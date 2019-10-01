Lam Research Continues To Impress

Premise of the Article:

I wrote an article on Lam Research (LRCX) on 8/30/2018 discussing its declining share price and stated that it was a good time to start accumulating shares of the company. The premise of the article discussed future growth drivers of the company and its shareholder friendly practices. The share price when the article was published was about $160 a share and had subsequently bottomed out at about $130 a share; my price target for the stock had been $237 a share. Now that Lam Research has reached my price target I wanted to re-evaluate the company and its future share price estimates to determine if I should continue to hold the stock, buy more, or reinvest my money somewhere else with better potential upside.

Company Overview and Updated Financials:

Lam Research Corporation generates its revenue by supplying wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. It breaks its revenue out into three segments: memory, foundry, and integrated device manufacturing, but a majority of the revenue comes from the memory equipment segment.

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs): IDMs are companies that design, manufacture, and sell integrated circuit products and this segment relates to equipment sold to IDMs.

: Foundries manufacture integrated circuits for other companies and this segment relates to equipment sold to foundries. Memory: The memory segment of its revenue is from selling memory-manufacturing equipment and that includes equipment for DRAM and NVM production.

2016 June Quarter % Revenue $ Revenue NVM 51% $788.46 $1,546.00 DRAM 15% $231.90 Foundry 27% $417.42 Logic/Other 7% $108.22 2017 June Quarter % Revenue $ Revenue NVM 59% $1,500.37 $2,543.00 DRAM 14% $356.02 Foundry 22% $559.46 Logic/Other 5% $127.15 2018 June Quarter % Revenue $ Revenue NVM 55% $1,665.40 $3,028.00 DRAM 25% $757.00 Foundry 13% $393.64 Logic/Other 7% $211.96 2019 June Quarter % Revenue $ Revenue NVM 46% $1,086.06 $2,361.00 DRAM 18% $424.98 Foundry 23% $543.03 Logic/Other 13% $306.93

I used the June quarter for the sake of comparability year over year to the most recent quarter results. Based on this breakdown of revenue by segment and by common knowledge if you follow the sector, the clear reason for the run-up in stock price going into 2018 and the subsequent drop in stock price through the end of 2018 was because of the increase in memory equipment spend for DRAM and NVM. Basically, without getting into the granular details, there was decreased semiconductor CAPEX spending in the years leading up to 2016/2017 and then the demand for NVM and DRAM increased at a point past capacity of the producers, driving up the price of DRAM and NVM which then drove increased investment in equipment to keep up with the demand. In 2017, semiconductor spending was about $56 billion, in 2018, it was about $62 billion, and then (projected last year) in 2019, it was supposed to be $67.5 billion. The 2019 projection did not actually come to fruition, which I will discuss later, but as you can see, equipment spending made a drastic increase from the previous two years (2016 was $41 billion and 2015 was $36 billion). Their foundry segment has varied year-over-year, but generally has been consistently around $400-$500 million and the logic/other segment has shown consistent growth with a 29.7% CAGR over the past 4 years.

Semiconductor Equipment and Memory Market Growth:

So from the above breakdown of their revenue by segment, it is pretty obvious that the biggest driver in future revenue growth will come from increased demand in the memory market, which will lead to increased CAPEX spending on wafer equipment. First, here is a projection on the semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings gathered from over 80 global equipment companies that provide data on a monthly basis:

Fab equipment spending hit a peak in 2018 but now is projecting about a 19% drop in 2019. Going forward, though, it should continue to grow and surpass the 2018 record-breaking year in the years between 2021 and 2023.

In 2018, the global memory chip market was worth $153.4 billion, broken down with DRAM accounting for $94.8 billion and NVM accounting for $56.3 billion. Going forward, the market size is expected to grow by CAGR of 8.4% to $270.6 billion by 2025. More importantly than overall growth is the growth of their customers who command the largest market share in NVM and DRAM. All the biggest players in those two segments are among Lam Research’s key customers; I define key customer as a customer that accounts for more than 10% of Lam Research’s revenue as disclosed in their financial statements. Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL), and Micron (MU) have 95% of the market share for DRAM, and Samsung, Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF), Micron, SK Hynix, and Western Digital (WDC) have a 98% market share in NAND (which falls under NVM memory).

There is not a direct correlation between the market size in memory and memory equipment since memory (i.e., DRAM and NVM) dollar amounts are more volatile depending on the ASPs of memory at a given time. The ASPs vary depending on demand and the levels of available inventory currently held. Increased inventory levels is currently one of the causes that have been putting downward pressure on memory prices, which in turn has led to reduced revenues and reduced CAPEX spending by these companies. If you did a quick search on the Internet, you would see that throughout 2019 all of Lam Research’s key customers have cut their CAPEX plans in the current year and plan to curtail their CAPEX next year, depending on the changing memory market conditions. However, based on the expected growth of the memory market and forecasted fab equipment spending, it is all pointing to the need for increased spending on semiconductor equipment in the coming years, which will likely be the start of a resurgence of spending in the second half of 2020.

Dividend and Stock Repurchases:

One of the reasons I like Lam Research so much is because of their extremely shareholder friendly capital return policies. They have the potential to outperform the market because of the high-growth potential associated with the memory market, but they also are quite aggressive with their share buybacks and they have a modest dividend. I admit, currently their dividend is not much to get excited about at about 1.95% yield ($4.60 per share), which is below the S&P average, but if you had been buying throughout last year's downtrend, you could be much happier with an average to above-average dividend yield. I currently have about a 3% yield. I will also admit that I was not too excited about their 4.5% dividend increase this year, but it was promising to see that they were confident enough in their cash flow and business to increase the dividend at all; hopefully, when equipment spend starts to pick up again we will see a better dividend increase. What does excite me about their capital returns program is their aggressive buybacks throughout the years and their commitment to return 50% of their free cash flow to shareholders over the next 5 years (announced March 2018).

Quarter Share Count (Millions) Reduction Mar-18 178 Jun-18 175 -1.7% Sep-18 165 -5.7% Dec-18 162 -1.8% Mar-19 158 -2.5% Jun-19 154 -2.5%

There has been about a 13.5% share reduction since they announced their intent to return 50% of their FCF to shareholders, which is pretty incredible in relative terms. The dollar amounts of their buybacks are not as eye-popping as many of the larger companies that announce buybacks (i.e., Microsoft’s (MSFT) $40 billion stock repurchase just announced), but the dollar amount relative to their market cap is pretty ridiculous. At the end of the last fiscal year, they had $4 billion in announced buybacks when their market cap was about $26 billion, or in relative terms, buybacks worth 15.3% of their market cap. Based on their capital return commitments and annual dividend payments of about $700 million ($4.60 * 154 million shares), if they can at least maintain current FCF levels (TTM FCF is $2.87 billion) with no further growth, that leaves at least $700 million a year for buybacks; that also assumes they do not use current cash reserves ($5.43 billion) or debt to buy back additional shares. Having $700 million a year for buybacks over the next few years should lead to about a 2% reduction in shares per year, which will continue to increase their EPS and bolster their share price. The reduced share count should also increase their ability to increase their dividend by a larger amount in future years.

Growth Drivers in the Memory Market:

In my last article, I discussed a few of the main growth areas that will affect the memory market, which in turn will affect the growth of Lam Research’s equipment sales. I still think the same growth drivers are relevant so I will discuss them below. Lam Research receives most of its revenues from the memory segment and the memory market has many different factors driving its growth:

Self-driving cars will require a massive amount of DRAM and NAND memory and that market is projected to have continued growth in the coming years.

Last year, Micron invested $3.1 billion in their Virginia plant and the company specifically stated that the driver of the investment was the increase in demand for automotive chips.

A quote from Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) says: "Demand for NAND flash memory, used to store data in a wide range of electronics, can increase 25 times by 2020 if autonomous car adoption reaches 1% over the next three years."

This Micron article discusses the need for massive amounts of data related to automotive chips for the TYPICAL vehicle: "By 2020, the typical vehicle is expected to contain more than 300 million lines of code and will contain more than 1 TB (terabytes) of storage, and will require memory bandwidth of more than 1 TB per second to support the computer performance necessary for autonomous driving platforms."

5G and 5G infrastructure upgrades are already being started but will continue to ramp up in the coming years. 5G will create more data, which in turn will require more memory.

This article touches on autonomous cars, IoT, and 5G in cellphones, it states:

“During the calendar year 2017, our mobile team estimated the average smartphone contained 2.7 GB of DRAM and 43 GB of NAND flash storage. We also estimate that this will go up to 4.8GB of DRAM content by 2021 with flagship phones packing as much as 12GB. Look forward to the average phone having 142 GB of NAND flash storage by then, with some devices coming with a mind-boggling terabyte of flash storage.”

Artificial intelligence requires huge amounts of data and is being integrated into the business models of many of the biggest companies. Artificial intelligence is a pretty broad term, but generally AI will be incorporated into business models and consumer products in order to help make more informed decisions based on data stored and analyzed. This article discusses the memory needs of AI and gives some examples of the amount of data being created:

“An important characteristic that sets this industrial revolution apart from previous ones is that it is fueled by data. Billions of devices from self-driving cars to smart factories, health care, intelligent homes and buildings, smart cities and more are generating staggering amounts of data. The new breed of electric hypercars like Rimac C_Two, for example, features a state-of-the-art infotainment system, cameras and numerous sensors that can easily generate several terabytes of data per hour of driving. A typical offshore oil platform generates 1 TB to 2 TB of data per day, a commercial jet creates 40 TB per hour of flight, and mining operations create 2.4 TB every minute (Source).”

“Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) is an important part of data processing. The astounding amounts of data being generated is causing unparalleled DRAM demand in the cloud, in data center applications, on premise and at the edge. In an interview with The Register, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, "AI servers will require six times the amount of DRAM and twice the amount of SSDs compared with standard servers.""

A whole lot can be written about the memory requirements for each of those topics; however, I am not going to go into great detail here. Basically, self-driving cars and AI capabilities' success and improvement are dependent on using and creating massive amounts of data, and 5G technologies will allow users to create even larger amounts of data than society already does.

Headwinds Facing the Sector:

There are numerous headwinds facing the market, but I do not want to get into a granular description of all the headwinds. I believe the three biggest headwinds facing the memory and memory equipment market at the moment are the ongoing trade war with China, the elevated inventory levels of Lam Research’s key customers, and the surge in equipment spending that took place over the past couple of years.

The trade war with China is a very well covered subject so I won’t waste time going into to much detail on this headwind, but it is clearly something that has been weighing on the whole sector and depressing market valuations. There are many macro- and microeconomic reasons for this weighing on the sector. Basically, from a macro perspective, the trade war is depressing global growth, which in turn is lowering demand for products, and from a micro perspective, all of Lam Research’s key customers have large percentages of their revenue from China and Lam Research itself has 33% of their revenue from China. So depressed world growth, tariff barriers, and the uncertainty surrounding future escalations of the trade war are reducing CAPEX spending.

Another headwind facing the memory equipment industry is the huge surge of spending that took place the last couple of years. As I was saying before, 2017 and 2018 were back to back record breaking years for equipment spending due to a huge surge in demand for memory chips and an under supply of CAPEX spending in years leading up to then. The surge in CAPEX spending expanded output capacity past demand and now memory ASPs have fallen dramatically. Reduced ASPs for chips caused reduced revenues from key memory chip companies, which then led to CAPEX spending reductions. As an example, last year, there was an article talking about the required CAPEX spending required to maintain equilibrium NAND output, and in 2017 and 2018, that amount was drastically eclipsed:

Of course, there are other reasons besides overcapacity that have driven down memory prices and equipment spending, but for sake of a little brevity, I will not go into all of them. Ultimately, there was a surge in equipment spending that created overcapacity which then caused ASPs to drop drastically; for instance, Samsung's operating profit fell more than 50% due to a decline in the memory market and the smartphone market.

The last headwind I am going to discuss goes hand-in-hand with the overcapacity mentioned previously. There has been an excessive amount of inventory held by many of the key NVM and DRAM memory companies that is driving down the ASPs of memory chips. I am not going to list the inventory levels held by key memory producers, but if you do an internet search on any of Lam Research's key customers mentioned, you will see that there has been increased inventory, days of inventory, and reduced CAPEX spending due to the glut in the memory market. I will show one example of what I mean below relating to Micron:

This will certainly remain a headwind within the memory chip and memory equipment sector until the inventory issues have been worked through, but many market forecasters are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel. Some companies have started reducing output and/or there have been other factors helping to alleviate the issues. Semiconductor stocks have started rising in the second half of the year in anticipation of this issue getting resolved, but many predict it will last into the second half of 2020; this article goes into greater detail on what is driving the expected turnaround.

Lastly, I would just like to point out that I am aware that the headwinds and tailwinds of the semiconductor segment are more complex than I have articulated and I certainly did not mention all of them, but this article would have to be significantly longer if I tried too. If you want to do more research on your own, I will just name a few other issues you can look into: The effects of the Huawei ban, the trade disputes between S. Korea and Japan, and the slowdown in data center spending.

Growth as Memory Spending Increases Again:

Based on the projections for equipment spending and the memory market projected growth, it looks like next year may be a modest year for revenue growth and share price appreciation. However, as it picks up towards the end of next year, we should see another large year-over-year revenue/share-price increase. I made a basic share price estimate with the following assumptions:

Financial numbers are based on their 6/30 financial reports each year presented.

A 2% share-count reduction each year from 2020 through 2022.

Flat revenues in 2020 based on the gab outlook report above.

A revenue increase of 20% in 2021 based on the fab outlook chart above. The chart shows about a 25% increase in equipment spend year-over-year from 2020 to 2021, so I reduced their revenue increase for sake of being conservative.

A revenue increase of 10% in 2021.

Consistent net income margins from 2020 through 2022 based on the 2019 margin percent.

I set their P/E ratio to their 5-year average P/E ratio. Their P/E ratio based on current market price (about $240 a share) is about the same as their 5-year average. Also, as spending starts picking up, it would make sense for their P/E ratio to at least be at their 5-year average as opposed to what it was 6/30/2019 (13.95).

6/30/XX Share Price Share Count (diluted) EPS Revenue Net Income Margin P/E Revenue Increase Share Price Increase 2016 $82.98 175,052 5.22 $5,885,893 914,049 16% 15.90 N/A 2017 $141.43 182,093 9.24 $8,013,620 1,697,763 21% 15.31 36% 70.4% 2018 $170.87 175,432 13.17 $11,076,998 2,380,681 21% 12.97 38% 20.8% 2019 $191.34 154,474 13.72 $9,653,559 2,119,383 22% 13.95 -13% 12.0% 2020** $238.28 151,385 14.00 $9,653,559 2,119,383 22% 17.02 0% 24.5% 2021** $292.38 148,357 17.18 $11,584,271 2,548,540 22% 17.02 20% 22.7% 2022** $328.18 145,390 19.28 $12,742,698 2,803,394 22% 17.02 10% 12.2%

Based on various websites I checked, the analyst estimates for Lam Research’s P/E ratios are as follows: 2020 at 13.6, 2021 at 17.78, and 2022 at 17.81. The one-year price targets for their stock are as follows: high target at $278, low target at $194, and the median target at $230. Also, considering the market typically overreacts to good and bad news, I think that the P/E ratio is likely to get ahead of itself as growth resumes, but I won’t build that into the share price targets. The share price is currently at the 2020 price estimate, which tells me that just that is happening now, a rosier outlook is starting to appear in the memory and memory equipment market and the share price (and P/E ratio) is reacting to it proactively. Last time, in 2017, when there was a drastic increase in equipment spending, the share price reacted very strong. The share price increased 70% on a 36% increase in revenue. So the share price estimate shown may be far too conservative for how the market may react to a return to growth for the sector.

Takeaway:

My final verdict on Lam Research’s stock is that I still love the stock and do not want to sell it just yet, but I also do not want to buy more at the current price. The current price appears to be pretty fairly valued and maybe even getting ahead of itself a little bit. However, I will certainly be a buyer any time the share price drops drastically from macroeconomic shocks (i.e., non-company related events that drag the whole market down, like poor employment numbers or Trump's impeachment headlines) or at current levels if the price stagnates around here as we get closer to the second half of 2020. Another reason I would like to hold off buying more of the stock temporarily is because as President Trump's December 15th tariff deadline approaches, it will probably create a much better buying opportunity. As the tariff deadline approaches, the overall market will likely sell off to some extent and I may get a chance to buy more at a discount to current day prices. I believe $292 is a very realistic (possibly too conservative) price target for 2021, especially since if revenues start increasing dramatically again, their share buybacks will likely be greater than the 2% I included in that model.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LRCX, MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.