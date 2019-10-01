More Evidence For The Mother Of All Corrections In Bonds

The recent USD scarcity seen on the repo markets may force the Fed's hand.

While hovering around all-time highs, the stock market may find some help from an unexpected friend: long-term US Treasury bonds (TLT).

Bonds as an asset class will always be needed, and not just by insurance companies and pension funds but by aging boomers. – Bill Gross

While hovering around all-time highs, the stock market may find some help from an unexpected friend: long-term US Treasury bonds (TLT). Both bonds and stocks compete for investors’ dollars, only that the risk-perception differs.

A safe assumption tells us that lower bonds lead to higher stocks. And the other way around.

Well, bonds did rally lately. By lately, I mean 2019. What a rally!

But so did stocks, challenging the stocks up/bonds down assumption. Who's lying?

The massive stocks ($SPX) rally initiated in 2016 happened with bonds mostly on a horizontal correction. Curiously enough, stocks held at the highs, while bonds made new highs too. The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF had a great 2019 so far. This is one market I mentioned in this week’s Lead-Lag Report as the Fed pushing rates on the short-end several quarter-points lower could usher in a significant correction in bond prices.

The recent USD scarcity seen on the repo markets may force the Fed's hand. There's chatter in the market of a POMO (Permanent Open Market Operations) coming up in October and that could be what the stock market needs for another leg higher.

And there’s a lot of potential. A recent BofA Merrill Lynch global fund manager's survey shows huge cash positions available to invest.

On top of it, CEOs are just as bearish as retail investors and media. However, if history tells us something, this is a contrarian indicator pointing to a new leg higher in equities.

If that’s the case, the unwinding on the long bond trade should hurt some portfolios. So far, the higher highs and higher lows series continues, but a move back to $125 spells troubles ahead.

With investors sitting on a pile of cash and Fed ready for its "whatever it takes" moment, the chances are that the stocks higher/bonds lower argument revives. If that's the case, FOMO will amplify the rally some more.

I maintain what I said on Real Vision last week - the mother of all corrections in bonds is near. And there's a lot of catching up to do for money that needs a new home.

