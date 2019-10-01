Project $1M: The Market Strikes Back

September marked a very significant point for Project $1M portfolio because, for the first time in almost a year, the portfolio has underperformed its benchmark index, the S&P 500. I will say that I am not surprised that this happened. I knew that the gap between the portfolios outperformance and the S&P 500 index would eventually close. However, September was a particularly painful retracement in that regard with Project $1M underperforming by almost 6%.

I mentioned last month that the heightened volatility in the markets and a shift back to value assets away from growth assets looked set to finally bring about a retracement in the performance of Project $1M that I've been calling for some time. That finally happened this month. It's not realistic, nor healthy to expect a portfolio to constantly keep moving up and outperforming the index, month after month. I won't be surprised if portfolio returns further compress over the next few months; however, the positive news from my perspective is that valuations of a number of businesses within the portfolio, while still elevated, all of a sudden look a lot more reasonable.

My broader investment focus with Project $1M is the purchase and long-term hold of a clutch of high growth, cash-generating businesses that are powered by secular tailwinds. The advantage of these secular tailwinds should be to allow the selected businesses to grow under any economic conditions that may be experienced over the life of the Project $1M portfolio (a decade or more).

Markets may move the prices of Project $1M businesses around here and there, depending on sentiment; however, I am focused on the long-term returns on invested capital that my businesses can generate and the opportunity to deploy that invested capital at high rates of return over a long-term horizon. For those that are new to the project, here are Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3 of the initial investments in the portfolio.

The overall objective of the portfolio is to turn a capital base of $275,000 that was initially deployed in November 2015 into $1,000,000 by November 2025. This will be done primarily through buying and holding high-quality businesses, helping returns compound, and minimizing tax and trading costs. The initial $275,000 in capital has been fully deployed and will not be added to for the rest of the project's duration.

Project $1M ended September with a balance of just under $492,000, well down on the $515,000 that it finished with in August. All told, it was a loss of almost $23,000 this month, a number that's painful considering this is a real-money portfolio. I attribute the declines to much-needed readjustment in the valuations of a number of the components. The portfolio has returned just over 34% in the year-to-date, still well in excess of the 20% return of the S&P 500 during this period. Amazingly, the only positive contributor for the month was Alphabet (GOOG). Pro Medicus (OTCPK:PMCUF) and Atlassian (TEAM) were major detractors with both having negative returns for the month below -10%. While Alibaba (BABA) was not a major decliner in September, the latest rumor in the ongoing saga that is the US-China trade war took some shine off Alibaba's performance for the month.

Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus declined almost 24% for the month. While this is a fairly eye-catching number, it needs to be put in the context of a stock that has gone up almost 150% year to date. I view the decline as a much-needed valuation adjustment and some profit taking. Pro Medicus's business continues to perform well. The leading radiology imaging company had a particularly good FY 2019 result, with revenues increasing almost 50% to A$50M, and after-tax profit up almost 91%. 2019 saw Pro Medicus win contracts with Duke Health, Massachusetts General, and a German government hospital. None of these deals contributed any revenue to the great 2019 result, so things look positive to start the new year. This remains a high-quality business that is poised to drive long-term revenue growth in a portion of the business that remains very important to radiologists. PME allows for significant productivity improvements in the delivery of radiology services and is a very sticky service. The large price decline in September doesn't alter my view on this. There was additionally some noise about an eye-catching stock sale which one of the co-founders made of almost 1M shares; however, this needs to be kept in the context of a stock sales which was only 3% of their existing holding.

Atlassian

Atlassian was another significant decliner for the portfolio, down almost 11% for the month. Like Pro Medicus, I also view this result as some very healthy profit taking for a business that is also up some 40% year to date.

Atlassian's business continues to perform well and surprise on the upside. Atlassian delivered a standout performance of almost 36% revenue growth in its more recent results. The market for enterprise collaboration is still large and untapped. Atlassian continues to not only acquire new customers (it acquired almost 22k this last quarter), but the business continues to also expand and penetrate existing customers, as new teams within the enterprise acquire licenses to its software.

This is a business who's fundamentals appear solid and who's long-term growth trajectory looks firmly intact.

Alibaba

The US fired the latest salvo in the on again off again trade war at China, threatening to starve capital to Chinese businesses through either a delisting of Chinese businesses on US exchanges or alternatively restricting US investment into such businesses. I don't believe either scenario is likely, and that this is just more posturing and gamesmanship, but the latest news certainly had an impact on Alibaba stock, sending it down almost 5% on the day of the news. If such a scenario were to transpire, and the US indeed delisted or limited to capital to China from US funds, it's hard to tell what the status of the Alibaba ADRs would be. I'm not looking too far ahead at the moment, and still believe that Alibaba remains the best way to play the long-term secular story of the growth in purchasing power of the Chinese consumer.

Future expectations

I believe that there is a strong degree of likelihood that growth stocks continue to underperform value and that the outperformance gap that Project $1M currently enjoys over the S&P 500 will continue to close. I wouldn't be surprised to see the portfolio still hit a 25% return by the end of the year, implying a -9% return for Q4. That's still a very good result in my view, and something that I would have taken, no questions asked, at the beginning of the year. What such a scenario would do is position Project $1M really well for 2020 outperformance and bring the valuation levels of portfolio components into better alignment.

Next month will bring up the 4-year anniversary of the Portfolio since inception, and I look forward to providing a comprehensive wrap up on the insights and learnings over this time.

To see my most frequently updated, high conviction model portfolio comprised of exclusive ideas, please consider joining Sustainable Growth. Access to Large Cap, Emerging Leader, and High Conviction Model Portfolio

Exclusive Emerging Leader ideas for long term wealth builders in growing, secular markets

Watch list that covers a broad universe of businesses with 'unfair competitive advantages' in fast-growing markets

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN THE TABLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.