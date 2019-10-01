Not DRIPing High-Yield Securities Is Costly To Your ROI

Introduction

One of the first decisions your broker probably asked you when setting up an account is what do you want to do with the dividends you receive. Most stocks (don't know about funds) also allow you to enroll in their automatic reinvestment programs, called DRIPs. DRIP refers to “Dividend ReInvestment Plan,” a means of reinvesting your dividends/distributions back into the issuing security. Most accounts allow you to decide if you want to DRIP or not at either the account or individual security level. Most times the investor incurs no fees to DRIP, thus increasing their position cost-free. Some securities allow you to DRIP at a discount to the market price, another plus for DRIPing back into that security. By DRIPing, you are also doing dollar-cost averaging, a popular investment strategy.

Since I do not DRIP, that initial SeekingAlpha article got me thinking: How much does it effect my return by not DRIPing? A quick run using PortfolioAnalyizer, which assumes DRIP but has an option to not DRIP, showed that DRIPing was required to get the CAGR you see in PortfolioAnalyizer or shown elsewhere as Total Return. Not knowing precisely how PortfolioAnalyizer does their calculations, I chose to do my own analysis using the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income CEF (FFC). FFC is a CEF that owns a mix of convertible bonds, corporate bonds, and preferred stocks. As of this writing, it was yielding 6.7%. From their website, I found distribution data back to August 2011.

Running the Numbers

I assumed an initial purchase of $10,000 worth of FFC at $16.56 on 8/31/2011. For the case where distributions were not DRIPed, I applied a 2% annualized return on the distributions, which seemed reasonable, if generous, considering where interest rates have been since 2011. The website provided the DRIP price an investor would have incurred and new shares were added to the initial holdings for the with-DRIP calculations. To verify if my logic was sound, I also ran FFC though PortfolioAnalyizer for the same time period to see what CAGR they produced (10.76%) with DRIP turned on. I used a simplified version of Excel's XIRR formula to calculate the CAGRs for each scenario.

Source: Author's computations

Part of the better XIRR return is due to FFC price increasing from $16.56 to $20.14. To see the DRIP-only XIRR, I ran a test assuming no price increase. This drops the final DRIP value down to $19,381 and a XIRR of 8.62%, still better than the 7.81% without DRIPing. I ran another XIRR for non-DRIP to see how much you would have needed to earn on your distributions to match the DRIP XIRR. You would have had to find an investment with a very unrealistic 13% ROI! To see how well this idea applied to lower yielding assets, I cut the FFC distributions by 2/3rds. Leaving everything else same, the two XIRRs were now 5.34% vs 3.08% (DRIP/no-DRIP). I then ran the lower payouts with the no price improvement assumption. Here, the no-DRIP XIRR bested the DRIP XIRR, 3.08% vs 2.80% in that test. This was due to some reinvestments occuring at a price higher than what I assume the final price to be. That is important to keep in mind: reinvesting into a bad security only makes it a worse investment!

Effect on Portfolio Strategy

My tests definitely shows reinvesting your dividends is important to better overall returns. The higher the yield, the more important reinvestment is to earning the reported CAGR/ROI reported values. That is due to the “fact” that you most likely reinvested at a much lower yield than the HY asset owned paid. That also explains why the higher the yield, the greater loss of ROI by not DRIPing. As one would expect, price movement while you own the asset can greatly effect your final ROI. A large price drop just before you sell will have a larger effect on your ROI if you were reinvesting than if you were not. Regardless of which you do, your yield is the same (distribution/price). So the portfolio strategy that I would get from this analysis would be, assuming you need some distributions to live on or pay your RMDs, DRIP your High Yield assets and pocket the dividends from your other investment. All of this said, there are those investors who need their dividends in cash to cover expenses. They should review their needs and try to DRIP at least some of their higher yielding securities. While I used FFC so I had actual data to use in my analysis, that does not imply endorsement of FFC at this time. I hope to see it at a discount to NAV again; then I might buy some shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.