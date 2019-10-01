Oracle: Stock Could Be Flat Until Revenue Reaccelerates

After reporting a strong Q4 earnings last quarter, Oracle (ORCL) seemed to have hit a turning point in the stock with revenue, margins, earnings, and guidance all coming in ahead of expectations. However, the good times were short-lasting as the company reported a somewhat disappointing Q1 earnings with lower-than-expected Q2 guidance.

Q1 revenue was roughly flat compared to the year ago period, at $9.22 billion, below expectations for $9.28 billion and below management’s previous guidance. License revenue continued to show signs of struggle and with management citing a sales force reorganization in North America, outlook was not encouraging either.

In addition to a softer-than-expected quarter, CEO Mark Hurd announced he was taking a medical leave of absence, which led to the stock trading down over 5% after earnings. While the stock has recovered slightly since then, investors continue to remain cautious around this name and rightfully so.

Valuation had been a bit suppressed the past few quarters. However, it appeared Oracle was going to break through that trend after last quarter’s earnings report. While the stock was encouraging over the past few months, the weak quarter, outlook, and CEO’s leave of absence gives investors more questions to think about than answers.

The stock still remains down ~5% since reporting earnings, and that downtrend seems about right. It will take quite a bit of financial turnaround and strength to re-encourage the investing community to become overall bullish about this name. Management seemed to shy away from reiterating their original target of returning to growth in FY20 during the call, which is a troubling sign after one quarter.

For now, I think this tech giant is best to be left alone until the company can put together a few good quarters of revenue growth, earnings beat, and overall confidence in the longer-term business trend. Valuation remains a little bit compressed, but with supporting reasons for the below average P/E.

Q1 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue was flat compared to the year ago period at $9.22 billion, which was below consensus expectations for ~$9.28 billion of revenue. When looking at revenue growth on a constant currency basis, revenue grew 1%, which was at the very low end of management’s constant currency guidance of 1-3%. Management talked about the macro environment having no change in enterprises’ spending habits, which calls into question that, if there are no macro changes, then why is revenue still not growing?

Cloud/license revenue grew 4% on a constant currency basis and was the only product offering that experienced growth during the quarter. Hardware sales continue to be a big headwind to revenue growth as this revenue stream represented 9% of revenue but declined by 9% on a constant currency basis. In addition, cloud license/on-premise license revenue declined by 6% on a constant currency basis. This revenue stream could be moving more towards the cloud/license revenue offering, given some enterprises are moving away from the traditional license model.

When taking a deeper look at cloud and license revenue breakdown, both Applications and Infrastructure revenue grew 3% on a constant currency basis. Application revenue had grown 7% in three of the four quarters during FY19, so the slowdown to 3% was a bit surprising. Management did talk about going through a sales force reorganization in North America, which could have contributed to some of the weakness in the cloud revenue streams.

Operating margin during the quarter came in at 42%, a slight improvement compared to 41% in the year ago period and seemed to be slightly higher than consensus expectations for ~41%. Margins continue to expand and remain near the higher end of recent memory as the company continues to shift away from hardware sales and more towards the higher margin, more recurring cloud revenue.

While free cash flow has slowed down over the past few quarters, the most important thing is free cash flow remained above 100% of net income, coming in at 111% during the quarter. I believe this is one of the bigger reasons why valuation could have a floor. Even though revenue growth and EPS growth are not robust, the company continues to generate a healthy amount of free cash flow.

Despite revenue growth coming in below expectations and near the low end of management’s guidance, EPS of $0.81 was in line with expectations for $0.81 and at the midpoint of management’s guidance for $0.80-0.82. The company continues to repurchase quite a bit of shares, with over $5 billion repurchased during the quarter.

Management provided Q2 guidance that came in a little below expectations, with revenue growth expected to be 0-2%, whereas consensus was expecting growth above 2%. EPS guidance also fell a little short of expectations.

In addition, management did not reiterate their previous target of revenue growth accelerating in FY20, which would imply 4%+ constant currency growth in addition to double-digit EPS growth. While this re-acceleration could eventually happen, after the Q1 report, investors seem to feel like they might have to wait another year for this to come to fruition.

Valuation

While valuation has contracted a little bit over the past few weeks, the bleak outlook on FY20 leaves investors to question where the longer-term growth trends for Oracle should really be. Management previously alluded to revenue growth accelerating during the year, but without reiterating this target, investors could be disappointed with another slow-to-no growth year.

Management’s previously stated double-digit EPS growth for the year may also be off the table now, which is why the stock has been down ~5% since reporting earnings. With revenue and EPS growth seemingly being tapered down, there is no question why the stock continues to trade at a discount to their peer group.

Valuation for some of these legacy technology names can become challenging because they all have their heritage revenue streams that may not be growing as fast as the market leaders. In Oracle's case, their hardware sales continue to experience declines, which has caused some headwinds to the overall company revenue growth.

In addition, revenue growth for these companies is not as fast as some of the newer software companies for two main reasons. First, the software market is more underpenetrated compared to the technology hardware market. Thus, there is more room for growth. And second, the law of large numbers comes into play for these legacy names. Oracle’s ~$40 billion in revenue is tougher to grow 10% in a year compared to a $1 billion software company.

Right now, Oracle's valuation is a little below the above peer group due to the lower revenue growth profile and softer outlook, given challenges around revenue re-acceleration. I think the stock will remain range-bound over the next few quarters until management can put together a string of strong quarters demonstrating improved financial trends.

