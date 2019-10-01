AWF: Holding Up Well Post-Distribution Cut

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) as an investment option at its current market price. AWF is a fund I continuously monitor, and have often recommended, due to its global, high-yield focus. While it has performed well over time, I shifted to a more bearish stance on the fund earlier this year, on the backdrop of a distribution cut. I rarely, if ever, view such cuts positively, and I felt this development would lead to marked under-performance of the fund.

As time has gone on, it is clear my prior outlook was a bit too pessimistic, as AWF has held up well, despite a 7% cut to current income, which was discussed in my May review. Investors continue to be drawn to its above-average yield regardless. This is likely because of multiple factors. One, interest rates continue to decline, which is increasing the value of high-yielding income streams. Two, there are government bonds around the world offering negative yields. In light of this, investors with a global focus may be willing to step down the ratings ladder and in to funds like AWF to avoid those negative yields. Three, while AWF is comprised mainly of junk bonds, the credit quality of the debt is primarily rated BB and B, which are the two highest ratings in the below-investment grade sector. Fortunately, these rating classes have been out-performing the lower-grade CCC rated debt since the middle of the year, and that is helping drive AWF's performance.

Background

First, a little background on AWF. The fund is managed by AllianceBernstein and seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The fund invests primarily in corporate debt securities from U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, as well as government bonds from both developing and developed countries. The fund currently trades at $11.98/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.0655/share, which represents an annual yield of 6.56%. I mostly recently reviewed AWF in May, when I was quite negative on the fund. Specifically, I was very pessimistic regarding the fund's distribution cut, and expected that to have a negative impact in the short-term. In hindsight, the market did not share my sentiment, as AWF has registered a positive return since that time:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given this reality, I wanted to take the opportunity to reevaluate AWF, and see if there are sufficient reasons to update my outlook. After review, I believe a "neutral" rating is now more appropriate, and I will explain why below.

Discount To NAV Is Still Attractive, But Less So

To begin, I want to touch on the fund's valuation, which is often a key reason why I have recommended it in the past. AWF historically trades at a discount to its NAV, which, in my view, is a preferable way to gain fixed-income exposure. Buying a fund at a discount to NAV essentially means investors are able to purchase shares for less than they are worth. In my view, aside from being a value play, this should help limit the potential downside of the investment, compared to buying in to a fund at a premium price. The current discount continues to draw my interest for this reason, although with a more neutral stance than in other time periods. While AWF's current discount does look attractive on the surface, it is important to consider that the discount has narrowed in the short term, presenting a less attractive entry point (all other things being equal) than investors would have had recently, as shown below:

Discount in Jan Review Discount in May Review Current Discount (9/30) 11.90% 9.90% 8.97%

As you can see, AWF still sports a relatively "cheap" price, especially when considering many high-yield funds in the CEF universe actually trade at premiums to NAV. However, it is noticeable that the discount has been narrowing as the year has gone on. This indicates investors are willing to pay up to own high-yielding debt, which is consistent with a declining interest rate environment. However, while I do tend to find a discount of almost 9% quite attractive, I would caution investors to avoid getting too excited at these levels. While the discount could certainly narrow further, AWF has a long history of trading near a double-digit discount, and could easily revert back to that level in the short term. While the 9% discount does help protect against a large drop, it is not a guarantee against it, and investors should be aware that they are paying a more expensive price for this fund than they would have at other times throughout the calendar year. This reality helps justify the "neutral" outlook, in my view, as opposed to a more "bullish" outlook.

Higher Rated Junk Debt Out-Performing

I now want to shift the focus to AWF's underlying holdings, specifically the performance within the BB/B-rated debt sectors. While this debt is certainly below investment grade, it is considered less risky than the lower-rated CCC and below debt. Therefore, when investing in "high-yield", investors should consider what rating categories the fund's debt is, and how that impacts their individual risk tolerance.

On this note, it is important to consider that AWF is made up predominately of BB/B rated high-yield debt, at over 47% total fund assets, as shown below:

Source: AllianceBernstein

As you can see, the rest of the portfolio is made up of investment grade debt and short-term investments, with only about 11% of total assets resting in the CCC or Not-Rated categories. Therefore, investors need to understand the BB/B-rated debt will have a large impact on AWF's overall performance, compared to the other rating classes.

With this in mind, it is notable that AWF's BB/B-rated debt exposure is actually helping to drive gains in the short term. While investors appear to be willing to lower their credit quality in the fixed-income exposure, they are still gravitating towards the upper-end of the high-yield classes. Consider since June of this year, BB and B rated debt have markedly out-performed their lower rated CCC counterpart, as shown below:

Source: Guggenheim

My takeaway here is this investment story has been quite positive for holders of AWF. While risk-taking investors may be tempted to go lower down the credit threshold to obtain a higher yield, short-term performance seems to be favoring more quality debt. Despite higher yields in the CCC-rated category, BB/B-rated debt is actually out-performing. This is likely due to investor's risk appetite, and not wanting to take on too much credit risk this late in the economic cycle. While a declining interest rate environment will continue to encourage high-yield investment, the largest returns appear to be going to the more cautious high-yield investors for the time being. Given the uncertainty in the market right now, I would expect this story to continue through the end of 2019, and that is good news for investors in AWF.

Underlying Performance Improving in Short Term, But Down Year-Over-Year

While I have generally held a optimistic tone in this article, and I do see reasons for continued strength in AWF's performance, I also see reasons for caution at current levels. A primary reason is underlying fund performance, in terms of gains to the fund's NAV and net investment income. On the bright side, AWF has seen gains to both as 2019 has gone on, which is an encouraging sign and a primary reason the fund has found support at the higher valuation level.

To gauge this performance, I have compiled the relevant NAV and income metrics for AWF in the chart below:

NAV as of 1/31/19 NAV as of 3/31/19 NAV as of 6/30/19 Current NAV (as of 9/30) 8-Month Gain to NAV $12.77/share $12.95/share $13.17/share $13.16/share 3.05%

Source: AllianceBernstein

As you can see, the NAV story has been positive this year, and a similar pattern emerges when we consider the most recent earnings report for the fund, which was published on 8/30. Net investment income was up markedly on a quarter-to-quarter time-frame, as shown below:

Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share Quarter-Quarter Gain Q1 (Ended 6/30/19) $15,376,628 $.18 12.5% Q4 (Ended 3/31/19) $13,841,124 $.16

Source: AllianceBernstein

As you can see, these figures paint a pretty rosy picture, which should instill a good deal of confidence in holders of AWF.

However, I feel it necessary to point out, while there is no denying this short-term strength, on a year-over-year comparison the story suddenly appears less optimistic. To see why, consider the chart below:

Time Period June 2018 June 2019 YOY Change NAV Per Share $13.24 $13.17 (.5%) Net Investment Income $.21/share $.18/share (14.3%)

As you can see, on an annual comparison, AWF's performance is falling a bit short. On the plus side, the short-term improvement is strong, and is helping support the bullish momentum in the share price. However, it has not been quite enough to show gains on an annual basis.

My takeaway here is investors need to continue to monitor these metrics closely. For the time being, it seems AWF is making great strides, and the share price should continue to see some gains. However, if income metrics do not continue to improve, I would expect a noticeable correction in the share price here, considering the fund's discount to market value has already been narrowing this year. When I compare the short-term underlying strength against the risk in future weakness in income generation, I feel the "neutral" outlook is once again justified.

Bottom Line

AWF continues to push higher this year, despite market volatility, global economic concerns, and a cut to the fund's distribution rate. As interest rates have moved lower, investors have resumed a hunt for yield, and fixed-income has broadly benefited from this trend. AWF is no exception, and has actually been performing quite well considering investors are tending to favor BB/B-rated debt over the riskier alternatives. Since AWF has almost half its assets in those rating categories, the fund will continue to benefit as long as that story stays in place.

While this is a generally optimistic outlook, I would caution against going "all-in" at these levels. While income gains have improved in the short term, AWF has still seen its net investment income decline on a year-over-year basis, so that is a metric I will want to monitor further over the next few quarters. Additionally, while the fund continues to sport an attractive valuation, with the share price offering a 9% discount to the underlying value, this discount has actually been narrowing as 2019 has gone on. While still attractive on the surface, investors need to consider that AWF has a history of trading at an even cheaper price, and that could limit further gains. With all this considered, AWF has beaten my expectations over the last few months, and I feel an upgrade from "bearish" to "neutral" is appropriate at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.