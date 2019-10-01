Oracle: Novel Technologies But Questionable Growth Potential

Latest technology looks promising on paper, but there seems to be a lack of immediate demand.

Oracle (ORCL) is the leading Enterprise IT and Database company, and counts over 3/4th of companies in the Fortune 100 as its clients. The company remains strong in its traditional domain of financial databases but is also gaining ground in the human capital management ("HCM") and supply chain management ("SCM") domains as well, with cutting-edge technology in its core database and the emerging cloud domains.

Yet, maybe the shift is not yet delivering bottom-line or top-line impact - revenue growth remains lackluster, and the company seems to be relying on share buybacks to push EPS growth. The competition in the enterprise space is cut-throat with emerging new technologies (e.g., Hadoop) and database vendors (e.g., Amazon AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT)) in Oracle’s core segment posing significant replacement risk. With the company's growth showing little signs of returning to its past glory and shares trading at high relative valuations, I'm staying away for now.

OpenWorld Takeaways

Oracle recently held its annual OpenWorld event in San Francisco, with the last day, Thursday, covering the financial analyst meeting. The event came on the heels of lackluster Q1 results, where the company missed broad estimates and guidance by ~$70M. There were some green shoots, with 33% YoY growth in Fusion and NetSuite driving outperformance in cloud and support.

The headline message from the event was that the company’s core business is as strong as ever, and the company is catching up fast on new-age technologies. In response to rising competition, the company is now focusing on building new capabilities through internal innovation and partnerships, but is also holding off on M&A, instead focusing on more organic growth going forward. The two key product highlights were the Autonomous Database and Gen2 Public Cloud.

Autonomous Database

Databases are core to Oracle, and it continues to be the market and technology leader in the space. In reaction to recent technological trends, Oracle has pioneered the concept of a "converged" database. Per Oracle, it supports the mixing of workloads, data types, and algorithms, thus, eliminating the need for a number of security policies, recovery procedures, and updates for disparate databases. This differentiates Oracle from single-purpose offerings such as Amazon's.

Source: AMIS Technology Blog

The most notable implementation of Oracle's "converged database" philosophy is its "Autonomous Database," which is targeted at small and mid-size customers who would otherwise have to go to multiple vendors for their technology requirements.

Source: AMIS Technology Blog

Per Oracle, even the slow-moving public sector has started adopting the Autonomous Database - the financial and public sectors have led take-up.

Source: Pg. 16 of Oracle Database Update Presentation

However, despite the advantages, there were just 3,700 trials in Q1 (compared to 5,000 in Q4 last year) - time will tell if this is a signal of weakening traction, but for now, the Autonomous Database has a long way to go before it translates into meaningful revenue dollars.

Source: Pg. 10 of Oracle Database Update Presentation

Gen2 Cloud

Oracle is also highly optimistic about its latest Gen2 Cloud offering, which it believes will allow it to take on AWS via investment in rapid expansion across the globe. The cloud certainly seems well thought out - it enhances security by removing the need for human labor, and thus, minimizes potential error and data loss.

Source: Pg. 3 of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Update Presentation

With a focus on rapid growth and disaster recovery options, Oracle is expanding its Gen2 Cloud footprint from 16 locations in 2019 to 36 locations in 2020. This is significantly higher than AWS’s 25 locations.

Source: Pg. 6 of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Update Presentation

Oracle is also leveraging its partnership with Microsoft to provide easier deployment (lift and shift) options for customers with existing Azure infrastructure. As per data shared by Oracle, the Gen2 Cloud beats AWS on the following performance parameters - compute (>45%), memory (>14%), and block storage (>525%).

Source: Pg. 27 of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Update Presentation

The advantage extends to cost as well - the Oracle Gen2 cloud proposition beats AWS on standard VMs (+49%), standard bare metal (+45%), block storage (+7,900%), data egress (+1,300%), and private line (+2,100%).

Source: Pg. 27 of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Update Presentation

One has to wonder, however, if Oracle's latest offerings are solutions looking for a problem - AWS has grown without any material complaints from its customers. It may be possible that Oracle is missing the point in not hearing to what customers want and is instead over-investing in bringing in cutting-edge technology in an area where the market is not quite ready for yet.

Uncertainty remains

Also notable was management’s lack of disclosure on FY20 guidance at the Q1 results announcement, which doesn’t bode well for shares. Nor has there been any news on potential co-CEOs following Mark Hurd's leave of absence. The uncertainty certainly is not the best signal to markets at the moment.

On the financials side, in addition to low revenue growth, there are two key metrics to be looked at: share buybacks and leverage. Management appears to be relying on accelerated buybacks to support EPS. As these buybacks are coming at the cost of increased leverage, I do not think the current buyback rate is sustainable - a key negative for shares.

Source: Company filings

Oracle may look undervalued compared to its peers on P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples. It is important to note, however, that for technology companies, the market gives a very high weightage to future growth. In this regard, Oracle is overvalued. Looking at the PEG multiple, which accounts for expected growth rate as well, Oracle’s peers generally fall in the 1-2x range, whereas Oracle is at 4.8x. The high P/E and EV/EBITDA of peers is thus likely due to the market valuing their technologies and expected growth rate more highly than that of Oracle’s.

Source: Gurufocus

Conclusion

Oracle seems to have given a fair bit of thought to its latest technological offerings - the Autonomous Database and Gen2 Cloud - at the 2019 OpenWorld. Though the effort is notable, I am not sure they are serving a current market need. Despite its inferior characteristics, AWS is doing well with strong YoY growth and customer satisfaction scores. The deceleration in Q1 Autonomous Database trials also puts a question mark on Oracle’s long-term strategy. In addition, leadership still needs to be revamped, and the company also needs to find ways to enhance shareholder value beyond share buybacks. Shares are overvalued on a PEG basis, and thus, I am inclined to stay away pending an improvement in the company's growth trajectory.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.