Cancom: Uncertain Market Environment Starts To Weigh On The Stock Price

Fundamental valuation points to up to 20% downside with fair value range between €41 to €55.

Since the beginning of the year, Cancom's (OTC: CCCMF) [ETR:COK] stock returned +75%, while its benchmark index - TecDAX was up +15% and MDAX +20%. Following strong Q2 results and the subsequent guidance upgrade, the stock climbed to €55.90 - the highest level in the company's history while subsequently settling at €49.70. Cancom is about to set a new record with the strongest organic top line growth of 18.5%. However, we believe the market has largely priced it in, with only limited upside, in particular in light of the deteriorating macro environment. Historically, the company showed 6-9 months time lag to the macro climate.

In fact, after falling from its all-time high, we believe the stock has only limited upside potential. Fundamental valuation shows significant downside risk of up to 20% (peers/historic multiples) with a max 10% upside derived by DCF.

Chart 1 Strong benchmark beat

Source: Image created by author with data from Boerse.de

Key Stock Drivers

1) One of the TOP 5 System Houses in Germany

Cancom is the fourth largest System House SH provider with c. 10% market share in the German market. Its customers range from small to large-sized enterprises from different industry verticals with no industry accounts for more than 10%. The majority of sales are generated in Germany (90%) and the rest in other European countries and the US. Cancom operates two segments:

IT Solutions is a pure System House/reselling one-stop shop with a comprehensive support for IT infrastructure and applications and is a direct competitor of Bechtle (OTC: BHTLF, [ETR:BC8]) which dominates the German SH market with 25% share. In addition, IT Solutions division has outstripped the SH market growth at c. 16.9% (all in) vs. 13.1% and Bechtle's at 16.1%, respectively. Cloud Solutions offers a full spectrum of cloud products, mainly in the workplace management.

In 2018, the company generated €1.4bn in sales (12.1%/18.7% organic/reported growth) with an 8.3% EBITDA margin.

Unlike Bechtle, Cancom does not have an anchor investor – c. 90% is free float. This as well as its critical size make it a rather interesting acquisition target for international (strategic/private) investors, who want to enter the German market. In fact, as the recent Bloomberg article suggests Cancom has been approached by some investors, however, given its high valuation levels the interest cooled down. Among possible investors, the article mentioned EQT and Permira as well as CDW Corp. (NASDAQ: CDW) and Bechtle. However, we don't think Bechtle is actually interested in Cancom, albeit being an industry consolidator, as both have very prominent cultural and strategic goal differences.

Chart 2 TOP 4 System House provider with 10% market share

Source: Image created by author with data from Bechtle, ChannelPartner

2) It will be hard to beat unusually strong growth of 2019

Cancom is about to record the strongest organic sales growth in its history at 18.5% to reach €1.68b in sales vs. an average 8.7% in the last 4 years. This should be largely driven by extraordinarily strong organic growth in Q2 19 +31.6% y/y, explained by widespread demand from all segments, following the discontinuation of the Windows 7 update by January 2020. This in turn triggered most of its customers to spend more ahead of it.

Backed by the solid H2 pipeline in the Cloud Solutions segment, Cancom upgraded its guidance to "very significant growth" (old: "significant growth"), implying an above 10% growth rate. We believe, this is as good as it gets for Cancom for the foreseeable future. In fact, excluding the abnormally high sales growth in 2019, we see it declining to 7.3% CAGR (2020-22) and below its historical average of 8.7%. This is mainly explained by a somewhat softer economic environment in the coming years and Cancom's low visibility, given that more than 80% of revenues is a pure project-related/reselling business.

Chart 3 Softer sales growth amid rising macro concerns

Source: Image created by author with data from Cancom

Deep Dive Into Segments

IT Solutions business segment (82%/50% of total sales/EBITDA) is a pure project related/reselling business, with a comprehensive support for IT infrastructure and applications. The range of services offered includes IT strategy consulting, project planning and implementation, and system integration, among others. The segment is susceptible to economic cycles and the level of investment activity in the IT sector and has very low visibility of around 3-4 months. Historically, we have seen a 6-12 months time lag with the macro environment starting to manifest in the financial performance. Usually, customers set their IT budgets at the beginning of the year, while spending them throughout the year. We reckon Cancom currently doesn't see any growth decline mainly because of this budgeting process of its clients.

However, as new budgets will be set at the beginning of 2020, taking into account the softer macro picture, we see organic growth declining to 7.3% from 7.8% - a 4-year average. Our growth forecast is also in line with its closest peer Bechtle (7.1%) and continuing to outperform the European IT spending market of 1.5%.

Chart 4 Historic sales growth is likely to persist going forward

Source: Image created by author with data from Cancom, Bechtle

Cloud Solutions segment with 18%/50% of total sales/EBITDA is the key growth and profitability engine going forward. Within this segment, Cancom operates its cloud software (partially as SaaS) as well as cloud-related hardware and shared managed services (IT infrastructure hosting) business. It's best known for its Digital Workplace suite – Application Hosting Platform aka AHP (discussed later). This segment can be viewed as an antidote to its low margin reselling business (IT Solutions), given that around 30%-50% of the Cloud products are in-house development and have an attractive margin profile. In fact, as discussed later, Cloud products offer 25.5% EBITDA margin vs. only 5% in the IT Solutions business.

Over the past years, Cloud Solutions grew at 16.1% - roughly in line with the EU Cloud market of 16.8%. Going forward, we don't see Cancom growing on par with the market (22% CAGR), with the organic top line growth at 15.8% CAGR (2018-22) and staying roughly in line with its historic growth trajectory of 16.1%. We remain conservative with our estimates, as we see 1) slow Cloud penetration, in particular in the German market, and 2) license cannibalisation through SaaS contracts, which should normalise going forward. We see increasing cross-selling activities, with currently c. 20% of IT Solutions customers opting for Cancom AHP products.

Chart 5 Solid double-digit growth, albeit below market

Source: Image created by author with data from Cancom, Apps run the world, IDC

Cloud Solutions business set up with 1) SaaS-based contracts and 2) managed services supports further development of recurring revenues leading to much higher visibility and protection against down cycles.

Last year, Cancom introduced an alternative metric designed to track and measure recurring revenue development - Annual Recurring Revenue or ("ARR"). This is in essence an artificial measure, calculated as "revenues from multi-year service contracts with service level agreements and from AHP Enterprise Cloud in the base month (monthly recurring revenue) x 12 months."

Currently, the history is very limited with only 3 years. It should largely follow the growth path of Cloud Solutions and will be used by us as a measure of implied recurring revenue. We see it expanding to roughly 55% by 2022 from 51% in 2017 of total Cloud sales, as Cancom aggressively pushes for SaaS and Managed Services contracts.

Chart 6 Cloud products promote better visibility

Source: Image created by author with data from Cancom

Excursion: Application Hosting Platform aka AHP Cloud

Cancom realised the full potential of cloud computing early on, and for more than five years, the company has offered an in-house developed product enriched with partner solutions like AHP Private Cloud. The importance of Cloud Solutions has grown progressively over the past years and currently contributes more than 15% of sales, which are responsible for more than 55% of the group’s EBIT. The platform delivers a virtual workplace environment, accessible from any device and location with access to the corporate network, which is running either in-house or in any other data centre.

The IT structure relies on solutions provided by key industry players such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), enhanced by Cancom’s internally developed apps. AHP Enterprise Cloud is a one-stop-shop: cloud architect, cloud builder and provider and cloud reseller. AHP Cloud is offered in two versions: 1) Enterprise and 2) Private. AHP Enterprise Cloud offers mobile, a flexible IT workplace including self-portal, app store and workflow-based user provisioning as well as secure management from a private cloud. Enterprise Cloud is suitable for companies that are seeking high standardisation and automation; it also reduces investment and operating IT expenses. It is a standard application with plenty of cloud-based desktops (shared- VDI & performance desktop) and standard applications (Microsoft Office, Adobe, SAP, Lotus Notes, etc.).

Cloud consists of recently acquired businesses (e.g. Synaix, Ocean, Pironet, Plaut, Didas) as well as Cancom’s own cloud and managed services business plus hardware revenues allocated to cloud projects.

Chart 7 One Stop Shop - AHP Cloud

Source: Image created by author with data from Cancom

3) Margins are burdened by high share of reselling business and unfavourable product mix in the Cloud portfolio

Since 2015, the group's EBITDA margin development was rather unspectacular between 7.8% and 8.0% - the highest it has ever been. This is mainly explained by the low margins of its IT Solutions business between 5.3% and 5.7%, which still accounts for more than 80% of the group's sales. The much superior margin profile of the Cloud business cannot entirely offset the margin dilutive impact of the reselling business. As margins in the IT Solutions are negatively correlated with top line growth (i.e. strong sales growth puts a burden on any meaningful margin expansion), we see the group's margin only slightly expanding by 70bps or 8.7% to reach €183m (14.3% CAGR) by 2022, given decelerating sales growth dynamics.

In addition, Cloud products should also see its margin improving towards 25.5% with a growing contribution on the group's EBITDA. In fact, we expect EBITDA contribution from Cloud Solutions to rise to 58% by 2022 from just 50% in 2018. This is the key leverage for long-term margin expansion, as the margin in the IT Solutions segment stays at its low levels.

With the recent quarterly results, Cancom has once again confirmed its mid-term vision (2-4 years), targeting for €200m or 10% adjusted EBITDA /margin - 15% CAGR or an improvement of 170bps. We point out, Cancom adjusts its reported EBITDA figures for growth investments of around €5-6m per annum. This implies unadjusted target EBITDA of c. €195m/9.3% margin - well above our forecasts of €183m/8.7%. We point out Cancom is known for being very bullish and aggressive with the guidance.

Chart 8 Only mild margin expansion driven by decelerating top line growth

Source: Image created by author with data from Cancom

Chart 9 Cloud Solutions is the biggest EBITDA contributor

Source: Image created by author with data from Cancom

Putting it all together - Segment margin development

Albeit Cloud Solutions being the smallest segment with around 18% in sales, it accounts for 50% of the total group's margin. Going forward we expect to see its contribution rising to 58% by 2022. However, Cancom failed to sustainably expand its EBITDA margin, improving it only slightly by 260bps to 24.7% in 2018, including the help of acquisitions (explains c. 100bps of 260bps). The company hasn't done a good job of explaining the reason behind such slow organic margin expansion.

However, we believe this is mainly due to the product mix: 1) cloud-related hardware sales usually have unattractive margins, 2) rising low margin resellers business and 3) only slow growth of proprietary products. In the following years, we don't expect to see any meaningful margin improvement, with only 25.5% or 80bps overall expansion. Cancom has to show that it's capable to generate sustainably higher margins in its Cloud portfolio.

Chart 10 Product mix burdens future margin expansion

Source: Image created by author with data from Cancom

By virtue of the business model, Cancom has only limited operating leverage in the IT Solutions business and thereby a rather limited room for any margin expansion.

In the past five years, the group's EBITDA margin ranged between 5.3% and 5.7% - the highest it has ever been. As mentioned above, there is a direct relationship (negative correlation) between top line growth and the EBITDA margin. This means high sales growth of 12.9% and 16.1% as it was in 2017-18 resulted in EBITDA margin of 5.2% and 5.3%, a contraction of 40/50bps. This is mainly due to 1) high volume business - high share of low-margin products (i.e. hardware), 2) growth in service business, with rising personnel expenses, and 3) unfavourable product mix.

This year, we expect to see 20bps margin contraction to 5% - lowest level in the group's history from 5.3% in 2018 - the result of unusually high organic sales growth of 17%. However, in the following years, we expect to see only a slight margin recovery to 5.2% mainly due to declining growth (good for margin).

We have also looked at its closest peer (Bechtle), whose EBITDA margin is 20-30bps higher, should follow a similar path as IT Solutions, rising only by 30bps by 2022.

Please note, Bechtle's System House business includes Managed Services, which, as discussed in the separate article (Bechtle Stock Jumped 33% YTD - No Room To Run), has a more attractive margin profile than its traditional system house business.

Chart 11 Low operating leverage burdens any meaningful margin expansion

Source: Image created by author with data from Cancom, Bechtle

4) FCF metrics should see some meaningful improvement

FCF (w/o dividends, including M&A) growth was always an issue for Cancom and can be directly linked to 1) low profitability, 2) R&D investments (capitalised) and 3) M&A policy - usually acquiring 2-3 targets every year with a €10m to €20m cash outlay (since 2015, Cancom invested in total €144m in M&A). The negative FCF of €7.9m in 2018 was largely the result of its acquisition activities of c. €60m (cash financed). Adjusting for those, FCF stood at €51m. Going forward, we see some FCF improvement to €47m in 2019, while further picking up to €66m and €77m (no M&A assumed) with FCF yield improving from -0.8% in 2018 to +4.4% by 2022. We highlight that moderate, single-digit growth benefits FCF growth, whereas strong, double-digit growth puts a burden on FCF.

Given that M&A being an integral part of Cancom’s strategy, we see increasing deal volume in the Cloud segment in the following years, since it is a clear sales/margin driver for the group.

Table 1 Improving FCF profile amid slow topline growth and solid profitability growth

Source: Image created by author with data from Cancom

In order to see whether Cancom delivers so much better FCF compared to Bechtle, which has always been criticised for its poor NWC management and low FCFs, we have looked at cash conversion ratios for both companies. In the past 2015-19, the discrepancy was quite strong, with Cancom converting on average 11% of its EBITDA while Bechtle was losing c. 3% of EBITDA, which is mainly explained by larger M&A and high NWC for Bechtle. Going forward, we believe both ratios will converge to around 40%, given declining sales growth rates for both, resulting in low NWC and improving profitability, assuming no M&A.

Chart 12 Despite Cancom's better FCF management cash conversion is the same going forward

Source: Image created by author with data from Cancom, Bechtle

5) Fundamental valuation suggests up to 20% downside

Given the already strong stock performance, ~+75% YTD, we wonder whether there is any further upside to the stock. We have applied DCF, peer and historic multiples, which yield a fair value range of between €41 and €55 implying from 20% downside to 10% upside.

DCF model - factored in a) top line growth of +10% over 2018-22 and subsequently shifting towards 4% in the mid term with 2% perpetual growth, b) conservative EBITDA margin between 7.6% and 8.5% while subsequently improving towards 8.7% in the long term, and c) WACC of 6.9% reflecting largely sensitivity to macro environment. The model yields a fair value range of between €50 and €55, implying 0% to 10% upside potential.

Chart 13 DCF implies limited upside +10%

Source: Image created by author

Peer multiples (both from EU and the US) range between 5.4x and 8.1x EV/EBITDA and 13x and 14x P/E for 2019-21, respectively. Those contrast largely to Cancom's 22.3x to 33.8x P/E and 11.8x to 15.1x EV/EBITDA - implying 2x premium over peers. However, looking at Bechtle - its closest peer in the German market, the valuation looks less drastic with 11.4x and 13.5x EV/EBITDA and 19.8x and 24.6x P/E - only c. 15% premium. However, we point out, Bechtle doesn't have any proprietary products with attractive margins and has higher NWC requirements. So we believe the premium of 15% is justified.

Chart 14 Bechtle multiples imply up to 15% downside

Source: Image created by author with data from Bloomberg

Historical valuation implies significant downside of 20% to the current stock price. In the last three years (2016-18), EV/EBITDA ranged between 11x and 15x vs. 12.4x and 15.5x (2019-21) and EV/EBIT between 16.1x and 20.9x vs. 16.4x and 23.2x (2019-21) - implying multiples contraction of 7%.

Chart 15 Historic valuation implies up to 20% downside

Source: Image created by author with data from Bloomberg

Conclusion

Cancom's main focus lies in further growth of its Cloud portfolio and generating higher margins. However, the still high share of the reselling business makes the overall operating performance rather cyclical and less predictable. We reckon it will take time for Cancom to generate higher recurring revenues and to show sustainable margin expansion in its Cloud business. Based on the current valuation levels and softening macroeconomic environment, with declining top line growth, we see only limited upside potential for Cancom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.