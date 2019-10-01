Mastercard: Valuation Follow-Up

Current beta of Mastercard is relatively high. t means a somewhat unstable state of the market price of the company.

Mastercard is rather overvalued in terms of revenue characters and clearly undervalued in terms of profitability.

Today I would like to continue with the topic of Mastercard (MA) valuation.

1. Technical parameters

First of all, it is worth noting that the last ten years the history of Mastercard's stock price growth is well-described by the exponential trend that acts as a specific average:

This indicates an exponential increase in the company's share price, which is normal for an average public company and thus no technical signs of the local bubble appear.

Throughout the year, the rolling annual total price return of Mastercard's stock has been fluctuating around the average. This is also a sign of stability.

So, technically, Mastercard's stock price looks balanced.

2. Growth drivers

Speaking of Mastercard, there are several stable and quality dependencies which allow to judge how balanced are the current capitalization of the company.

The first one is a strong dependence between Mastercard's revenue TTM absolute size and the company's capitalization:

As you can see, this relationship identifies Mastercard's current capitalization as almost balanced. Moreover, according to analysts' average expectations, in Q1 '20, Mastercard's revenue TTM will be around $17.3 billion, and in my model, all other things being equal, this means that the company's balanced stock price will exceed $300.

But, having considered the long-term relationship between Mastercard's revenue growth rate and its EV/Revenue multiple, it should also be recognized that the current ratio of the multiple is in the “expensive” zone:

In the last quarter, Mastercard's revenue TTM growth rate wasn't the highest in the last five years. But, in the same time, the EV/Revenue multiple is almost at a record high.

Going further, based on the long-term relationship between the EPS TTM absolute size and the company's capitalization, Mastercard's current price is balanced.

If we take the analysts’ average expectations as a basis, within the bounds of this model the company’s balanced price per share in Q2 2020 will be around $350. It looks promising.

But these relationships are not the only ones by which one can judge the fundamental state of Mastercard. And if you dig deeper, you will discover even more interesting one.

In the long term, companies often demonstrate a strong direct relationship between return on equity (ROE) and the P/BV multiple. We can find an example of such a relationship in the case of Mastercard:

As you can see, in this case, the current value of the P/BV multiple is below the balanced level.

Also, it should be recognized that the ROE TTM of 126% is impressive:

Data by YCharts

Looking at all these graphs and models, I come to the conclusion that Mastercard is gradually becoming transformed from a “growth” company into a “profit” company. And that would be a problem if it were not for the huge acceleration of profitability Mastercard has been demonstrating for the last three years.

3. Risk Parameters

Now, Mastercard's Bearish Beta (a measure of how a stock price tends to drop when the market is only down) is more or less equal to the Bullish Beta (a measure of how a stock price tends to rise when the market is only on the rise). It means that Mastercard's stock price is equally sensitive to both the overall decline of the stock market than and its growth.

But at the same time, the overall Beta coefficient is relatively high, and this is alarming because Beta is a good indicator of speculative interest which tends to affect the volatility.

Bottom line

In terms of the technical parameters (trend, price return), Mastercard is balanced and growing in full accordance with its natural trend. In terms of analysis of internal growth, Mastercard is overvalued by the revenue parameters. In terms of profit parameters, Mastercard is undervalued. I tend to believe that this undervaluation is more important for the market. Mastercard's Beta is relatively high. It means a somewhat unstable state of the market price of the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I don't have a trade position regarding Mastercard. And I believe that to be an advantage in terms of analysis because I am able to consider indicators impartially without subliminal motivation to see positive or negative sides even if they don't exist.