Value Is Making A Strong Comeback

As history shows, the value was out of favor for almost 150 months in 1926 and then was followed by a sharp rally.

The underperformance of the value sector for the past 12 years may open up some investment opportunities.

The rebound of the U.S. stock market in September prompted many investors to turn to underperforming market segments in recent years, including value ETFs.

The rebound of the U.S. stock market in September prompted many investors to turn to underperforming market segments in recent years, including value ETFs.

In the past month, value has outperformed growth. As shown in the chart below, the outperformance was mainly driven by Financials, Energy, and Industrials. Among all sectors, I.T. and Healthcare have been the two weakest ones, dragging down growth indices.

The underperformance of the value sector for the past 12 years may open up some investment opportunities. As history shows, value was out of favor for almost 150 months in 1926 and then was followed by a sharp rally.

Are we currently at the beginning of a similar rally? If so, what are the ETFs we can look into in order to ride on the market rally?

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) is linked to the CRSP US Large-Cap Value Index, which provides exposure to large-cap companies with value characteristics in the U.S. stock market. It is the most significant value ETF with about $50 billion assets under management. Large-cap value stocks bring dividends and rock-solid stability to any balanced portfolio and therefore provide many benefits to investors with a long-term perspective. Companies in this market segment are often considered to be the safest companies in the world and tend to be in stable industries. VTV is associated with an index of about 355 holdings, while industry exposure tilted towards finance, healthcare, and consumer. Investors should also note that VTV has paid a substantial dividend, which may provide stable income during the downturn.

VTV provides one of the lowest expense ratios at 0.04%. The 1-year return is 3.22%, the 3-year return is 11.60%, and the 5-year return of 9.14%, with a trailing 12 months dividend rate of 2.52%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) provides exposure to mid-cap stocks with value characteristics by tracking the performance of the CRSP US Mid Cap Value Index. It can be a useful tool for investors who want to fine-tune their domestic stock exposures or implement a particular investment style. Value strategies tend to be biased towards specific industries and may outperform the broader index in some economic environments (such as recessions).

VOE provides a low expense ratio of 0.07%. The 1-year return is 2.38%, the 3-year return is 9.05%, and the 5-year return of 8.17%, with a trailing 12 months dividend rate of 2.12%.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) offers exposure to Financial Select Sector Index, which includes companies from the following industries in the U.S. market: diversified financial services; insurance; real estate investment trusts; thrift & mortgage finance; commercial banks; capital markets; consumer finance; real estate management and development. The top 5 holdings (~40%) include Berkshire Hathaway, JP Morgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup. Investors seeking this ETF should be aware that it is likely to be affected by U.S. policy. After the 2008 U.S. recession, there's been increased scrutiny for irresponsible practices in the financial companies.

As I mentioned in this week's The Lead-Lag Report, the financials sector is still an attractive value play. We had seen some improvement in this sector when investors began pivoting to value stocks. The continuing lower rate fears, however, will keep the sector's profitability under pressure.

XLF provides a reasonable expense ratio of 0.13%. The 1-year return is 2.92%, the 3-year return is 15.54%, and the 5-year return of 10.29%, with a trailing 12 months dividend rate of 2.01%.

