Fargo continues on its path to restoring its reputation following the account opening scandal that came to light in late 2016.

In addition to the company's strong operating fundamentals, Wells Fargo is also trading at an 8% discount to fair value.

Between the 4.0% yield, 5-6% earnings growth, and 0.9% annual valuation multiple expansion, it's likely that shares of Wells Fargo will provide 9.9-10.9% annual total returns over the next decade.

While Wells Fargo isn't trading at a deep discount to its fair value, I believe any discount to Wells Fargo's fair value is adequate for us to consider initiating a position.

At the current price, I believe Wells Fargo offers a nice blend of dividend safety/growth and value, which I believe is likely to deliver alpha over the next decade. It's for this reason, I will be initiating a position in Wells Fargo in a few days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WFC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.