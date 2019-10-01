Clorox: Recent Dividend Growth Doesn't Make Up For Valuation

This growth rate makes the valuation expensive, and I am passing on shares of Clorox at this time.

Clorox's most recent fiscal year showed low growth, and the company expects that trend to continue for fiscal 2020.

The company has also increased its dividend by at least 10% in each of the last two years, much higher than its increases in previous years.

Consumer staples often offer appealing yields as their businesses perform well in most economic environments.

The consumer staples sector is often a favorite of dividend growth investors. Companies in this sector offer products that consumers know and trust. Many of these products are everyday items that people need, like toothpaste, laundry detergent, and cleaning products. Consumers are likely to buy these types of products even in a recession.

This reliable source of sales often leads to excess capital that companies can return to shareholders in the form of dividends. According to the U.S. Dividend Champions, there are 17 companies in the consumer staples sector that have raised dividends for at least 25 consecutive years.

While the consistency of consumer staples stock is attractive for income investors, these companies don't usually offer high rates of dividend growth. This makes sense as these companies rarely have high growth businesses. These companies are more of a slow and steady variety.

The average dividend increase over the last three years among the consumer staple companies that qualify as Dividend Champions is 6.8%. This is down from the five- and 10-year average increases of 7.5% and 8.2%. The average most recent increase for these companies is even lower at 5.2%.

One consumer staple stock bucking the trend of slowing dividend growth is Clorox Company (CLX). Clorox has increased its dividend by at least 10% in each of the last two years, much higher than its previous average growth rates.

Is accelerated dividend growth enough to overcome low projected growth and an expensive valuation? This article will attempt to answer that question.

Company Background & Recent Earnings Results

Clorox produces and markets consumer and professional products. The company, perhaps most famous for its name brand bleach, offers a wide variety of products. In fact, Clorox is a leader in many product categories.

Source: Clorox Company's Fourth Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 8.

Clorox holds the number one or number two position in a wide range of product categories, including bleach, charcoal, salad dressing, trash bags, and water filtration. The company holds the top position in many international categories.

Market domination in these product categories has allowed Clorox to consistently grow earnings. Earnings per share has failed to increase just twice since 2009 (2010 and 2014).

This trend continued for the company's fiscal 2019 (Clorox's fiscal year ends June 30th).

Clorox earned $1.88 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, topping estimates by $0.04 and improving 13.3% from the previous year. Revenue declined 3.8% to $1.6 billion, which was $63 million lower than expected. For the fiscal year, earnings per share increased 1.4% to $6.32 while sales were higher by 1.3% to $6.2 billion.

Lower product volumes were a 3% headwind to sales in the fourth quarter while currency exchanged reduced results by 2%. This was partially offset by price increases in several product categories.

The company's Cleaning category saw a 3% increase in sales as all businesses performed well during the quarter. Shipments for Clorox disinfecting wipes were a quarterly record while the professional products business grew double digits.

Household product sales were down 11% as charcoal, bags, and wraps businesses struggled. Bags and wraps were one of the few product categories to see lower prices compared to the same quarter of fiscal 2018. Charcoal sales were down due to lower distribution. Clorox spent heavily on advertising and sales promotions for these products, hurting the group's performance overall.

Lifestyle sales were flat year-over-year. Growth in Burt's Bees and other lip and face care products were offset by lower sales in Brita water filers.

International sales were down 4%, mostly due to a 15% headwind from unfavorable foreign currency exchange. Most regions did see increased prices and higher shipments.

Clorox is attempting to streamline its business. This has had a positive impact on gross margins. Gross margins of 45.1% in the fourth quarter were a 110-bps improvement, primarily due to higher prices and cost savings.

Clorox expects earnings per share to fall between $6.30 and $6.50 for fiscal 2020. The midpoint of this guidance would represent growth of just 1.3%. Sales are expected to be flat to up 2%, with organic growth of 1% to 3%.

Using the 9/27/2019 closing price of ~$153 and the expected midpoint for earnings per share for the current year, Clorox trades with a forward P/E ratio of 23.9. This is slightly above the stock's five- and 10-year average P/E ratios of 23.3 and of 21.8, respectively.

Looking at the stock's historical valuations, Clorox isn't overly expensive, though the current multiple is above that of the S&P 500 index.

The issue I have with this is Clorox compounded earnings growth over these time periods at a much higher clip. The company grew earnings at a rate of 4.1% per year over the last decade. Over the last five years, that growth rate accelerated to 6.7%. Clorox is guiding towards growth of about 1% for both earnings and revenues.

It remains to be seen if investors are willing to pay a premium for slowing growth.

Dividend Analysis

While shares of Clorox are expensive given the company's guidance for fiscal 2020, the company does have a lot to offer those seeking income.

Clorox has increased its dividend for 42 consecutive years. As mentioned in the opening of this article, the average increase for consumer staples stocks has been trending down, but not so for Clorox. The company has increased its dividend by:

An average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

An average of 6.6% per year over the last five years.

An average of 8.0% per year over the last 10 years.

While the short-term average raise is down from the long-term average, recent increases have upended that trend. Clorox increased its dividend by 10.4% for the 8/16/2019 payment. Prior to that, the company increased its dividend 14.3% for the 5/11/2018 payment. And shares yield 2.8%, which easily beats the average dividend yield of 1.9% for the S&P 500.

Clorox has an annualized dividend of $4.24. Using the midpoint for earnings guidance for the current year of $6.40, the payout ratio is 66%. After back-to-back 10%+ raises, the company's payout ratio isn't much higher than the 10-year average earnings payout ratio of 63%.

This payout ratio isn't that expensive for a consumer staple company. Consider the expected payout ratios for this year for other well-known Dividend Champions in this sector:

Coca-Cola (KO) - 76%

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) - 62%

PepsiCo (PEP) - 69%

Procter & Gamble (PG) - 61%.

Using free cash flow instead of earnings, which many investors choose to do, shows a very similar payout ratio, with the most recent quarter being the exception. Clorox generated $318 million in free cash flow in the fourth quarter while paying out $122 million in dividends for a payout ratio of 38%.

Clorox's free cash flow payout ratio nearly mirrors its earnings payout ratio when using a longer-term view. Over the last twelve months, the company produced $798 million in free cash flow and paid shareholders $492 million in dividends. This equates to a payout ratio of 62% over the last four quarters.

Looking out even longer, Clorox's free cash flow totaled $2.8 billion from fiscal 2016 through fiscal 2019. The company distributed $1.75 billion in dividends during this time, giving Clorox an average free cash flow payout ratio of 63% for the last four years.

Again, a payout ratio in the low 60% range isn't that out of the ordinary for a company in the consumer staple sector. However, given that Clorox has guided towards flat to low single-digit growth for fiscal 2020, another dividend increase of at least 10% may not be in the offering. This is especially true if the company wants to keep its payout ratio in the mid 60% range.

Final Thoughts

Market leadership in several different product categories along with more than four decades of dividend growth makes Clorox just the type of stock I want to own. An above-market dividend yield is also attractive and the payout ratios are not at a level that should cast doubt on the company's ability to continue to increase its dividend.

Digging a bit deeper and the story changes. Clorox handily improved upon the previous year's earnings per share in the most recent quarter but managed ~1% top- and bottom-line growth for the fiscal year.

Normally, I find that consecutive double-digit dividend increases show that management believes its business fundamentals will improve, but Clorox's guidance for the year leaves a lot to be desired. It occurs to me that management may have raised the dividend like it did the last two years as a way to offset the low growth business results.

Finally, the company's valuation is above historical levels and appear too rich given growth projections. For these reasons, I am passing on shares of Clorox at this time.

What are your thoughts on Clorox? Is there another name in the consumer staples sector you prefer? Feel free to leave a comment below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO, PEP, PG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.