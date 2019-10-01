IPO Update: HBT Financial Proposes IPO Terms

I'll be watching this IPO from the sidelines.

HBT is growing moderately but all of the IPO proceeds are being used to pay existing shareholders, with nothing left over for the bank's growth plans.

The firm operates a network of bank branches in the state of Illinois.

HBT Financial aims to raise $150 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

HBT Financial (HBT) has filed to raise $150 million from an IPO of its common stock, per an S-1/A registration statement.

The company is a community bank that provides a range of financial services to businesses and individuals in the state of Illinois.

HBT is a moderately growing Midwest U.S. bank with an attractive IPO valuation. However, all of the IPO proceeds are going to pay existing shareholders, with nothing left for future growth plans, a negative aspect of the IPO.

Company

Bloomington, Illinois-based HBT was formally incorporated in 1982 and operates a network of 61 full-service and three limited-service banking branches under the Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank brands. Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Fred Drake.

As of the end of June 2019, HBT had total assets of $3.2 billion, loans held for investment of $2.2 billion, total deposits of $2.8 billion and stockholders' equity of $340 million.

The firm’s provides businesses, commercial and retail banking and services to businesses, individuals, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois, as shown by the map below:

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Growth Plans

HBT’s primary market focus has been on the Chicago MSA, which accounts for 33% of its total deposits and 45% of its loan book.

Due to bank merger deals in the region, HBT has been able to attract experienced lenders which has resulted in an ‘annual originated loan growth of more than 16% in the Chicago MSA since 2016.’

Management expects to see a continuation of the current pattern of market disruption through M&A deals as adding to its growth opportunity in the Chicago market.

Additionally, the bank has a track record of acquiring banks as part of the ongoing consolidation trend throughout the U.S., as the chart of recent acquisitions shows below:

The firm’s marketing and customer relations expenses as a percentage of total interest income have been dropping as revenue has increased, per the table below:

Marketing & Customer Relations Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 2.77% 2018 3.05% 2017 3.52%

Financial Performance

HBT’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing total interest income

Increased net interest income after provision for loan losses

Growing net interest margin

Fluctuating net charge-offs to average loans

Stable cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Interest Income Period Total Interest Income % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 73,499,000 9.0% 2018 $ 137,432,000 7.7% 2017 $ 127,593,000 Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses Period Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 65,801,000 4.1% 2018 $ 123,745,000 5.0% 2017 $ 117,859,000 Net Interest Margin Period Net Interest Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 4.48% 2018 4.25% 2017 4.01% Net Charge-offs To Average Loans Period Net Charge-offs To Average Loans Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 0.05% 2018 0.23% 2017 0.15% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 38,948,000 2018 $ 79,994,000 2017 $ 72,082,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $17.2 million in cash and $37.6 million in subordinated debentures. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was $77.8 million.

IPO Details

HBT intends to sell 8.3 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $18.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $150 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $494.3 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 31.53%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund a $170.0 million distribution to our existing stockholders.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, J.P. Morgan, Raymond James, Sandler O’Neill + Partners, and D.A. Davidson & Co.

Commentary

HBT is another in a continuing group of community banks that are going public to gain expansions capital.

However, the IPO proceeds aren’t being earmarked for expansion purposes, they are all going to pay a distribution to the firm’s existing shareholders.

The firm’s financials show a moderately growing bank with relatively robust net interest margin and uneven net charge-offs to average loans.

The market opportunity is uncertain, since the state of Illinois is undergoing significant budgetary problems and the business environment is negative, with reports of businesses moving out of the state due to increasing taxation.

Management believes there is growth opportunity in its core Chicago MSA.

As a comparable-based valuation, the IPO appears reasonably priced, almost even bargain priced when compared to Midwest community bank network CrossFirst Bank.

However, for the firm to use all the IPO proceeds to pay a distribution to existing shareholders is highly unusual and leaves no new money for management’s growth plans.

Despite the apparent bargain price for the IPO, this feature is a significant negative and leads me to stay away from the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 10, 2019.

