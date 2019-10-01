48North Cannabis Corp. (NCNNF) CEO Alison Gordon on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

48North Cannabis Corp. (OTCPK:NCNNF) Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call October 1, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Alison Gordon - CEO of 48North

David Hackett - CFO

Jennie Wang - Eight Capital

Good morning, I would like to welcome all call participants to the 48North Cannabis Corp.'s fiscal 2019 year-end conference call.

48North, DelShen Therapeutics, Good & Green, and Latitude are tradenames of 48North Cannabis Corp. All other companies and products mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders. Joining me today on today's call is Alison Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of 48North. First, Alison will highlight the company's achievements this year and then I will provide a brief review of the year’s financial results. After the presentations are complete, we will be happy to open up the call to analysts for questions.

Over to you, Alison.

Alison Gordon

Good morning, everyone, and welcome again. Fiscal 2019 was a foundational year for 48North, beginning with receiving our sales license from Health Canada in June 2019. The year has been focused on establishing 48North as a vertically integrated licensed producer focused on low cost cultivation, brand and next generation cannabis products.

Since June 2018, the company has made significant inroads in accomplishing this task. I can say with confidence that while fiscal 2019 was intended on preparing new organization for future success, fiscal 2020 will be when our company starts to deliver on this promise. I would like to spend a few minutes this morning, highlighting a collection of the major accomplishments that the company have achieved this year. Following, I will provide an overview of 48North’s plans for the year ahead.

We started the year with only one licensed facility, DelShen our 40,000 square foot, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation facility in Kirkland Lake, licensed to cultivate and sell cannabis as well as produce and extract excess cannabis oil. However, in early 2018, we knew as a company that DelShen alone could not yield enough cannabis to fulfill the company's commitment to be a leading recreational cannabis brand for the Canadian market.

Therefore, 48North acquired Good & Green, a second licensed producer with the 2019 production footprint expected to make 48North Farm the largest and lowest cost producers of dry cannabis and cannabis oil, as well as the leader in next generation cannabis products.

With the acquisition of Good & Green, 48North acquired an unlicensed 100-acre outdoor organic farm, which when licensed in May 2019 would become one of the largest cultivation facilities in the country, where the company could expect to cultivate cannabis at the lowest cost program in the country.

With Avitas [ph] focused on the development of next-generation cannabis products, a 100-acre farm was to be 48North ticket for the production of low cost, high quality next-generation cannabis products as the industry prepares for Cannabis 2.0. Moreover, the acquisition provided 48North with the Good House, a 46,000 square foot state-of-the art indoor processing and propagation facility located on five acres, 10 minutes away from the 100-acre farm.

Since the acquisition closed, Good House has been retrofitted to both process, manufacture and packaged cannabis products. This includes, conducting CO2 extraction producing full-spectrum oil, distillates and isolates, all critical ingredients in the development of next-generation cannabis products.

Prior to licensing of the Good Farm, 48North shows quarter-over-quarter revenue acceleration and profitability largely as the results of the company's wholesale supply agreements with Canopy Growth Corporation among others.

In addition, our company closed the $3 million non-brokered private placement with Canopy Growth Corp and a $7 million non-brokered private placement from a leading U.S. based private investment fund.

Building on this momentum, the company raised an additional $28 million in a Bought deal. As a result, the company is well capitalized to execute on our business plan. In May, the company received one of Canada's first Outdoor Cultivation licenses from Health Canada catapulting us into expected yields significantly.

48North remains one of the few licensed producers of an outdoor cultivation facility. Since June, the company successfully planted over a quarter of a million Cannabis plants at the Good Farm, and is currently in the process of harvesting our first outdoor crop at what is expected to be the lowest cost per gram of any cannabis in the country.

While 90% of what is harvested at Good Farm is earmarked for extraction, the rest will be sold as dry flower into the recreational Canadian cannabis market. 48North has pre-sold approximately 5000 kilos of this flower to the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and Alberta. The company expects to show the significant revenue from the sale in subsequent quarters.

As alluded to, 48North have supply agreements with the three largest provincial wholesalers in the country and has been successfully selling our dry flower [Indiscernible] into these markets since summer 2019. 48North’s products have been well received by consumers and the company's skews are frequently the bestselling products at the Ontario cannabis store and SQDC.

Looking ahead, the company is laser focused on being recognized as the most beloved, trusted and consistent cannabis brand in the country. We are well on our way to achieving this goal. This year Cannabis recognized 48North as a cannabis brand of the year. We are well positioned to continue on its upward trajectory with the product coming off the farm, our extraction lab [ph] ready-to-go licensing agreements for best-in-class next generation products and a brand with strong awareness in the Canadian marketplace.

48North is ready to achieve new heights and begin showing significant revenue and near-term profitability. Before I hand the microphone to David, I would like to quickly highlight 48North U.S. expansion plans.

In August, 48North announced that it has acquired “Quill” a manufacturer and developer of disposable, controlled dosage vape pens that currently have distribution in Oregon and Washington and near-term plans to roll out its products in Nevada and California.

The acquisition allows 48North to make its first entrance into the U.S. market while staying on site with its TSXV listing. Quill is also launching a full spectrum additive free hemp-based CBD disposable vape pen, which will allow 48North to conduct e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail sales in all 50 states.

In addition, the company has secured one billion milligram of highly active, of high quality active CBD oil, from Iverson Family Farms Inc. based in Willamette Valley, Oregon during industrial hemp production contract.

As a company, we strongly believe that it is imperative to future success when and if the United States becomes a federally legal jurisdiction that the company have a robust, meaningful and strategic U.S. plan. The Pro-acquisition has started this journey. Looking ahead to 2020, the company will continue to further establish its presence and brand in the United States.

I will now turn it over to David Hackett, 48North’s Chief Financial Officer to review the financial results.

David Hackett

Thank you, Alison. Revenues for the year ending June 30, 2019 were $4,832,150 million [ph] marking 48North’s first full year of revenue. During the first two quarters of fiscal 2019, we had focused on driving revenues from the wholesale of drug cannabis to other licensed producers.

We believe that for the short term, that sales to other licensed producer provided an important stream of revenue like good margins. With -- with Cannabis 2.0 fast approaching, we have started to increase our inventory in anticipation of new retail distribution options for 48North branded cannabis, accessories and products. As such, inventory increased from $2.4 million at March 31, 2019 to $4.7 million at June 30, 2019.

Furthermore, our biological asset increased from $1.869 million in March to $2.125 million in June representing a $250,000 increase. During the first week -- during the week of June 21st, we were able to get the seeds into one inch by one inch cardboard cup for germination.

During the week of July the 12th, in Germany seedlings were planted into the ground had a good part. From an accounting point of view, we recognize increasing value of the cannabis plants at various stages of growth.

At June 30th, our year-end the seedlings were just over a week old enough of modest value. With indoor growth, we can control the lighting, moisture levels, CO2 levels, and other inputs to grow top shelf cannabis, while legally growing outdoors at scales as new in Canada; we rely on Mother Nature to provide growing conditions for the cannabis plants.

As this is the first year of outdoor [ph] growth, we have no historical data to rely on with regard to yields, harvest rates etcetera. As such, our assumptions for in-valuing the biological assets at June 30, for the indoor-grown are conservative. We are cautiously optimistic that the farm harvest will achieve sufficient yields to satisfy our commitments to the provincial stores and to provide quality inputs for extraction purposes.

We look forward to providing updates as to how the outdoor harvest is progressing over the coming weeks and months, but at this point in time, we are not providing market guidance as to the yield rates and production levels.

We recorded a net comprehensive loss of $8.1 million, an improvement over the same period last year, which recorded a net loss of $12.4 million. This year’s loss equates to a basic and fully diluted loss per share of $0.072 down from $0.21 in fiscal per share in fiscal 2018.

Included in the loss were some non-cash items, depreciation of $1.4 million with $1.1 million on the face of the income statement and another $252,000 included in inventory expense to cost of sales before fair market adjustments and $5.7 million in stock based compensation totaling $7.1 million compared to $2.3 million in fiscal 2018.

We continue to monitor our capital resources to assess and manage the liquidity needs to fund our operations, and at the end of fiscal 2019, we had $52.7 million of cash on hand. During the year, we completed a total of $52 million in financing, starting with the $10 million equity investment with Canopy and a U.S. based investment fund. In April, we completed a $28.7 million Bought deal and in May we accelerated certain warrants to bring in an additional $13.6 million.

With this additional cash, we believe that we are well-positioned to execute our business plan over the coming 12 months. We continue to make substantial investments in the Good Farm with respect to the overall grow [ph] and the Good House as we move toward building extraction facilities and getting ready for upto manufacturing processes that will be needed for Cannabis 2.0

48North remains in development stage and while we do generate revenue from the sale of our dry cannabis, we are focusing on reducing the execution risk that comes with growing cannabis at scale.

I will now turn the call back to Alison for some closing remarks.

Alison Gordon

Thank you, David. Looking ahead, I am confident that 48North is better prepared than ever to execute on our plan to become one of the most trusted cannabis brands in Canada. With sales contracts in places, we have Canada’s largest provinces, low cost cultivation from our farm, our robust plan for the legalization of next generation cannabis products, and a U.S. expansion plan that the company is well positioned for fiscal 2020. Most importantly, the company is fully funded to deliver on its business plan and expects to begin showing significant revenue largely from the harvest of the Good Farm in upcoming quarters.

Thank you for listening today, and we would be happy to take any questions from Analysts.

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Jennie Wang with Eight Capital. Go ahead please, your line is open.

JennieWang

Good morning. Congratulations on the quarter Alice and David.

Alison Gordon

Thanks, Jennie.

David Hackett

Thanks, Jennie.

JennieWang

Just first question on – in terms of your outdoor harvest, in terms of timing and maybe the size of the plants, are there any color that you can give in terms of – is it consistent with your previous expectations so far. I know you mentioned you can't give a whole lot of detail there, but anything you could give us would be helpful.

Alison Gordon

Yes, so we can't give you a kind of color right now in the coming weeks, we will be able -- we will be perhaps releasing as we take down the harvest, but we are confident that we will meet all Bought supply agreements that we have signed with the provinces, as well as above and beyond that.

JennieWang

And I’m wondering in terms of -- in terms of the quarter, you've built up a lot of inventory you know 4.7 million. Are you intending to -- is the strategy for future quarters. You know continuously develop inventory or are you intending to wholesale to other RPs [ph] in future quarters now that you have enough capacity with your outdoor approved well?

David Hackett

Thanks, Jennie. I think there's a transition that's sort of going on. We had spent the first two quarters really starting with other RPs as we hadn’t entered the retail market. I think you saw that at the end of June we had started to ship the product to the SPDC, and then in sort of August, September we have also hadn’t entered into the OSC and the Alberta provincial regimes. So I think we're starting to see that come in and you’ll start to see that in Q1 of 2020 increase sales to those regulatory bodies as we wait for Cannabis 2.0.

So I think it's going to be a sort of a – a little bit of an increase in inventories as we go towards getting prepared for Cannabis 2.0 moderated by increased sales to the retail as we still package cannabis, pre-rolls cannabis etcetera.

JennieWang

Got it. And just last one for me. Could you talk a little bit about your U.S. strategy, any other assets you're potentially looking there? And I guess a second question would be in terms of Quill, with the -- with the vaping kind of a topical conversation so far in the U.S. and Canada. Are there any impacts to your U.S. strategy, or could you elaborate a little on that please?

Alison Gordon

Yes. So as we said in the call, we are quite interested in U.S. expansion. So I think that answers your question is the best of our ability to answer it. As you know, I have worked in the U.S. cannabis industry over the years, so we have a nice advantage there with relationships and an understanding of the market that maybe other license producers in Cannabis don't have. With regard to the vape situation, I mean, we are very confident. Quill is an all-natural additive free, no fillers, a 100% hemp or 100% cannabis however you want to articulate it, they pen. It’s actually to our knowledge, one of the first or the first to our knowledge pen, CBT vape pens, because it's actually quite hard to make a vape pen Farmville compliance in the U.S. without using additives. So we're really excited about that product, and we are confident that the U.S. and Canadian governments will understand that some of the challenges with vape are happening because of unregulated black market based products and we're confident that, that legal regulated additive free of all natural vapes will continue to be able to be sold in these markets.

JennieWang

Got it. Thank you.

Alison Gordon

Oh, well thank you all for joining us today. And we look forward to speaking to you next time. Have a great day everybody.

