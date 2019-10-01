Autodesk, Inc.: A Better Portfolio Wealth-Builder Now Than Microsoft, Inc.

All of them are attractive near-term portfolio wealth-builders, but ADSK appears to be the best prospect for a next 3-month (or sooner) up +15% price gain of the lot.

We do that here, now, for Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)’s professionally perceived outlook, in comparison with Microsoft, Inc. (MSFT) and another half-dozen software competitors.

Our special expertise is in translating Market-Makers’ self-protecting actions into forecasts of implied price ranges likely in coming months, evaluated by how well similar prior expectations have fared.

Still, by enough to make any other DJIA stock a good source. And the same can be said for buys in a handful of other software providers, including MSFT.

Buy notion based on past price gains following Market-Maker forecasts like today’s for each stock. But not by enough to sell MFST to make the buy.

Comparisons of parallel, relevant prospects follow:

That kind of stock price performance can and does attract the attention of institutional investment organizations, and we can monitor their continuing price expectations.

Because that monitoring is done in a standardized, systematic way for 2,700 other stocks and ETFs, we can directly compare the well-informed prospects for securities of many varied enterprises.

The trillion-dollar market cap of MSFT is a much harder share price for the individual investor to move than the $31 billion of ADSK. The present opportunity to gain rapid portfolio value growth there while MSFT lumbers along at less than half ADSK’s triple-digit CAGR shouldn’t be overlooked.

What Do You Need to Know?

To make an intelligent investment capital commitment the investor should know these things – both about the proposed investment AND about the alternatives to it:

What alternative choices are available?

Which have the best trade-offs between forecast-able reward and risk?

How big a reward is realistic to expect? Why?

How often may disappointment occur?

How much time and capital may disappointment involve?

How frequently may the rewards (less risks) expected be compounded?

Readers familiar with our work may want to skip to the Comparing Details heading below.

There are many developers of computer-software tools. Several of them can be seen in comparisons of the near-term price-range forecasts made by essential investment market professionals.

Figure 1

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on forecasts from market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

Our particular interest is in MSFT at location [12] and ADSK at [14], but also includes ADBE at [17], MSCI at [18], CHKP at [27], VRSN and SPY at [31] .

To get answers we look to the best-informed market participants – the market-makers [MMs]. These are the dozen to two dozen firms providing price quotations to exchanges and transaction systems as a result of their extensive 24x7 world-wide information collection systems and evaluation resources. It is a community of perhaps 100,000 employees. The largest, Goldman Sachs employs over 35,000 full-time.

Present-day markets are driven by major investing organizations commanding multi-billion dollar portfolios with stock contents which can only be adjusted by negotiated volume (block) trades between peers, not by “auction”. Such trades set and move posted prices.

The individual investor typically is merely along for the ride. He/she needs to have a sense of where the negotiators are likely to head, pricewise. Conventional analysis often provides superficial descriptions and little linkage between operating minutia and price forecasts. As examples:

Description

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and PlanGrid, a cloud-based field collaboration software, which provides general contractors, subcontractors, owners, and architects access to construction information in real-time. In addition, the company offers Revit software for building information modeling; and Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. Autodesk, Inc. sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

source: Yahoo Finance

Unfortunately, the “smart money” intentions are intentionally concealed as well as possible, to prevent being “front-run” by anyone. Fortunately, the commonly-used means of negotiating volume trades leaves behind information helpful in providing the current intentions and judgments of the participants. Which is what we present, daily, for over a thousand widely-held, actively traded stocks and ETFs, like these.

Here in Figures 2 & 3 are relevant examples of their implied forecasts of coming price ranges as they evolved daily over the past 6 months.

Figure 2

Figure 3

The vertical lines in these pictures are not actual past market prices like those seen in “technical analysis charts”. Instead they are forecasts of likely future ranges of market stock prices implied as probable in coming weeks and near months. The heavy dot in each vertical is the market close price on the day of the forecast. It splits the forecast range into upside and downside price change prospects.

The imbalances between up and down potentials are what are useful in estimating both coming price direction and extent of change. Their proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI]. Its value is the percentage of the whole forecast range which lies below the current market quote. A 20 RI has 4 times as much upside prospect as down. A 33 RI has only 2 times as much upside potential as downside.

Segregating past MM implied forecasts by their RIs produces clues to how market prices have reacted to the conditions seen by the MM community at various points in time. We use a 5-year sliding window to count how many prior forecasts (the sample size) have been like the current Range Index.

From those samples market history tells what the odds have been for profitable buy positions subsequent to the forecast dates, as well as the size of the average position payoffs, including loss positions. Other important decision factors can be evaluated by this type of analysis, and they are shown in the rows of data posed between the two blue-background pictures in each Figure. Those data rows are positioned in Figure 4 to make the comparisons between prospects for ADSK and MSFT easier to perform.

Comparing Details

Figure 4

Here the range forecasts are made explicit in columns [B] and [C] and are split by current market quote [D]. The upside price gain potential [E] is the percentage difference between [B] and [D]. We will come back to [F] later, as the worst-case risk exposure which has been actually experienced. [G] is the calculated Range Index, 22 for ADSK and 28 for MSFT.

How likely and how good the profit prospects may be are shown in [H] as a percent of the sample size [L] and in [ I ] as an average profit percent on entry costs of all [L] positions, including losses. The current forecast quality is put in question [N] where [E]’s credibility is compared to [ I ]. MSFT suffers in this comparison where its capital gain payoffs are only 7.6%, while ADSK positions from its 99 20-level-RI forecasts has produced realized profits of 13.0%, net of 8 positions with prior losses, (told by the 91% win odds).

To answer questions 4 and 5 about risks in our earlier list of what we ought to know, the complement of [H] – (100-H) – or 100-90=10 for MSFT, tells that we might best be prepared to have our profit hopes disappointed in nearly one tenth of the 129 times we might buy MSFT when it has a RI of 28. For ADSK the experience of having less than one tenth of its 99 prior forecasts at a RI of 20 makes the comparison here with MSFT quite bearable.

The MSFT loss exposures of -3.2% [F] were less than the worst-case stress for SPY, as shown in its comparison row of Figure 3. The ADSK loss exposures were slightly larger than those of SPY, but more than made up for that with Realized Gains averaging +13%, about eight times those of SPY”s 1.6% [ I ].

The comparisons of ADSK and MSFT stocks with the SPY ETF market-average may be helpful in developing a sense of perspective between these alternatives when the overall market environment is as it is seen as the market pros now do, rather than by the news media or doomsday market observers.

Our final question from the earlier “need to know” list is quite relevant in comparing ADSK and MSFT as investment candidates. The average holding period for ADSK to reach its [E] Sell Targets and produce the +13.0% average payoff was [J] 42 market days, or eight+ weeks. MSFT spent nearly eleven weeks, earning only 7.6%.

So if the current situations were repeated (in the form of other stocks with identical payoff outcomes to these two) over the course of a year, the [K] compound annual growth rates [CAGR] which would be produced would be +108% for ADSK but only 40% for MSFT. No guarantees, but useful comparative perspectives.

When we use the [H] Win Odds and its complement to weight the [ I ] and [F] reward and risk dimensions to produce [O] and [P] we get an odds-weighted net of [Q] which makes the ADSK vs. MSFT look even worse for MSFT.

Now it is realistic to question if the ADSK isn’t a cherry-picking example designed to make “our favorite” MSFT look bad. The answer is no. We monitor over 3,500 stocks and ETFs daily, reject about a thousand of them as unable to justify price range forecasts of any credible nature, and sort the remaining 2,700+ to see what cream rises to the top.

The bottom row of Figure 3 shows what that exercise produces today, where the average

[K] CAGRS of ADSK are almost as good as the 20 best. This is a fairly normal outcome where dozens of stocks with 3-digit CAGRs are encountered.

Conclusion

On many dimensions of investment decision the near capital gain prospects for Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) are more desirable than those of Microsoft, Inc. (MSFT) at this point. In the case of new capital to be put to work or freshly liberated cash needing assignment, an active investment strategy decision of commitment in ADSK is a desirable decision for the near term looking to a sell target conclusion, not as a long term hold.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ADSK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.