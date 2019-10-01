New Relic: Valuation Attractive With Shares Still Depressed

Valuation has reached an attractive point at ~5.5x forward revenue; investors should start to reconsider the name at these levels.

After reporting much weaker than expected billings during the quarter, New Relic (NEWR) remains down over 20% from the pre-earnings level and investors should start to reconsider valuation on this name. My initial read was the stock would rebound over the following weeks but that does not seem the case. In fact, the stock was down over 30% at one point but has slowly recovered since.

Revenue during the quarter grew 30%, which was in line with expectations, though billings growth of 24% was well below expectations for ~30% growth. This sent the stock down over 20% the day following earnings. Management provided Q2 guidance that was a little bit lower than consensus, though left the full-year revenue and operating income guidance metrics the same.

With the stock down over 20% since earnings and valuation reaching what appears to be a low point, now could be a good time to pick up some shares on sale. I believe Q2 guidance is achievable as management noted the softer Q1 was partially due to changes in their sales force and a new platform. With both of these issues largely resolved by the end of the quarter, the company could see a surprise beat during Q2, which could spark a nice rally in the stock.

NEWR remains one of the leaders in the APM (application performance management) industry, meaning they essentially develop tools that help measure an application or software performance. Their software functions are in back-end processes, and the technicals are a bit challenging to understand. But, for most investors, NEWR is a name not well-known. Larger institutional funds have been able to capture significant gains by holding this name over the past few years.

Q1 Earnings and Guidance

Historically, NEWR was consistent at providing beatable guidance and achieving these metrics. However, Q1 was a slightly different story. Revenue grew 30% to $141 million, which was only ~$1 million ahead of expectations. Revenue growth has hovered around the 30% level for the past several quarters, which should be viewed as a positive considering the company is reaching scale and the law of large numbers eventually kicks in.

International and US revenue both grew ~30%, demonstrating the company's ability to diversify their geographic revenue streams and growth potential. In addition to the strong revenue growth, the company reported 85% gross margins, which remains near the high-end of software companies in the market. Operating margin continues to be healthy at 5% during the quarter.

Over time, as NEWR continues to scale and gain operating leverage, we should start to see operating margin expand as the company demonstrates increased profitability. For now, the company remains focused on revenue growth, gaining scale, and increasing their market share.

Dollar-based net expansion rate of 109% dropped quite significantly from 131% last quarter and a pretty consistent trend of 120%+. Q1 typically has the lowest dollar-based net expansion rate due to seasonality factors.

NEWR also reported 62% of annual recurring revenue coming from enterprise accounts, the highest level seen in the company's history. The higher recurring revenue from enterprise is a strong trend given these customers tend to be stickier and represent a larger dollar spend. In addition, paid business accounts >$100k were 881 during the quarter, representing growth of 18%, down from 22% growth last quarter.

While these metrics were generally positive, billings were not. Billings growth of 24% to $125 million was well below consensus expectations for 30%+ growth and was also down from ~28% growth last quarter. Management noted changes within their sales organizational structure and moving to a new user interface platform hurt billings, though suggested these were only short-term issues and should be resolved in the coming quarter.

For Q2, management is expecting revenue of $143-145 million, which was a little bit below consensus expectations of ~$146 million at the time. Non-GAAP operating income guidance of $5-6 million represents ~3.8% operating margin at the midpoint, leading to EPS of $0.14-0.16. Billings for the quarter are expected to decrease sequentially in the low to mid single digit basis, which likely means another quarter of decelerating billings growth.

Despite the lower than expected Q2 guidance, full-year revenue guidance of $600-607 million was left unchanged, representing growth of 26% for the year. Non-GAAP operating income guidance of $20-25 million was also left unchanged (despite a beat during Q1) and represents a 3.7% margin at the midpoint. Despite Q1 revenue barely beating and Q2 below expectations, the unchanged revenue guidance possibly means the company is confident in the remainder of the year.

Valuation

Compared to where valuation used to be, NEWR looks tempting for long-term investors who believe Q1 was just a hiccup in the grand scheme of things. Valuation has pulled back quite a bit over the past few weeks and despite the stock being up over 10% in the past month, the stock remains down over 20% since reporting earnings.

The company has a current market cap of ~$3.7 billion, and with cash/investments of ~$800 million and ~$400 million of debt, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$3.3 billion. Despite Q1 revenue coming in a little lighter than what some investors had expected, management reiterated their full-year revenue guidance of $600-607 million. Using management's revenue guidance, this represents a FY19 revenue multiple of ~5.5x.

The current guidance represents revenue growth of 26% and assuming there is slight deceleration in FY20, we could see revenue grow ~23% to ~$740 million, which would represent a FY20 revenue multiple of only ~4.5x. Despite revenue growth remaining healthy near 25% over the next two years, the stock trades at a somewhat inexpensive multiple compared to other software names with similar growth metrics.

With the stock still ~$65, investors should be tempted to add or build to their position considering valuation has contracted significantly over the past few weeks. Optimistic investors could argue the name should trade closer to 8-9x forward revenue, though I believe the more appropriate forward multiple is closer to 6-7x.

I think with the stock under $65, this represents a good buying opportunity for longer-term investors who believe that billings growth will return to a more normalized growth rate in the coming quarters. Risks to NEWR include the company reporting another weaker than expected quarter, which could send the shares down another 20-30% and cause investors to lose confidence in the longer-term model.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.