Lear: The Updated Valuation Article

Lear currently stands at a PE of 7.7, which is significantly below its historical normal PE of 10. This is an attractive multiple to purchase shares of a great company.

This article will offer not one, but multiple different valuations depending on if you are a pessimist or optimist. We will also analyze some important metrics and charts on FastGraphs.

Almost exactly a year ago, I wrote an article called, Don't Be Leery: Profits Ahead for Lear, where I provided my valuation for Lear (LEA). At that time, I stated I believed the company was drastically undervalued and should be worth (based on historical averages and management's specific short term forecasts) $238.81 per share. At the time, the company was trading at $134.50, which represented a potential gain of 77.56%.

However, a lot of changed in the past year - namely, that management missed their short term forecasts and the final 2018 results came in which allowed me to include another year in my historical averages.

Note: For reference and context, underneath are both the DCF and WACC model I created for Lear in last year's article. We will use it to compare what exactly has quantitatively changed in the past year. For what has qualitatively changed, please click to read my last article addressing those issues, here.

Reference Context

Ok, now that we have established where we were in the past, we can go forward!

Valuation - DCF Approach (Pessimist's Version)

The sales growth expectations is what glaringly stands out at the top. Last year, in Lear's Q2 2018 slideshow presentation, they forecasted 7% CAGR in sales starting with approximately $21.9 billion in 2018 up to over $30 billion by 2023. As such, in my first valuation, I abided by that guidance, but subsequently reduced growth to 2% per year afterwards to offer a conservative valuation.

Unfortunately, in 2019, volumes have decreased across both of Lear's segments: Seating and E-Systems. While margins have not deteriorated dramatically in the Seating segment, primarily due to high margin backlog, the margins in the E-Systems segment have dwindled. Slowing growth in America, Europe, and China has resulted in lower sales and margins for Lear. As such, they expect sales to fall at a midpoint of $20.05 billion, which is represented in my 'Pessimist's DCF' by a 5.195% decrease in sales.

Now, following this, I went conservative and assumed there would be no sales growth at all in 2020 and just 2% growth from 2021 onwards. To put this in perspective, over the last ten years (including 2009, the year which was impacted by the Great Recession where they lost over 28% of their sales in one year), Lear grew sales by an average of 5.47% per year.

Note: Lear increased sales by an average 9.2% if you only look at the last nine years excluding the 2009 recession year. Some people view events like that as one-time disasters and as such, not relevant in forecasting future cash flows. I do not believe that and advise you do not as well. If you are making your own model, include the 2009 year and opt to forecast using 5.47% growth - it is not only more conservative (by offering a solid margin of safety in case of error), but also a more holistic depiction of the company (by including the great times, good times, bad times, and dreadful times).

COGS and SGA expenses were calculated based off of historical averages, now including the 2018 fiscal year. The effective tax rate was taken from their recent earnings call. In slide 13 of their presentation Lear expects the 2019 tax rate to be between 22-23%, so I took the midpoint. In successive years, I reverted the tax rate back to the corporate tax cut rate of 21%.

Net current assets, CAPX growth, and CAPX were all taken based off of historical averages, including the recent 2018 fiscal year. Underneath is a table demonstrating the updated calculation of Lear's weighted average cost of capital or WACC. You'll notice the current WACC (9.32%) is similar to the WACC in my article from a year ago (9.47%). Even though the risk free rate fell substantially since then (3.20% to 1.90%), the effect on WACC was negligent as it was proportionally offset by the increase in Lear's beta (1.38 to 1.59). And lastly, the terminal growth rate is set at 2%, simply to keep up with inflation.

So, we can see here that if things do not go well that Lear is still undervalued as the fair share price would be $170.68. Even if sales go down this year, breakeven the next, and grow minimally in the years afterward, Lear is still offering a positive return. A pessimist who views the market bleaker than it might be in reality would still be covered with a margin of safety; for a pessimist, there still lies potential for around a 35% return.

Note: There are some things which are difficult to predict that could adversely impact results. For example, if the tax cuts act gets repealed with a more punitive tax bill, that would affect Lear's valuation negatively. Furthermore, as the US inflationary environment worsens (which I anticipate), interest rates (especially the risk free rate as it pertains to us) will have to rise. As such, servicing large amounts of debt becomes more expensive and the company's WACC will increase significantly. Both of these outcomes will be extremely negative for Lear's valuation.

Valuation - DCF Approach (Optimist's Version)

So, what is the fair share price if you are an optimist? Well, let's start with sales as always. The results for 2019 must remain the same because management has already guided sales for the year and given that it is a short term prediction, it is likely to be correct. So, 2019 sales must fall by 5.195% to get to the midpoint of the projected sales Lear anticipates ($20.05 billion).

However, in the subsequent years, an optimist would assume that Lear can resume its historical profitability. Of course, past performance is not indicative of future performance, but given that Lear is a one of a kind company offering both seating and electrical products, integrated software and global positioning/communication hardware, along with a bright management team, I believe they are heading for strong results in the future. Combining those facts in the pot with the already boiling trend towards automatic cars, and Lear soup is smelling pretty good… I will work on my analogies.

Instead of the 7% CAGR until 2023 management forecasted just last year, let's revise down to 5.47% until 2023, as that has historical precedent to it. Staying consistent with our valuation from last year, we will assume that post 2023, all the following years will experience 2% sales growth per year - in order to offer a consistent comparison and conservative valuation.

All the other assumptions of the DCF will remain identical to the pessimist's version. As such, Lear would be worth $203.08 per share, which represents a potential return of over 60%. This is a noticeable decrease from my valuation a year ago. Unexpected headwinds have caused my forecast to go down from about $238 to $203 or about a 15% drop.

However, it is important to emphasize that these are simply predictions based off of history and management forecast. Personally, I see a huge opportunity to Lear in the upcoming decade. They have positioned themselves to profit from the self-driving car world we are probable to enter. It is certainly possible they grow sales by more than 5.47% per year. Obviously, that would make the business far more lucrative than I am describing. However, assuming that and forecasting based off of hope is not only dangerous, but foolish. As such, even my optimist's DCF version is grounded in fact and reality, not hope and illusion.

Note: Lear forecasts that FCF for the year is expected to be within the range of $675 - $775 million. You will notice the accuracy of my model as I have FCF predicted to come in at $713, quite close to the sweet spot in management's forecast. Independently arriving to the same forecast that a management team predicts is a strong sign of accuracy within an investor created model.

Valuation - FastGraphs Approach

Forecasted Earnings Growth Graph

Let's now shift gears and value the company via FastGraphs. The first thing to notice is that Lear is expected to increase earnings after this speed bump. Using a historical eight year normal PE of 10.05, Lear would be worth $185.26. I believe if Lear manages to reduce the headwinds faced this year in the immediate two years following, then the market will acknowledge the turn around and bind Lear to its historical normal PE of 10.05, offering an exciting possibility to make a significant return.

You might say to yourself at this point, thanks captain obvious… it doesn't take a genius to figure out that if Lear improves their earnings, then the stock price will rise. The question is can they and will they?

In my last article, I identified the primary three reasons Lear's stock price has fallen, which are: decreased sales, deteriorated margins, and global uncertainty. As I am a long term investor, fluctuations in the course of running a business/in the market do not concern me.

It is impossible to know when, but I believe, as I point by point stated in my previous article, that these are temporary headwinds and that Lear will resume to normal growth over time. But don't just take my word for it - let's see what the analysts say…

Analyst Scorecard

In the prior forecasting chart, we could see that the shaded green area is expected to increase over the next two years. This area represents Lear's earnings expectations by analysts. So, just as I believe Lear will resume normal growth, so do the analysts.

This analyst scorecard chart depicts the forward two year earnings expectations for the past decade and if Lear missed, met, or beat those expectations. Per FastGraphs, here is how it works in their words:

The analyst scorecard provides a snapshot of the historical accuracy of analyst estimates. The green square with a plus sign represents times when the company beat analyst estimates, the gold square with a checkmark represents times when the company hit analyst estimates perfectly, and the red square with a minus sign represents times when the company's earnings came in below analyst estimates.

As we can see, Lear has always met or beat analysts' forward two year earnings expectations (minus 2009 where The Great Recession took its toll). This means that the analysts' scorecard chart has been historically accurate for nearly an entire decade. This means that Lear's expected earnings over the next two years should be similar to what is predicted by the analysts in the scorecard and by myself. This means that Lear is currently undervalued and if those earnings are met or beat, Lear should see strong capital appreciation and investors should see a strong capital return.

Bonus Valuations - Book Value Approach

I will include two additional valuations as they act as reinforcers. Light is the best disinfectant, and as such, we must shed light on the business from all angles to reveal what is truly going on there.

The DCF valuation is driven by free cash flow. FastGraphs valuation is driven by earnings. Intrinsic value is driven by book value. Book value = equity = net assets = assets - liabilities. They all mean the same thing - what could I sell my business for after I round up all my assets and pay off all my liabilities?

In the first table, I have laid out Lear's EPS, book value/share, and dividend, amongst some other metrics. Using the online calculator located here, we can see that when plugging in the necessary inputs, it tells us Lear has an intrinsic value of $197.82. The link is operated by a gentleman on YouTube who has a wonderful in depth video of how to intrinsically value a company using his website (totally free). I highly suggest taking a look.

Essentially, what are we doing is figuring out what the business is worth by analyzing the equity or book value. Then, we must determine the CAGR of that book value over time. Then, we factor in the current book value, current dividend payment, and discount that over ten years in relation to the US 10 Year Federal Note.

In case you were confused, I did the same method, but by hand right underneath. However, in the online calculator, dividends are assumed to be constant, whereas I used a 7% CAGR, which is quite modest and nowhere near the 27.9% the company is actually averaging since its inception in 2011. I still used a CAGR of 16.05% for Lear's book value growth as they have historically achieved that since 2011 and there are tremendous opportunities for profitable growth in the future as society moves towards autonomous vehicles. My intrinsic value for Lear comes out to be $197.41. This was calculated by:

Adding the 2028 book value to the 2028 dividend = $320.41 + $5.15 = $325.56 Then we discount that relative to the US10Y, which is 1.90% = $325.56/(1.019)^10 = $269.70 Then we less what we pay for the business today at time, t=0 or $72.29; $269.70 - $72.29 Also, we have the value of the business in today's dollars = $197.41

Lastly, I want to draw your attention to the line graph next to the tables. Take a look at Lear's plotted unweighted average market price (red line) in relation to the book value (blue line). In theory, as a company's book value goes up, its market price should go up as well. That is exactly what we see up until 2017; there, the trend inverts as the market price declines while the book value rises. The book value increased 8.81% from 2017 to 2018, but the unweighted average market price declined 18.03% in the same time period. It is exactly this misalignment which represents opportunity. The market has incorrectly valued Lear. This mismatch is when astute investors buy. The line chart shows that Lear is undervalued currently. Misalignment = money to be made.

Debt Assessment

No valuation would be complete without acknowledging a company's debt and sustainability. As such, I have created a table demonstrating Lear's solvency ratio (calculated two different ways). The solvency ratio will show us if a company has sufficient cash flow to meet its obligations. Some analysts only consider short-term and long-term debt as obligations, whereas I consider current and noncurrent liabilities as obligations. An obligation to me, is when cash is required to go out the door. Only using debt makes the solvency ratio inflated which is disingenuous. Using all liabilities makes sense in practicality, as cash is flowing out the door, but also provides us with a margin of safety in evaluating the health of a company's debt situation. In general, a solvency ratio over 20% is considered healthy. So, how does Lear stack up?

Solvency

Lear's solvency ratio implies that the company's cash flow is sufficient to meet its obligations (liabilities). I believe the company has learned from its past struggles with debt management. This is not the same company which filed for bankruptcy a decade ago. Management is far more disciplined and I am comfortable with the level of sustainability Lear currently possesses.

Interest Payments

Debt Schedule

However, we must also assess the elephant in the room in regards to any company's debt in 2019 and that is how likely is that company to service its debt. In order words, can the company pay the interest on its debt.

Here, I want to point your attention to Lear's long term debt schedule. We can see that Lear has 2024, 2025, and 2027 notes payable. The combined interest payment on all outstanding long-term debt comes out to be $799 million (I really wished it would have just been one extra million, don't you?).

Looking below the orange tables and box that I superimposed, I want to draw your attention to the remaining years of those debt payments, highlighted by the glowing blue boxes. Lear has many years left on these bond obligations. Now, some authors here have suggested that this is a good thing - that the deferral of long term obligations somehow indicates relative strength in the present. This is not true.

The US has created massive inflation (remember - inflation is the expansion of the money supply. The rise in prices is a consequence of inflation, but not the definition). The US has absolutely no savings. Government, businesses, and consumers are all levered up to their necks. Given that the demand for borrowing is through the roof and there are no available funds to be drawn from (since there are no savings), interest rates should be substantially higher than they are now. But they are not higher. Why?

The Federal Reserve has kept interest rates artificially low for over a decade. In fact, they recently cut rates twice again. This cannot continue. Eventually rates have to rise - and because Lear has debt obligations which mature years down the road, that puts them at risk of having much higher interest rates to service. That means that the extra million I joked about a minute ago (along with many more after that) might just get added to the $799 million currently due in interest payments outstanding. If you do not believe me, take it from Lear themselves, as they clearly state in their 10-K:

Our exposure to market risk associated with changes in variable interest rates impacts our interest payments on current and future debt obligations. We have entered into forward starting interest rate swap contracts ("Interest Rate Swaps") to partially hedge the risk of changes in interest payments attributable to increases in the benchmark interest rate. From time to time, we also utilize interest rate swap and other derivative contracts to convert certain fixed rate debt obligations to variable rate, matching effect and maturity dates to specific debt instruments.

Interest rates rising will impact Lear's current and future interest payments. Sure, Lear has hedges via the form of interest rate swaps, but just think about the all the debt in the economy and the minuscule savings in the economy and try and come up with an economic explanation for why rates are so low. It is impossible, because under normal market forces, rates could never go this low given the circumstances. Interest rates are fundamentally (and definitionally) a balancing act between the demand for borrowing and the supply of savings. Eventually, as the demand goes up and supply goes down, interest rates (being the price of borrowing money) will skyrocket compared to now and as such, companies such as Lear will have to fork over a lot more money in the form of higher interest payments.

This is something I want all investors of Lear to be aware of - the threat of higher interest rates could negatively impact Lear's financial results and therefore share price.

Takeaway

So, I threw a lot of information out there. Let's quickly recap the different scenarios and my target prices in those scenarios.

DCF Valuation:

Pessimist's Version: $170.68, 35.10% return

Optimist's Version: $203.08, 60.74% return

Fast Graphs Valuation:

Chart Valuation: $185.26, 46.64% return

Intrinsic Valuation:

Online Calculator: $197.82, 56.58% return

By Hand Calculation: $197.41, 56.25% return

Composite Average:

Multiple Method Valuation: $190.85, 51.06% return

By utilizing different methods of valuation, we can quintuple check our accuracy and have greater confidence in our valuations. Yes, there is risk involved with Lear's debt and the current interest rate environment (rates have to eventually rise). However, there is also great upside in the company, as it is undervalued by the market. It is not often you get to buy a company with a superb management team with tremendous performance at a discounted price, but today we have that opportunity. My valuation on the company might have been downgraded slightly given the new global developments and financial data, but a potential gain for over 50% is still downright rewarding. I see great times ahead for Lear and shareholders alike.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither this article nor any comment, video, or interaction associated with it is to be taken as financial advice. Investors should always do their own research before executing any financial transaction. Raul Shah is not liable for any financial outcome which might occur. Investors assume full responsibility for their actions.