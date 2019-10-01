Alibaba: Solid Business With Lots To Like

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) presented a typically upbeat investor day, with retained FY20 guidance on revenues and the unveiling of strong long-term user and GMV targets. There was also greater clarity provided on the planned strategy to achieve these targets and, on all metrics, management appears to be doing a solid job. The focus of the B2C segment remains on user growth and up-selling opportunities, while within the B2B segment, there are various key drivers – increasing penetration and demand for AliCloud, taking advantage of scaling opportunities for Ant Financial (in which Alibaba finally secured a 33% equity stake) and continued growth in the digital media and film businesses. From a valuation perspective, BABA trades at an uncharacteristic discount to its American peers despite significantly higher growth metrics as shares appear to be, unjustifiably, penalized by the ongoing macro overhang. In sum, the risk-reward ratio of BABA shares appear to be firmly titled towards the latter.

Unveiling Some Bullish Long-Term Targets

Following a review of Alibaba's latest medium-term strategy update at its annual investor day, I feel confident that FY20 revenue projections of at least CNY 500 billion will be met, despite the company making little alteration to existing guidance. However, Alibaba did unveil some bullish new medium-term targets - to service 1 billion Chinese customers and achieve a GMV of CNY 10 trillion by FY24. New long-term targets were similarly encouraging - 2 billion global customers by 2036, 100 million job opportunities, and help 10 million SMEs achieve profitability.

Source: Pg 26 of Investor Presentation

Vast Untapped Growth Potential in B2C

Alibaba’s business-to consumer ("B2C") businesses are focused on expanding locally and internationally to drive user growth as well as tap into cross-selling opportunities within the current user base. Currently, Alibaba serves 85% of the users in developed areas but counts only 40% of the rural population as its customers.

Source: Pg 6 of Investor Presentation

Alipay’s current ecosystem synergies across core product/service offerings such as Tmall, Taobao, Kaola, etc., will be a key part of Alibaba’s strategic push to expanding the overall ecosystem. However, further penetration into lower-tier cities could drive up ARPUs disproportionately - per FY19 data, ARPU increased by almost 5x from the 1-year consumer cohort to the 5-year cohort, indicating the incremental value accretion to BABA from continued user retention.

Source: Pg 10 of Investor Presentation

Globally, Alibaba continues to invest in regional e-commerce (such as Lazada in SE Asia and Trendyol in Turkey), logistics (Lazada Logistics), and payment networks/eWallets (Kakaopay, Paytm, etc.) to drive user growth.

Source: Pg 6 of Investor Presentation

The ARPU upside from the cross-selling opportunities within the global customer base will likely be another source of untapped growth potential as the Alibaba ecosystem continues to scale. For example, as Alibaba noted, only 25% of its active customers in China retail marketplace are users of its local consumer services, and 12% of that are Youku customers. As the value proposition of Alibaba’s online marketing tools becomes more obvious to merchants, for instance, significant monetization opportunities are likely to emerge within the B2C space.

Source: Pg 7 of Investor Presentation

Cloud Opportunities Drive B2B

Within Alibaba’s business-to-business ("B2B") segment, opportunities in the cloud remain immense both in China and the larger Asian region. In China, the digitization of governments and traditional enterprises is set to drive public cloud growth (penetration of public cloud in China is 10% vs. 22% in US). Meanwhile, IT spending of public sector and traditional companies in China reached $329 billion in 2018, and significant growth potential remains.

Source: Pg 14 of Investor Presentation

High margin end-to-end digitization remains AliCloud’s focus, as China increasingly moves to the cloud. In Asia Pacific, AliCloud is already the leader in the cloud infrastructure market (19.6% share in 2018 vs. 14.9% in 2017). Meanwhile, its focus outside of Asia lies predominantly in the financial and retail markets given the relative maturity of public cloud overseas.

Source: Pg 16 of Investor Presentation

Increased Exposure to the Ant Financial Growth Story

Perhaps the biggest positive for investors was the news that Alibaba managed to finally close the 33% equity stake in its crown jewel, Ant Financial (the valuation of Ant reached $150 billion in its last financing round, ranking it amongst the biggest financial firms globally).

Source: CB Insights

While the increased stake will have negligible P&L impact, there will likely be a cash flow impact as 37.5% of Ant’s pre-tax profit will now no longer be paid out quarterly in cash to Alibaba, which used to be the norm. The exact revenue numbers were not disclosed for Ant Financial; however, growth remains strong - the average annual customers for Ant Financial reached 900 million in China and 1.2 billion globally along with local wallet partners as of June 2019.

Source: Pg 3 of Investor Presentation

Up to 740 million users and 28 million SMEs currently subscribe to Ant’s financial products. Despite the rapid user growth, Ant Financial has maintained strong engagement across its client set – 40% of Ant’s ecosystem customers use all five categories of services, up 10% YoY.

Source: Pg 5 of Investor Presentation

The total relationship balance (i.e., the sum of the average balance of Yu’E Bao, Huabei, Jiebei, and annualized insurance premiums from Jan-Jun 2019) of Ant Financial’s ecosystem was particularly impressive, growing by more than 9x from entry to year 5.

Source: Pg 6 of Investor Presentation

ANT continues to drive an open-source technology-centric approach to open up new business opportunities, focusing on new-age technologies such as Blockchain, AI, IoT, security, and computing (BASIC).

Source: Pg 16 of Investor Presentation

Though no explicit confirmation was made, the completion of Alibaba’s equity stake transaction points to a likely Ant IPO in 2020 - an event with the potential to unlock significant shareholder value.

Tapping into the Growth Potential in Media

Alibaba’s Digital Media & Entertainment (DME) strategy is largely focused on Youku, its core entertainment platform. In particular, management is looking to drive further growth in its paying subscriber base (46% growth YoY) as well as move towards a greater share of premium content ownership to drive user stickiness.

Source: Pg 12 of Investor Presentation

Notably, Alibaba is also the market leader in Chinese film (via Alibaba pictures, Taopiaopiao & Damai) - 8 of the top 10 grossing movies in China are co-produced and distributed by Alibaba. It is looking to build on its leadership via partnerships, e.g., the company has partnered with Hollywood’s big six production houses, in an effort to penetrate the vast Chinese market.

Source: Pg 9 of Investor Presentation

Shares Trade at an (Unjustifiable) Discount

From a relative valuation perspective, Alibaba trades at a discount to peer valuations across several key metrics while also boasting superior revenue growth ratios even as profitability is lower. On the latter, it is important to note that management has consistently put out the message that profitability is a distant second to scale from a strategic perspective. I am inclined to believe this given Alibaba’s products remain under-monetized, and as growth eventually takes a backseat to profits, there will be significant upside to Alibaba’s earnings when synergies kick in at scale. With the likely SOTP benefits of a likely Ant Financial IPO also on the horizon, I am optimistic about prospects.

Source: seekingalpha.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.