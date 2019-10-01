Diverging Car Company Futures: Status Quo Toyota Vs. Change Advocate Volkswagen, While Tesla Just Keeps Breaking New Ground

Toyota still maintains that it is too early for BEVs, and it continues a plan for hybrids while it works out hydrogen fuel cells.

Toyota and Volkswagen are rooted in an ICE past but see different futures; both need to navigate the transition to electrification.

Tesla has no baggage, and so is free to keep making up the future (if it can afford it!).

Volkswagen ID.3, featuring new Volkswagen logo. Source

In times of great change, investors not only have the challenge of making sense of a chosen investee company, but they also need to see where the company of interest fits, and furthermore whether the business philosophy of its management aligns with what is going on. Nowhere is this better seen currently than in the automotive industry. Firstly, the issue of change itself is often hotly contested by Seeking Alpha authors and commenters, where some (myself included) see rapid electrification of transport now well underway and quite unstoppable, while others think that ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles are not threatened.

I take as a given that the world is on a rapid path to electrification, and with that underlying assumption, I'm interested in how traditional auto companies are positioning themselves for the end of the internal combustion engine. The tension that traditional auto companies have is that currently their success is based on making and selling ICE vehicles, so they are trying to set out on a new path, which means the end of their existing product range. New electric car companies, such as Tesla (TSLA) don't have this distraction.

Here, I focus on how two of the world's major car companies, Toyota (TM) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), are reshaping their respective futures. Before I get into the details, a few words about Tesla and how it is positioned vis a vis the legacy companies is warranted.

Seeking Alpha is a hotbed of commentary about Tesla, so I won't comment in detail about the huge dichotomy between the "shorters" and "supporters". It is pretty easy to discern the biases which authors bring to the Tesla story and one needs to make allowances for this. The European View makes clear where it stands by having Tesla losing the battle in the title (Tesla desperately fights its already lost battle). The thesis that The European View brings is that while he likes the Tesla vision, reality lies with the established auto industry and Tesla cannot possibly compete. Missing in this analysis is an understanding that the cars that Tesla is selling are not just an ICE with a battery for an engine, but a Tesla is a whole new view on transport. This is perhaps best understood with the knowledge that the latest model Tesla will be upgradable via software for autonomous driving features as they become available, whereas the new Volkswagen BEV is a basic car, albeit with some smart features. I argue that Tesla has the advantage that it doesn't have a legacy dragging it down. Tesla just keeps challenging the legacy auto industry, with the latest being development of a BEV version of the profitable GM and Ford (F) pickup trucks with an internal combustion engine.

You will see as I address Volkswagen in this article, that I think Volkswagen is aware of the legacy issues and is seeking to reshape the company along the lines of Tesla, and in a way that Toyota is yet to face up to. On the other hand, perhaps a key issue about Tesla's prospects comes from Henry Miles, who points out that Toyota is the world's strongest car maker and financial strength is not Tesla's strongest suit. I'm struggling with balancing vision against financial stability. I know that the wrong vision killed Kodak (NYSE:KODK) and I wonder whether Toyota risks a similar fate.

The Frankfurt Motor Show is a critical moment for Volkswagen's 5 years of strategic reorientation starting to see the light of day, and it is all about electrification. At the same time, Toyota remains cautious about whether BEVs are viable (yet), instead hoping for an intermediate period when its hybrids shine while it convinces the world about its fuel cell strategy instead of full electrification. It is a fascinating time in the evolution of the motor car (and wheeled transport more generally). Toyota and Volkswagen are the giants of the current motor car industry, each selling close to 10 million vehicles annually. Here, I discuss the contrasting approaches of Toyota and Volkswagen and make some comments about the likely bloodbath that is coming. Given the approach of autonomous driving and the likelihood that this will mean a dramatic reduction in the number of cars on the road, a combination of electrification and autonomous driving means a lot of casualties, especially in the US auto industry (except for Tesla).

Volkswagen

Volkswagen isn't being modest about its revamp after the diesel scandal. In a company-wide reboot, that is being driven internally (no bringing in the consultants), the whole organisation is engaged in the biggest transformation imaginable. The soon to be released ID.3 electric hatchback is being talked about as being as significant to the company as was the release of the transforming "Beetle" and "Golf" models, except that this time it isn't just shape and technology under the bonnet. The ID.3 becomes the vanguard of its electrification as the first fully electric model available (well, it is a dead heat with the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron that come out of the same corporate family).

The ID family is based on a new mobility platform MEB (Modulare E-Antriebs-Baukasten). MEB reflects reinvention of the underlying architecture of the car which avoids all of the baggage of ICE car design. This means fundamental changes in body and interior design as well as a new electric powertrain. The core platform will be the basis for not only new Volkswagen models but also other brands in the Volkswagen family, including Audi, SEAT, and Skoda cars. A key feature of MEB is that the chassis and body are separated from each other, meaning that anyone can place their body design on a MEB platform. Volkswagen claims that by 2028, the MEB platform will be used in 22 million vehicles across the group.

Volkswagen MEB platform concept. Source Volkswagen.

Already, it is clear that there are ID models that will occupy significant spaces in the automotive pallet. There is news from all over the world about Volkswagen's plans for new BEV releases, and it is clear that regional Volkswagen staff are having an influence. For example, it looks as if the first of the new family of BEV vehicles to be released in Australia may be the ID.4 SUV, a popular class in that country. The rumour is that the ID.4 could be $24,000 cheaper than the Tesla Model Y. Given that Volkswagen is suggesting that the ID.4 might be priced similarly to the Tiguan, it may not be an apples for apples comparison with the Model Y, but nevertheless, it indicates that Volkswagen is serious about its BEV transition.

Also, in the ID family is the ID.Buzz, a reinvention of the legendary Kombi, which is due for release in 2022. It's reported range will be 600km.

Volkswagen Buzz concept. Source Volkswagen

The new flat 2-dimensional Volkswagen logo is being run out in 171 countries at 10,000 points of sale and service around the world. Volkswagen calls the new logo, which doesn't deviate far from the widely recognised brand, younger, digital and modern, reducing the brand to its essentials.

While the pitch seems to be taking on Tesla but at a much lower entry price, I suspect that it isn't so simple.

The new brand design marks the start of the new era for Volkswagen. Jürgen Stackmann, Member of the Volkswagen Board of Management responsible for Sales, Marketing and After-Sales, said:

By formulating new content and with new products, the brand is undergoing a fundamental transformation towards a future with a neutral emission balance for everyone. Now is the right time to make the new attitude of our brand visible to the outside world."

Toyota

Along with Volkswagen, Toyota is one of the strongest legacy auto companies, but unlike Volkswagen, which has set out to make up a new future path with diligence and German planning, Toyota is playing out a really well thought out plan for low emissions motoring that was sketched out a long time ago when the idea that batteries would ever be able to power vehicles over great distances was a pipe dream.

Still today, Toyota doesn't think that full electrification of transport is ready or achievable. I view this as a reason to be cautious about investing in Toyota. I last wrote about Toyota's insistence that BEVs are not yet "ready" in January 2018. That is a very long time ago in the BEV story, but little has changed from the perspective of Toyota senior management. They still say that BEVs are not in Toyota's planning horizon. Recently, at the f-cell conference in Stuttgart, Toyota's Chairman Takeshi Uchiyamada was quoted as saying:

If you are passionate about what you think is right, keep moving forward. I am convinced that we can create the right conditions for mass adaption of hydrogen for a better society for our children."

The linked article summarises day 2 of the conference which involved more than 500 hydrogen and fuel cell professionals from 21 countries.

Morry Markowitz's (President Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA)) presentation on the current state of the fuel cell and hydrogen industry in the US, indicated to me the challenges confronting fuel cell vehicles in competition with BEVs. In the US, there are 7,000 FCEVs on Californian roads, which are serviced by 40 hydrogen stations. The goal for 2024 (5 years away) is to have 100 hydrogen stations in California. Markowitz mentioned 4 challenges to hydrogen fuel cell adoption in California: hydrogen supply reliability, network resiliency, station development delays, political issues. Here is what Markowitz said about political issues:

Touching on political issues, he said the environmental committee still don't have a lot of confidence in hydrogen: "Why? Their strong believe is that battery electric vehicles will eventually dominate the market and were just syphoning off funds and resources that will slow down the eventual takeover of battery electric vehicles."

Contrast the hydrogen charging situation with electric car charging facilities in California, which currently has 21,000 BEV charging stations. The goal is for there to be 250,000 charging stations in California within 6 years. And that doesn't include home charging! In California, in H1 2019, there were 52,807 BEVs sold, up 60% year on year from 33,015. California is Tesla country, with 40,085 Tesla BEVs sold (up 85.45% year on year) in H1 2019, mostly due to the release of the Model 3.

Legacy issues confronting Toyota

Threats to ICE vehicles are appearing everywhere and some are very close to home for Toyota.

As I've indicated already, Tesla continues to do what Tesla does, creating chaos for others to follow. Tesla's plan for release of a BEV pickup is a case in point. Toyota doesn't think the business case for an electric pickup is strong. What are they thinking?... both Ford and GM do!!!

Toyota dominates the light vehicle/off road vehicle markets with its HiLux and LandCruiser vehicles. Toyota owns this space because of engineering excellence and focuses on building vehicles that customers are confident about. I was surprised to read recently about a small company that retrofits Toyota light vehicles for underground mining use. Dutch firm Tembo is producing BEV-converted Toyota LandCruisers and HiLux vehicles for mining applications. The goal here is to address a major problem of emissions from ICE vehicles in underground mining.

With health, safety, and clean air big issues in underground mining, diesel-powered vehicles are threatened. Key advantages (in additional to being emissions-free) of the BEV Toyota vehicles are improved performance (instant torque), less noise and less vehicle heat load in deep mines. There are huge savings in operational costs and higher reliability of electrical components means less maintenance and, therefore, less downtime. Big savings on energy use come from reduced ventilation if all of the machinery is electrified and emissions free (deeper mines, more savings).

Why would Toyota cede this market to an upstart company?

Toyota and electrification

I'm on the record for saying that Toyota is in danger of missing the BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) revolution by claiming that batteries aren't yet ready for fully electric vehicle applications. Still today, Toyota continues to argue that the future of zero emissions transport is in fuel cell technology, with hybrids a bridging solution. There is loose language about electrification, which can be interpreted as hybrids, although Toyota Europe seems to be leading the charge for release of a Toyota BEV.

There are a huge number of reasons (one could say millions because there are millions of BEVs on the roads worldwide) why the BEV future has already arrived. There are now many automobile companies offering BEVs with a range in excess of 250 miles. Heavy duty BEV trucks are soon to be released. BEV buses and short haul trucks are being implemented across the globe.

A continuing battle within at Toyota?

I remain convinced that there is a battle going in within Toyota. The first protagonist involves the Chairman leading a charge which seeks to stay the course on maintaining a role for internal combustion engines through hybrids, while preparing for a transition to the hydrogen fuel cell future. This plan has no place for fully electric cars and it largely remains Toyota's public position.

On the other hand, reading the message from the President Akio Toyoda in the 2018 Annual Report indicates a different vision for Toyota. President Toyoda sees a fundamental paradigm shift in the automotive industry akin to the change from horse and cart to motorised transport. He wants to "transform Toyota from a car making company into a mobility company". In his vision, this includes innovation in electrification, automation, connectivity, and sharing. President Toyoda makes a confronting statement "Perhaps the greatest hindrance to reforms and innovation at Toyota is its experience of past success." He makes the point that past sales volumes and profits cannot guarantee future growth, encapsulating the dilemma I refer to in comparing Tesla with legacy car companies.

President Toyoda goes on to make statements about how the company needs to be pulled together to develop a cohesive and powerful whole. He states, "In this urgent time, there is no room for intra-Group competition; the future for the Toyota Group depends on enhancing its competitiveness as a united whole." This sounds a lot like the plan that Volkswagen has been developing over the past 5 years. I don't see this plan in Toyota currently and this is why I am concerned for its future. President Toyoda makes the point that customers are at the center of Toyota's focus. I find it extraordinary that when I ask about when I shall be able to purchase a fully electric Lexus, I get a lecture on the upcoming fuel cell revolution. The same conversation has been had by a colleague in Sweden with his Lexus agent. I don't think the world's leading car company can afford not to have a plan to release fully electric vehicles in the short term. Reading the 2018 annual report, there is a lot of talk about electrification, but it is used to include hybrids and fuel cell vehicles, with hand waving about BEVs.

Are developments in Brazil where the different strategies of Toyota and Volkswagen will become most obvious?

The Brazilian auto industry has been doing it tough recently as exemplified by Ford recently closing down a truck plant in Sao Paulo, Brazil's major car manufacturing hub. Sao Paulo's governor has announced substantial benefits to auto makers if they invest at least 1 billion Real (~$240 million) and create 400 jobs. Volkswagen, GM (GM) and Toyota have taken the bait, although it isn't clear that Toyota will invest sufficiently to get the major benefits as it plans to invest 1 billion Real and create 300 rather than 400 new jobs.

The details of the plans by GM, Volkswagen, and Toyota are still subject to speculation, but I suspect that Toyota will follow previous "steady as you go" developments (a hybrid vehicle), while Volkswagen seems to have more aggressive plans that may mean a groundbreaking shape, fully electrified vehicle with new developments in autonomous driving? Watch this space to see if Brazil indicates the divergent paths that Toyota and Volkswagen are on.

Conclusion

I've been harping for several years now that Toyota is in danger of missing out on the electrified transport revolution as it proceeds with a twofold strategy of seeking to monetise big investment in new generation hybrid vehicles (which are beautifully engineered) while pushing its Hydrogen Fuel Cell developments. I know that Toyota is in great shape financially and can afford to make a lot of mistakes, but I continue to argue that the stakes are high for not participating in the BEV revolution. I'm cautious about Toyota's future unless they change direction soon. The world is passing them by.

Volkswagen has been through a near-death experience with its diesel scandal, but I see the seeds of success with its powerful corporate determination to make the transition to full electrification as a matter of urgency. While nothing is assured in a massive shakeout coming to the car industry, I'm pretty sure that Volkswagen will be a survivor. There are a lot of car companies whose future is more challenging and the signs of this are starting to emerge. For instance, Moody's credit rating for Ford was recently cut to junk status. This demonstrates that it is really difficult to stay profitable while seeking to transform a company whose success is based on yesterday's paradigm.

And then there is Tesla, which isn't out of the woods in building a secure and stable future. On the other hand, it retains a key position as influencer and groundbreaker. My view is that it will be among the small group of survivors when transport is fully electrified and autonomous.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.