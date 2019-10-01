UnitedHealth Group: Fantastic Total Return And Growing Income

UnitedHealth Group is extremely well-diversified in the medical services sector with new facilities added via bolt-on buys using its strong cash flow, and the company has a defensive business that will make money even in a recession.

UnitedHealth Group’s three-year forward CAGR of 12% is great and will give you growth as the United States economy grows, and the aging population requires more healthcare.

UnitedHealth Group has increased its dividend for 11 years and presently has a yield of 2.0%, which is about average.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH), is a buy for the dividend growth and total return growth investor and is the largest provider of medical services. UnitedHealth Group is a cash machine, and the company uses the cash to buy bolt-on companies, increase the dividend each year and buy back shares raising the stock price. UnitedHealth Group is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines I use to select companies for my IRA portfolio of great business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, UnitedHealth Group has a great chart going up and to the right for 2015-2018 in a strong solid pattern with consolidation in 2019.

Data by YCharts

UnitedHealth Group is reviewed in the following topics below.

Investment Fundamentals

Company Business

Conclusions

Portfolio Management Highlights

Investment Fundamentals

I use total return as my starting point in looking at a company’s business. The total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. UnitedHealth Group beats against the Dow baseline in my 57-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 57-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance.

The great UnitedHealth Group total return of 129.13% compared to the Dow base of 49.45% makes UnitedHealth Group a great investment for the total return investor that also wants some increasing income. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $28,700 today. This gain makes UnitedHealth Group a great investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the United States economy continues to grow, and the need for medical services increases.

Dow's 57-Month total return baseline is 49.45%

Company name 57-Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage UnitedHealth Group 129.13% 79.68% 2.0%

UnitedHealth Group does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for eight of the last 10 years and having a minimum of 1% yield. UnitedHealth Group has an average dividend yield of 2.0% and has had increases for 11 years, making UnitedHealth Group a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in June 2019 for an increase from $0.90/Qtr to $1.08/Qtr or a 20% increase. The next dividend increase is estimated to be in June 2020 of $0.22/Qtr. or a 20% increase. The five-year average payout ratio is low, at 29%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company by buying bolt-on companies, increasing the dividend, and buying back shares all which raises the earnings and value to the shareholder.

I only like large-capitalization companies and want the capitalization to be at least greater than $10 Billion. UnitedHealth Group easily passes my rule. UnitedHealth Group is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $204 Billion. UnitedHealth Group 2019 projected operating cash flow at $18 Billion is great, allowing the company to have the means for company growth, increasing dividends each year and buying back shares that increase the stock price. Large-cap companies like UnitedHealth Group have the cash and ability to buy other smaller companies and overcome any storms that might come along.

UnitedHealth Group's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price to $303. UnitedHealth Group price is below the target by 40% and has a low forward PE of 14, making UnitedHealth Group an excellent buy at this entry point. I rate UnitedHealth Group as a buy for future growth and a good growing income. The cash flow is what drives UNH's stock price up, and the company either returns the cash to the shareholder which they are doing now or starts more expansion in the United States or foreign countries. Either method will drive UNH up at an estimated rate of 12% per year.

I look for the earnings of my positions too consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on July 18, 2019, UnitedHealth Group reported earnings that beat expected by $0.14 at $3.60, compared to last year at $3.14. Total revenue was higher at $60.6 Billion more than a year ago by 8% year over year and was in-line with expected revenue. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and the top line increasing with a fair increase compared to last year of the bottom line. The next earnings report will be out in October 2019 and is expected to be $3.75 compared to last year at $3.41 a good increase. What more could you want. UnitedHealth Group has had increasing yearly dividends for 11 years straight and increasing earnings turn into shareholder value.

UNH's total return is strong, and the above-average growing dividend makes UnitedHealth Group a good business to own for income and growth especially at this good entry point. My Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes UnitedHealth Group interesting is the long-term demand for healthcare services and the very strong cash flow that will help increase the share price through stock buybacks and increased dividends. UnitedHealth Group gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and a great total return.

Company Business

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest providers of medical services in the United States and Brazil.

As per Reuters:

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. UnitedHealthcare provides healthcare benefits to an array of customers and markets and includes UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, UnitedHealthcare Community & State, and UnitedHealthcare Global businesses.

Overall, UnitedHealth Group is a great business with 12% projected growth as the economy grows going forward with increasing demand from medical services. The good earnings, revenue growth, and primarily the cash flow provide UNH the capability to continue its growth by expanding across the United States and foreign countries. The talking heads that preach recession should be ignored, and even with a slowdown in the world economy, UnitedHealth Group's services are still needed.

The paraphrase below from the 2nd quarter's earns call indicates growth for the company's services.

Creating value for those we serve translates stronger financial performance. Over just the last three years, the revenue per consumer served by OptumHealth has grown by nearly 50%. In the quarter OptumHealth total revenue grew 20% to $7.1 billion while operating earnings advanced 21% to $688 million. We will continue investing for the future building, innovating and diversifying as we seek to support the development of the next generation health system, a system that provides high quality and efficient access for all, a system that achieves better outcomes and experiences at lower costs for people. We remain confident as we look forward to the second half of 2019. And now expect adjusted earnings per share of $14.70 to $14.90, an increase of $0.25 from the guidance we established at the end of last year.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the UnitedHealth Group business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. UnitedHealth Group has good constant growth and will continue as the United States economy, and the older population grows. The revenue growth is being driven by the good healthcare market and the share price by the stock buybacks done with the great operating cash flow.

Conclusions

UnitedHealth Group is a good investment choice for the dividend growth and total return investor with its above-average growing dividend that has been increased for 11 years. UnitedHealth Group is a cash machine and will continue to bring value to its shareholders. UNH will be added to my portfolio when cash is available. If you want a stable, growing dividend income and good total return in a defensive business, UNH is the right investment for you at a very good entry point.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 7.7% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 7.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 9.9% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 8.8% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 13.6% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On August 19, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium ($1.72/share Sept $145). I like DHR, but it’s getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and downside protection. On September 12th, I bought back the calls for $0.07/share making $1.65/share in one month.

On August 30, I trimmed HD to 10% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow even stronger.

On August 30, I trimmed OHI to 9% of the portfolio. OHI is a great income business, but it has risks, so 9% is my limit on this company until the operator problems are totally under control.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash flow positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $938 Million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase from the fourth quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last five months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. On July 19th, BA said that they expect to have the 737 Max flying by the early fourth quarter and BA went up $16. The second quarter earnings report was real bad, and BA lost $25 over three days.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 4.98%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled “The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review.” Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, DLR, EOS, DIS, SLP, PEP, DHR, LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.