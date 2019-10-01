Logitech To Bring Streamlabs In-House With Acquisition

With the transaction, LOGI is acquiring an existing partner as it seeks greater control over software integration in a growing live-streaming industry.

Streamlabs has developed live-streaming software for laptop/PCs and mobile devices.

Logitech has agreed to acquire Streamlabs for up to $118 million in upfront and milestone earnout consideration.

Quick Take

Logitech International (LOGI) has agreed to acquire Streamlabs for up to $118 million in total potential consideration.

Streamlabs has developed live video streaming software that operates with major online video platforms.

With the deal, LOGI is bringing in-house an existing partner as it seeks to control streaming software capabilities in the rapidly growing live-streaming market.

Target Company

San Francisco-based Streamlabs was founded to develop live-streaming software used by online gaming competitions.

Management is headed by founder and Chief Executive Officer Ali Moiz, who was previously co-founder at Peanut Labs.

Below is an overview tutorial video of Streamlabs’ OBS app:

Source: Dusty Porter

Streamlab’s primary offerings include:

OBS - a free to download streaming system for a laptop or PC

OBS Mobile - free downloading app for mobile phone streaming

Investors have invested at least $36 million and include venture capital firms Sequoia Capital, Matrix Partners, and Icon Ventures.

Market And Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Market Research Future, the video streaming software market is expected to reach $9.57 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecasted CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of approximately 18% from 2017 to 2023, as shown in the chart below:

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in the popularity of video streaming services among consumers and further technological development by providers.

The transcoding and processing solution sector is expected to have the highest market share within the industry.

Major vendors that provide streaming software include:

Brightcove (BCOV)

Haivision

IBM (IBM)

Kaltura

Kollective Technology

Ooyala

Polycom

Qumu (QUMU)

Sonic Foundry (OTCPK:SOFO)

VBrick

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms And Financials

LOGI disclosed the acquisition price and terms as follows:

Logitech has agreed to acquire Streamlabs for approximately $89 million in cash, with an additional payment of $29 million in Logitech stock subject to the achievement of significant revenue growth targets for Streamlabs.

Financial guidance as a result of the transaction was described as ‘not expected to materially impact Logitech’s Fiscal Year 2020 annual net sales or non-GAAP operating profitability.’

So, Streamlabs was likely acquired on a team and technology basis.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of June 30, 2019, LOGI had $597 million in cash and equivalents and $890 million in total liabilities, with no long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was $27.2 million.

In the past 12 months, LOGI’s stock price has dropped 8.8% vs. the U.S. Tech industry’s rise of 7.24% and the broader S&P 500 Index’s rise of 1.97%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Earnings surprises have been positive all twelve of the last twelve quarters, as shown in the chart below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiments in recent earnings calls have been relatively stable, according to a linguistic analysis shown here:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

LOGI is acquiring Streamlabs as a complement to its existing gaming offerings.

As general manager and VP of Logitech G Ujesh Desai stated in the deal announcement:

We’ve been fans of Streamlabs and their software since we started partnering with them over two years ago. Their industry-leading software is complementary to our existing gaming portfolio, and we believe we can do even greater things together.

With the rise of esports, the streaming software tools market is expected to grow at a very robust rate.

Given Logitech’s large and various gaming hardware offerings, it is only natural for the firm to push further into software.

The deal for Streamlabs will bring in-house its OBS system which management apparently believes is worth the significant investment.

While the deal won’t move LOGI’s stock price, it does provide a window into management’s acquisition priorities as it seeks to control more of the gaming hardware and software stack.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.