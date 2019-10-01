Investors Shouldn't Worry About Texas Instruments' Aggressive Dividend Spending

Shareholders of Texas Instruments (TXN) were delighted to find out that the company's management recently raised the dividend payout by a whopping 17%. This increase is another in what has become a long term trend for Texas Instruments. Over the past decade, the dividend payout has grown at a stunning CAGR of 20.4%. While this is certainly an aggressive spending pattern, investors shouldn't worry about potential side effects of the company's dividend payout. The dividend is still easily covered at these levels, and the overall business model and future growth outlook of the company all align with continued dividend growth moving forward.

Another Raise In A Long Line Of Increases

The most recent increase of 17% has bumped up the annual payout to what is now $3.60 paid annually to investors in lumps of $0.90 every quarter. While any double digit dividend raise is worth getting excited over, Texas Instruments has made a habit of exciting its shareholders. The most recent increase was its 16th consecutive increase. Over the past 10 years, that payout has grown at a rapid average growth rate of 20.4%.

For long term investors who like to reinvest their dividends, this is tremendous wealth building momentum. Each year, your stake's buying power increasing 20% just accelerates your income generation. Income generation being an added bonus - the stock's dividend yield of 2.83% actually exceeds what 10 year US treasuries are currently offering. This is an uncommon feat for stocks with such high dividend growth rates (they are typically much lower yielding).

Answering The Sustainability Question

With such an effective mix of growth and yield, the questions always circle around sustainability. And while Texas Instruments will not be able to sustain this pace forever, investors are pretty set in the near term. A dividend is an actual cash expenditure so there are two avenues that a company can fund dividend payments. This is either organically through cash flow, or by borrowing to fund the payout. Investors can take comfort in the fact that the dividend is covered easily by both avenues.

The total dividend payout of approximately $3 billion (after the most recent raise) consumes just over half of free cash flow. In the event that management wanted to tap into low interest debt in the current borrowing environment, Texas Instruments is sitting pretty. The balance sheet currently holds a cash pile of $3.8 billion, and leverage is just 0.7X EBITDA. This is well below the 2.5X ratio that we typically look out for.

Cash Streams Continue To Grow

Our suspicion though, is that management will be able to primarily use organic cash streams to fund the payout moving forward. The business has benefited from a couple of variables that continue to grow the company's free cash flow streams.

The first being that Texas Instruments has become a notably more profitable business over the past five years.

The reason behind this is continued adaptation of Texas Instruments' 300mm analog chip technology. Essentially, the 300mm chip has a lower production cost than the older 150/200mm chips. As the 300mm continues to be adopted, the increasing ratio of a more profitable product raises the overall profitability of the business.

While it helps to expand margins, the company is also seeing a top line boost at the same time. Revenues have grown at a CAGR of 5.28% over the past five years. A big driver for this has been the maturation of the personal smart device market that has taken place. While that market has become saturated (just about everyone has a smart phone these days), other end markets such as automotive (vehicles becoming increasingly digital in addition to growth in EV), the growth of the IoT (internet of things), and industrial modernization (see - factory automation) all look to generate solid growth opportunities for Texas Instruments moving forward.

Over the past five years, the size of Texas Instruments' cash streams has roughly doubled. While it could slow down from such as steep pace (12% CAGR of FCF from 2004-2017), we feel that a relatively high floor for growth has been established. It seems reasonable that the business should be able to grow cash flow at a mid-high single digit rate and increase its dividend at around 10% conservatively for some time.

Where Shares Currently Stand

Shares are bumping up against highs at just over $130 per share. Considering that shares could be had for significantly lower price points as recently as June, it appears that the market mob has discovered just how cash rich this company is.

With analyst estimates coming in for the full year at approximately $5.32 per share, the stock currently trades at 24.43X earnings. This is a noticeable premium of 18% to the stock's 10 year median PE ratio of 20.71X. In addition, the FCF yield (how much cash flow "bang for your buck" you are getting) is at its second lowest point of the past decade.

While both factors would indicate severe overvaluation, there are some important aspects to consider. The company's growth over the second half of the past decade is more substantial than the first half. The 300mm technology has really "changed the game" for Texas Instruments. Are shares "cheap"? Absolutely not. However, we find that shares are closer to fair value than to being overvalued. The improved performance, expanded margins, cash rich position that Texas Instruments currently enjoys does deserve an adjusted valuation expectation. Shares are probably a little overheated, but we as long term investors are fine with any multiples in the 20X-23X range for a long term holding. This would imply an acceptable entry point as anything under $122 per share.

Wrapping Up

While it's difficult to make the argument that dividends are a "bad" thing for investors, a company can sometimes put itself in a tough spot if the financials don't back up the payout properly. Fortunately, Texas Instruments has plenty of financial fire power to continue putting cash in the pockets of shareholders. We view the company's growth prospects favorably, and the company's expanded margins mean that cash flow streams should continue to grow moving forward.

