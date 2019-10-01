Open Text: Nothing Without Its Customer Support And Service Businesses

Despite being an enterprise software company, more than half of OTEX's revenue comes from the services business. R&D spending has been just ~11% of total revenue in the last two years.

Overview

Open Text Corp. (OTEX) is one of the few unique companies in the technology space which pursues takeover as its main growth driver. As it stands, the company has been generating over $2 billion of revenue annually since the last three years as a result of the strategy. The company operates in the EIM (Enterprise Information Management) market, where it sells a wide variety of cloud and on-premise software applications ranging from security to customer experience management.

We maintain a neutral position on the stock today, though we would review our position at the beginning of FY 2020. As much as we would like to applaud the company’s solid track record to acquire and integrate technology companies, we are quite skeptical about its ability to continually move the needle in the next few years. When scaling its M&A operation, we see a potential challenge with its acquisition thesis, which we will discuss further below. On the other hand, in terms of overall business growth, the fact that the company claims to be a software company while generating most of its revenue through customer support and other services-related fees is a cause for concern.

Challenging its growth strategy and business model

According to its 10-K, the company has deployed almost $6.2 billion on acquisitions in the last ten years. If there is any reason to be bullish on this company, then it would be for its ability to evaluate and consolidate other technology companies:

We have developed a philosophy, which we refer to as “The OpenText Business System”, that is designed to create value by leveraging a clear set of operational mandates for integrating newly acquired companies and assets. We see our ability to successfully integrate acquired companies and assets into our business as a strength and pursuing strategic acquisitions is an important aspect to our Total Growth strategy.

Over the last four years, Open Text has made 13 acquisitions. At the rate of 3 acquisitions per year on average, the company has executed its M&A activities well enough, given it has grown its revenue by 55% since then. Within the same time frame, we have also learned that most of the M&A targets have been small-cap technology companies, where the acquisition value ranges from $20.5 million to $332 million.

When we looked at the list of acquisitions it has made, we found that there have been no increasing trends in terms of the acquisition values. We think that is also where one of our main concerns lies in. Open Text is open to acquiring a company with as small as a $20 million valuation while it in itself is an over $10 billion company in terms of market cap.

A further look into how it generates revenue gives us an insight as to why Open Text’s M&A thesis allows for such flexibility. As a software company, Open Text generates most of its revenue through services instead of software contracts or cloud subscriptions. In the last three years, over 40% of Open Text’s revenue came from customer support fees. Another service revenue stream comes from its “Professional Service and other” segment, which makes up around ~10% of its revenue. Sizable portions of its revenues from “Cloud services and subscriptions” segment are also arguably service-related revenues, as its 10-K stated:

Cost of Cloud services and subscriptions revenues increased by $19.8 million during the year ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the prior fiscal year, due to an increase in labour-related costs of approximately $19.1 million and an increase in third party network usage fees of $1.3 million.

The cost to serve its cloud services customers involves labor-related costs due to its managed services B2B program that includes training and outsourcing services to its customers aside from the pure SaaS/PaaS products. As a result, its cloud-only segment’s gross margin of 56% to 58% is relatively modest compared to pure-play cloud software companies like Box (BOX) or Atlassian (TEAM), which boast gross margins of close to 75%-80%. Given its focus on mainly acquiring other companies instead of R&D, in which it typically spends only 11% to 13% of revenues annually, it remains to be seen how scalable growth and margin expansions through introductions of competitive cloud offerings are achievable. For context, a leading cloud software company like Atlassian typically spends close to 50% of its revenue on R&D activities annually.

Going back to its growth strategy, we also question its ability to scale its M&A approach when it potentially needs to make larger-cap acquisitions in the future to support faster growth. The fact that TTM revenue growth has dropped drastically from 34.36% to 1.90% in FY 2018 since the last two years should serve as a red flag as to how the strategy may have a limitation. The reality of the situation is that acquiring and consolidating $300 million companies is much different in nature to $2 billion companies and larger.

Valuation and takeaway

When understanding the valuation of Open Text, we should consider the fact that it is definitely not a 100% software company. Even within its cloud services and subscription revenue stream, for instance, the company generates sizable additional revenues out of B2B managed-services fees.

Seeing how margin expansion in Open Text historically has come from services-related revenue streams such as customer support, professional service, and cloud service, we do not see how the opportunity cost is moderate enough to focus and take risk elsewhere to boost growth. Even without the B2B managed service portion of the cloud service revenue taken into account, customer support and professional service revenues already make up over half of all Open Text’s revenue combined.

With those in mind, parts of the business operate similarly to CGI (GIB). At a glance, Open Text appears more attractively valued than CGI. Open Text currently trades at a 14.17 EV/EBITDA, trailing CGI closely behind which trades at 14.70. Given the company’s plan to push for more organic growth through increased spending in R&D and cloud investments, Open Text’s growth outlook appears more interesting.

That being said, it is also worth considering that CGI is almost twice the size of Open Text. On the other hand, we feel that the price is also fair since Open Text’s services-weighted revenue would still dominate its overall revenue. When we look at the EV/Sales for both, however, we learned how Open Text’s premium 4.39 EV/Sales versus CGI’s 2.50 does not represent an interesting opportunity. Based on the company's fundamentals, it would be quite difficult for us to assign any premium to much of Open Text’s top-line sales, which, despite its recurring nature, is not product-driven.

In a nutshell, Open Text today is in the business of acquiring other companies, consolidating them, and charging additional managed services and support fees. There is a potential outlook shift given the company’s FY 2020 ambition, which is the reason why we are mostly neutral instead of bearish on the stock just yet.

