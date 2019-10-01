Canadian Investors Can Get Paid In USD With These Great TSX-Listed Dividend Names

Currency Concerns

For many Canadians, earning $USD income can be a great hedge against currency fluctuations. The $CAD fluctuates substantially against the $USD over time. Over the last decade, the $CAD reached a high of $1.05 CAD/USD to a low of $0.68 CAD/USD. This 35% range over a ten-year period can make it difficult for Canadians who have recurring expenses in $USD. There are many ways for Canadian investors to protect against currency fluctuations including: hedged ETFs, direct ownership of U.S. listed stocks or even holding U.S. Cash. Another tax efficient way is to own TSX listed Canadian companies that pay their dividends in $USD.

The Benefits of $USD Income

In addition to the advantages of hedging against currency fluctuations, earning $USD dividend income is also an opportunity to avoid the cost of currency conversion. $USD proceeds can be used to purchase $USD investments, an important part of achieving a diversified portfolio. Many dividends paid in $USD will be converted to $CAD by your broker. Investors can request that $USD income be journaled in a $USD account to defer currency conversion premiums charged by your broker.

Many Canadians have expenses that occur in $USD such as travel to the U.S. or real estate ownership. With the Canadian population aging, more and more people are "snowbirding" to escape Canadian winters. Canadians own or rent more than 100,000 properties in Arizona and more than USD $57B in Florida real estate. In 2017, Canadians made 20.2M overnight trips to the United States and 12.8M trips overseas. As the $USD is well recognized as an international currency, it can be helpful to have $USD for travel or expenses in other countries beyond the U.S. as well.

Tax Preferred $USD Income

Registered accounts such as the registered retirement savings plan (RRSP), registered retirement income fund (RRIF) or locked-in retirement account (LIRA) allow for Canadians to have their U.S. listed dividends exempted from 15% withholding tax due to the Canada-U.S. Tax Treaty. While Canadian investor can hold U.S. listed stocks in their registered accounts to avoid the 15% IRS withholding tax, dividends from U.S. listed firms are not eligible for the Canadian Dividend Tax Credit. While the exact rates vary by province, the tax rate on dividends that qualify for the dividend tax credit are significantly lower than the tax rate on regular income when held outside a registered account. This income is considered as Canadian dividends and not as foreign income. For income tax reporting purposes, the CRA will convert the value of the $USD dividend to $CAD and list this on your T5. For investors who hold dividend paying stocks outside of their registered accounts or within their Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA), owning TSX listed stocks that pay their dividends in $USD is a great way to earn tax preferred $USD income.

Why Do TSX Listed Stocks Pay $USD Dividends?

Many Canadian companies earn a significant portion of their revenue in $USD so it makes sense for these firms to pay out their dividends in $USD. For these firms with sizable U.S. or international operations, business and financial reporting is done in $USD, therefore it is more efficient to pay dividends in $USD to avoid the cost of currency conversion solely for a dividend distribution. According to Moez Mahrez of 5i Research the choice for a TSX listed firm to provide a $USD dividend is an indication that the firm has a strong contribution of cash flow from the U.S. This revenue exposure can provide these companies with an advantage over their Canadian peers as the U.S. economy continues to outgrow the Canadian economy. Economic growth in Canada for 2019 is expected to lag behind that of the U.S. GDP growth in Canada is expected to grow 1.5% compared with 2.3% in the U.S. As of May 2019, the unemployment rate in Canada was 5.4% compared to 3.6% in the U.S.

TSX Listed $USD Dividend Income Ideas

There are approximately 70 companies listed on the TSX that pay their dividends in $USD. These TSX listed companies represent most major sectors offering the opportunity to diversify a portfolio. A sampling of these TSX listed $USD dividend paying firms include:

Energy companies include Encana Corp. (ECA) and Tahoe Resources (TAHO)

Utilities such as Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)

Mining companies including Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM), Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD), Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM)

Technology names such as Open Text Corp. (OTEX) and Constellation Software Inc. (OTCPK:CNSWF)

Industrials such as Magna International Inc. (MGA) and Waste Connections Inc. (WCN)

Materials producers Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) and Methanex Corporation (MEOH)

Financial & Service firms such as Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM), Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCPK:FRFHF) and Thompson Reuters Corp. (TRI)

Consumer Discretionary companies like Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) and Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL)

While there are many firms to choose from to supplement your $USD income, three dividend growth stocks that are worth featuring from this list include: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., Nutrien Ltd. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. All three of these companies have substantial U.S. operations and pay their dividends in $USD as eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a diversified generation, transmission, and distribution utility operating under the brands Liberty Utilities and Liberty Power. Liberty Power is a clean energy producer with wind, solar, hydro, and thermal assets with 1.5 GW of generational capacity. Liberty Utilities provides regulated natural gas, water and electricity generation, transmission and distribution utility services to over 770,000 customers in the United States and Canada. Algonquin is a mid-sized utility provider with a current market capitalization of approximately CAD $9B or USD $6.7B. The company has had a tremendous run over the last 12 months, up 36% over the last year.

Algonquin has grown quickly through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth since its IPO in November, 2009. AQN's asset base is currently 65% regulated utilities, 26% non-regulated renewables and 9% global infrastructure. This business mix offers a nice combination of recurring regulated earnings underpinned by long-term contracts and growth oriented renewables and infrastructure assets. The firm is currently advancing a USD $7.5B project portfolio that will fund dividend growth out to 2023 with a combination of natural gas, wind and solar projects. This project development pipeline includes USD $5.3B in regulated utility projects and USD $1.7B in renewables projects. AQN has grown its EPS in excess of 20% annually over the last 5 years. As the firm executes its capital plan over the next 4 years, it projects EBITDA growth of >10% annually.

Algonquin currently yields 4.1% with a quarterly dividend of USD $0.14. Algonquin's payout ratio has declined over recent years to its current stabilized level of 76%. In May, 2019 AQN increased its dividend by 10%, extending a string of dividend increases to 8 consecutive years. The company has an impressive 5-year dividend CAGR of 9.44%. Holders of Algonquin have seen their dividend income grow by 135% since 2009. The current annual payout of USD $0.564 is worth CAD $0.747 making AQN's dividend very attractive for Canadians seeking a steady and growing source of $USD income.

Algonquin is utilizing the proceeds from its dividend reinvestment program to fund a portion of its 2018-2023 capital plan. Investors who take advantage of the DRIP program can reinvest their dividends to purchase new shares at a 5% discount to market price. For investors who don't currently need income, this can be a great way to build wealth by rapidly accelerating share accumulation. To learn more about Algonquin's operations and growth profile please see "Algonquin: Boost Your Dividend Income With This Fast-Growing Utility".

Nutrien Ltd.

Nutrien is the result of the 2018 merger of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan and Agrium, a seed and fertilizer retailer. This merger created the world's largest supplier of crop nutrients as well as the largest agricultural retailer in North America and Australia with over 1,700 retail locations worldwide. Nutrien is also a leading producer of nitrogen and potash with supplemental operations in phosphates and sulphate. For most of its production, Nutrien sits on the lower end of the cost curve. As a cost advantaged producer, Nutrien drives a price over volume strategy with its 20% global market share in potash.

Nutrien is an attractive long-term investment for its strategic positioning against the backdrop of growing global population and increased demand for food production. This theme necessitates the need for current arable land to produce greater crop yields, underscoring the long-term demand for fertilizer. The global population is expected to grow to 9.8B people by 2050 with a growing middle class who will eat more fruits, vegetables and protein.

Nutrien expects to grow EBITDA by 7-9% annually over the next 5 years as fertilizer demand grows in the developing world and the firm expands its retail offerings and develops its South American footprint. The stability of Nutrien's retail business has enabled the firm to pay a consistent dividend regardless of commodity pricing. Nutrien has returned USD $5.2B since beginning of 2018 through dividends and share buybacks; a return of capital to shareholders representing 17% of the firm's market capitalization. The company forecasts operating cash flow over the next 5 years to reach between USD $22-25B, of which USD $5B will be used to fund dividends. The current dividend of USD $0.45 quarterly has been increased twice since September 2018, for year over year growth of 12.5%. The equivalent payout in $CAD is $0.595 for a current yield of 3.65%. Investors seeking dividend income can look forward to a growing $USD payout from this firm as demographic tailwinds support free cash flow growth. For a closer look at Nutrien and the factors driving its dividend growth, please see "Nutrien - Poised To Feed A Growing World Population".

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield is perhaps my favorite investment. It combines diversification, growth, value creation and sound management. Brookfield Asset Management is a diversified asset manager with four main business segments: Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure Management and Private Equity. Brookfield is a global giant with over USD $500B in assets under management, 100,000 employees and operations in over 30 countries.

Through Brookfield's portfolio of companies, the firm owns premier real estate assets in markets such as New York, London, Sydney and Toronto as well as hydroelectric dams, toll roads, pipelines and an array of other companies. As an asset manager, Brookfield also earns fees and carried interest on the assets it manages for the investors in its funds. While Brookfield has amassed a tremendous stream of assets that generate recurring revenue, what truly makes the company unique is in its approach to deploying its capital. Brookfield makes a habit of investing in assets that it can improve and sell for a profit when the asset matures. By "recycling" its capital, Brookfield can redeploy funds to assets that are more likely to generate a higher rate of return; often with a contrarian view point or long-term investment horizon.

Caption: Brookfield Place, Calgary

While BAM has a modest yield at just 1.17%, the firm has demonstrated a commitment to increasing its dividend, with a CAGR of 9.35% over the last 5 years. Brookfield increased its quarterly dividend in March, 2019 marking the 9th consecutive annual increase. BAM currently has a payout ratio of 21%, well below the firm's 5-year average of 33%. This low payout ratio and strong growth in cash available for distribution means that Brookfield has lots of room to continue increasing its dividend for years to come. Brookfield Asset Management pays a quarterly dividend of USD $0.16 or CAD $0.21 that is considered an eligible dividend for Canadian tax purposes.

Investors should note that Brookfield has several sponsored limited partnerships including Brookfield Property Partners (BPY), Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), and Brookfield Business Partners (BBU). While several of these have higher yields, not all of their distributions are considered eligible for Canadian tax purposes. The Brookfield family of companies has a lot to offer investors, however two reasons to choose the parent entity, BAM over the LPs are that Brookfield Asset Management has ownership interest in and collects fees from each of its sponsored vehicles. The other consideration to hold BAM is that this is where Brookfield's management maintains its ownership interest. To learn more about Brookfield and why it should be a core holding in your portfolio, see "'The Only Thing I Collect Are Shares' - Put Your Money Where Brookfield's CEO Is"

Investor Takeaways

$USD income can be useful for Canadians who travel abroad, to the U.S., or have other $USD expenses. Dividends paid in $USD can be a useful hedge against currency fluctuation. Similarly, receiving $USD dividend income helps to reduce or defer exchange rate conversion costs. TSX listed firms paying $USD dividends are tax preferred as they are considered eligible dividends for the Canadian Dividend Tax Credit. There are over 70 companies on the TSX that pay eligible dividends in $USD. For investors looking to create $USD income, AQN, NTR and BAM are great stocks to consider.

