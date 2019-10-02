Investing In Growth Stocks - Some Do's And Don'ts From The Decades

Looking at the growth of bookings and the growth of what is called Remaining Performance Obligation, which are elements in understanding how growth companies are really performing.

Investing in Growth Stocks - Sorting Value from Bubbles

A couple of weeks ago, one of the editors of Seeking Alpha invited me to write about some of the philosophies/strategies/tactics I use in investing in growth stocks. I was flattered by the recognition, and as this is a quiet time in the workload of a blogger on investments, I have accepted the challenge and the invitation.

This article is not intended to be a primer, per se, but perhaps more a series of connected vignettes. There is surely not one recipe that produces excellent results for everyone who wants to invest in growth names. I will mention one over-arching principle. Do not get mesmerized by some specific formulas and numbers.

I have some valuation techniques I use. It is hard not to use EV/S as some kind of a basis for evaluating high-growth investments. I like to use free cash flow margins, and I refine that metric by compiling the % of free cash flow from stock-based comp. But readers should recognize that on average, the EV/S calculation only accounts for about 45% or so of the valuation of shares on a given day. Notionally, of course, it is better for companies to have lower than higher valuations - but not always and not for specific companies. For example, Nutanix (NTNX) has had a far lower EV/S ratio than Veeva (VEEV) for some time; Veeva, however, has been a much better investment.

This is not intended to be an article that addresses the sector rotation of the last couple of months, at least not directly. That the pullback in high-growth shares has been severe and relentless is self-evident. The why of that pullback is far less self-evident. I will make a case that tech stocks have not been valued by the same metrics that were common in the dot.com era of the late 1990s.

I do think, as well be later discussed, that many analysts/commentators have ignored the rather profound changes in business models that have made high-growth companies far more profitable with substantial forward visibility than they have been over the prior decades.

Why readers should ignore price targets

Simply put, the price target formula that is used by almost all analysts relates to a discounted cash flow model. I have linked to a very simplified example, but, of course, this model does not address the vexed question of future growth, and the terminal growth after some period of years.

That certainly would be the way to do it… if the inputs were ones that could be readily determined. Since the end of July, the shares of hi-tech growth companies have seen a rather substantial valuation compression. The most prominent of the Cloud Computing indexes, SKYY is down about 7%, although it remains up by 17% YTD. Unfortunately, the weightings in SKYY are really not very useful for "growth/cloud" investors with the largest holdings being Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG) and Oracle (ORCL). The IGV, which is the software/tech index, has declined by just over 9% since its July 22 peak.

But in reality, as investors in the space realize, the prominent high-growth stocks have lost 25%-30% of their value. And even more spectacular, any high-growth company that has had even the slightest question as to its quarterly numbers has seen a pullback of 40% or more. One of my favorite names, Zscaler (ZS) has seen no less than a 46% drop in share price since its peak on 7/26.

Does this mean that the expected long-term free cash flow for these companies has seen a decline of 25% or more? Of course not, although there has been noise about a mythical recession and how that might impact operating results of high-growth companies. But simply put, the formulas for DPV produce lower prices if you use a higher discount rate. And a higher discount rate is supposed to represent some proxy for risk.

How anyone can try to quantify risk in future periods is not immediately apparent to me. Looking back between now and July 26th, it is not immediately apparent that risk expressed in expectations for future free cash flow is measurably greater than it had been, and it is even less apparent that the risk associated with high-growth companies has become noticeably divergent from the risk associated with low growth companies over the last 2 months. There are many macro risks today; there were just as many 2 months ago.

I have found that many commentators and investors as well, want to find some kind of formula to explain these periodic pullbacks. These are frustrating events, particularly so as there is no real reason for these pull-backs except for normal cyclicality. Indeed last year this time, the high-growth sector was pulling back strongly and did so until 12/24.

Is there some philosophy that I might share with readers that is guaranteed, full-proof, ironclad, etc., that might spare growth investors with this kind of volatility? I really don't think so, and if there is a Rosetta Stone lurking out there, the hieroglyphs are beyond my poor abilities when it comes to deciphering any text.

If readers invest in high-valued IT names, they absolutely need to be prepared for periods of multiple compression, that can last months. For some readers, picking the right entry point will ameliorate a bit of the pain - they think, internally, that they are playing with the money of the house. One of the most important principles of investing in the IT space is that a good dose of patience will be required.

Bubbles? Cyclicality? Frothiness?

The issue is not one of bubbles, per se, but the kind of cyclicality that is part of almost any endeavor. Many writers on SA, and for that matter other services as well, including Briefing.Com, have decried "excessive valuations, "a bubble mentality," or "frothiness." The commentators seem to revel in pullbacks, as though those pullbacks are looked at as emblematic of Puritan virtue. I will let readers look at these articles on their own; there are just too many for me to try to look at representative samples.

I simply would not try to invest based on price targets or changes in price targets. Almost every quarter, analysts choose to interpret earnings releases as an event forcing them to alter their price target. But the realities of the situation are that most businesses really don't change that much over a 90-day span. Looking at price targets simply diverts investors from reasonable strategies that help them to determine which growth stock is suitable for their profile.

The start of a growth investing strategy

One thing a reader will notice in the followings sections is an absence of quantification. For those who know me, and read my other articles, I am very fond of quantification -- too fond I have been told on occasion. It would be nice to have some formula for growth investing that might have a reasonable chance of working. But different approaches work at different times in a cycle. My own experience is that it is relatively rare to find a "value" growth stock. Value growth stocks tend to be those whose valuation has been eviscerated because of disappointing operational performance. I will come back to that later - but in this section, I want to focus on what to look for rather than on what can be overlooked.

For me, the first principle of investing in growth stocks means finding companies that have a decent chance of growing at rates far above average for years to come. If a reader is uncomfortable trying to assess growth percentages because of uncertainty, then growth stock investing will not be from him/her.

So, start by looking for the disruptors. And they will not really self-identify - you need to do lots of sifting and reading to see if a company claiming to be a disruptor really deserves that appellation.

The second principle, closely related to the first, is to find companies with substantial competitive moats. Needless to say, most of the newer companies in the IT space are going to claim to be disruptive. How can readers determine what constitutes "disruption?" Well, I could say subscribe to my service, Ticker Target, but much as I might like to see that happen this is not a commercial and there are other ways to approach the issue.

There are numerous free sources that can speak to competition between particular companies. I always try to consult Gartner - usually, there is free access to a magic quadrant report that is sponsored by one or more companies in the study. Quora often has a realistic assessment. Sometimes one will find a specific blog on the subject. And, of course, there are other bloggers, some free and others with pay service. A well respected and reliable investment board is run by Sol Rosenthal on Motley Fool.

Some of a typical evaluation is simply common sense. In the last few months, there has been a huge amount of controversy about the competitive position of Zscaler. A few months ago, it was respected wisdom that ZS was a major disruptor. Now that contention has been challenged - partly by the company's principal rival. The confluence of negative comments by various officials at rival Palo Alto (PANW), coupled with some booking issues that probably have more to do with sales execution than anything else, have been woven into a negative story by some. And after all, the shares reached a peak valuation of something like 30X+ in terms of EV/S leaving them quite vulnerable to a short thesis.

But I think most reasonable people can look at a typical investor day presentation and figure out if there is prima facie evidence of differentiation. In the case of ZS - it stares one in the face. The latest investor presentation was focused on new products that got lots of attention. But the part about differentiation was pretty straightforward, wasn't hidden and relatively easy to understand.

If you are not able to determine that the solution being sold by the company your considering is either disruptive or enjoys a competitive moat, think again. Don't make a decision because shares look "cheap." Don't make a decision because the shares are down 40% from a recent high. Don't make a decision because the solution is "almost the same as." All of those circumstances may have evolved but they are not at all sufficient in determining principles for making a winning growth stock investment.

One important thing to understand: not every company with a disruptive solution will work as an investment. Very often, the strength and tenacity of the legacy vendors can smother disruptive solutions before they reach critical mass. And sales execution is every bit as important, if not more important, than differentiation. The number of companies that I track - and often invest in - with sales execution issues has wound up consuming the fingers and toes of most of our species. But start with differentiation before going any further, and look at disruption and paradigm shifts as well.

Go-To-Market Strategies

When I was younger and thinner, I used to try to figure out how to peddle IT products. Occasionally I did so myself - I somehow got that mean old man who rants EDS to buy $20 million + of terminals from a company called Memorex/Telex, but most of the time I needed to train and motivate others to do the spadework to make sales happen.

It is far more difficult than most investors/analysts choose to imagine. Creating a professional and reliable sales organization may not take the intellectual cycles of writing code or in figuring out AI algorithms, but it is not an easy skill to master. I could write an article on pitfalls to avoid, but doing so would consume a large number of electrons and while amusing, wouldn't tell readers how to figure out a model for looking at companies.

In my view, the most significant development on the "Go-To-Market" front in the last several years has been the emergence of vendors who focus their offerings on developers more than on large enterprises. The success of Twilio has shown just how powerful this model can be, and the longer-term success of Twilio is tied to its continued execution of that strategy. MongoDB, Elastic and Team all have sales efforts focused on the developer community.

There is another concept that has been quite successful and that is "frictionless selling." It may sound like hype - but the fact is that many users want to manage their own interaction with vendors and woe to vendors who do not focus on how to make that happen. According to Gartner, 85% of buyers want to manage their interaction with tech companies without human intervention.

HubSpot (HUBS) advertises its frictionless selling model. Basically, all of the CRM vendors have made frictionless selling a mantra. It is obviously not possible for all vendors to automate all interactions with their clients. Some vendors sell highly complex, customized deployments. A company like Health Catalyst (HCAT) is based on extensive interaction between itself and clients. But I do look at whether or not vendors talk about frictionless selling, either in prepared remarks or on conference calls and consider a "frictionless" strategy a positive element in an investment decision.

Finally, take a look at the individual holding the CRO job. The fact is that while the tech world buzzes about… well tech, the individuals involved in the selling process are the ones who will make or break an investment in the short term. Just look at some of the casualties that have come from having the wrong CRO: they include Nutanix, Zuora (ZUO) and Pluralsight (PS). And not having a CRO is often a problem-see Zscaler's latest report on its operational performance for an example of just how much of a problem not filling the role can create.

The concept of TAM

Almost all growth companies use some analysis of TAM as a mechanism for supporting the proposed valuation of their IPO's. Most of them continue to buttress their investor presentations by creating stories around increasing TAM. Increasing TAM is an important element of a company's evolution - although how it is effectively quantified is beyond me. The last ZS investor day identified 2 new products-and presented these in a pictograph that showed they would increase TAM-but they must have forgotten to add the quantification.

The fact is, that TAM often is a chimera and one that might be far removed from reality. I tend to ignore TAMs in looking at investment criteria. There are very few companies that have come to maturity in the past 5 years who lack strategic opportunities - maybe Domo (DOMO).

One can self-develop a potential market size by looking at average revenue per user, and some reasonable estimate for potential users. Note that I have said reasonable. Alteryx (AYX) is one of my favorite investments and as it happens it has a huge amount of proprietary IP and a deep moat. I expect the company will continue to achieve rapid growth for many years to come. But it will not wind up selling its products to 27.5 million citizen data scientists with revenue of several thousand dollars per user, even though it identifies its TAM that way.

When it comes to the available market, much of a calculation is simply common-sense. I won't be surprised if Smartsheet (SMAR) winds up selling several million seats of its solution, but the average annual revenue per seat is going to be in the low hundreds. Smartsheet competes with Microsoft Excel, and for some specific applications relating to collaboration and work management, it seems quite obvious that many users find it more functional (for the record, so too, does this writer). There are literally 750 million worldwide Excel users, so one can take a slice of that total and figure that will be the available market in terms of copies for SmartSheet.

One thing I urge, to the extent it is feasible, is to look at demonstrations and try to figure out just how much might resonate with a user. Many companies offer demonstrations on-line. And some readily available research talks about demonstrations. Both Smartsheets and Alteryx, to mention some names, offer potential users a free trial. So, too, does DOCU, but, of course, the entire reason to buy it is that its TAM is outside the area one can try at home.

Recently, Cloudera finally released its CDP product. The shares stood up to this awful week for tech and that was because the company went out of its way to demonstrate CDP in a fashion that resonated with analysts.

The other day DataDog went public with a TAM listed in the prospectus as $35 billion. The methodology used to construct that figure is not one bound for textbooks. But does it really matter? I do not think that to be the case. This is a company that may, if it all works out, achieve a revenue run rate above $500 million sometime in the next 12 months. A TAM of $35 billion may be right, wrong or somewhere in the middle of a bracket, but it should not be used in either constructing a specific forecast or in making an investment decision.

Valuation/Free Cash Flow

How should investors go about the task of valuing hi-growth IT firms? For more than a few years, the standard way to do so has been to look at EV/S. It is always something to which I turn in starting an evaluation. I relate EV/S to an estimated 3-year growth rate and look at the ratio computed on a forward 12-month basis. Of course, the analysis has more than a few assumptions-starting with what is a reasonable 3-year growth rate. In this uncertain world of ours, that figure is subject to change and is often less than accurate. It is not a number you will find readily. Using the First Call consensus estimate for the out year may or may not work. Typically, there is a tendency for analysts to revert growth rates to the mean, even if there is no analytical reason to do so. And almost no one tries to forecast inorganic growth or the potential for revenue synergies when acquisitions take place.

Differences Between Analyst Forecasts and Growth Expectations

When I look at a company such as DOCU, which is pivoting from simply offering an e-sign solution to offering a set of solutions it calls System of Agreement, and is doing so in part by incorporating the solutions it acquired when it bought Spring into its stack, I have to reach out beyond the notional guidance to determine an appropriate 3 year growth rate. After a strong beat and new guidance, the current forecast by DOCU is that it will grow by 36% this year. The consensus forecast by analysts for the out year growth is less than 25%. There is no real reason analysts have chosen 25% other than it allows them to forego making any real growth rate judgement. I have chosen to use a 3-year growth rate of 32% which is my judgement on the opportunity the company has with all of its new system of agreement products as well as its new mortgage solution.

The current period is not like 1999

Another piece of analysis is based on profitability. Much has been written about the market, and the "devastation" of high-growth stocks relate to valuation and profitability. Much is based on a theory that recent valuations were a bubble. And much that has been written is quite inaccurate. On Friday, an analyst at Briefing wrote a piece about the valuation of high-growth names. He was to the point of gleefulness in his commentary which was based on the analogies between this era and the era of the late 1990s when he entered the business. Sadly, despite his relative youth, his memory is inadequate for the task he set himself.

Most of us who lived through that era and remember the names and concepts are well aware of the differences. For one thing, most of those companies never had revenues-they had eyeballs and clicks, but not too many people were actually spending on what was being offered. Another dramatic difference was the concept of shelfware. Lots of what got sold then didn't get used. Users abandoned projects, and the ROI of the projects that were implemented was very low. That still happens to be sure, but far less often. Users and their vendors have learned that a bad project can wind up alienating end-users and costing hundreds of millions of dollars.

Free Cash Flow, SaaS, and Deferred Revenue

But I want to comment on two very important components of valuation that are frequently ignored when analysts on this site and in other venues try to look at the valuation of high-growth names. Typically, I like to look at free cash flow as by far the best way to look at profitability amongst the current crop of high-growth IT vendors.

The advent of SaaS and its almost pervasive nature has changed the calculus of profitability. SaaS companies, I assert, will turn out to be far more profitable than companies in the IT space that have sold perpetual licenses. The major reason, of course, is that SaaS companies that are growing, are building an asset in their on-balance sheet deferred revenue balance. They have figured out a strategy to get users to pay for software for years-sometimes decades, and the flexibility of the arrangement is such that users clamor to migrate to this distribution model.

This number, i.e. the growth in deferred revenue, which typically grows by a significant percentage every year essentially builds revenues that will be recognized without substantial costs on into the future. It was the kind of asset that simply didn't exist at any significant level in the internet bubble of the late 1990s and it is one reason why the very high EV/S ratios are not nearly as high as they seem - the S component of the equation is substantially understated.

Cash Burn and FCF Margin

I try to keep track of a bit more than 50 names - at least to the extent of recording their quarterly results and calculating important operational ratios. Of those 50 names, only 10 are burning cash. While most of these companies are not profitable on a reported GAAP basis, and probably are 2 years + from reporting profits, their average free cash margin is above 10%. Some of that, to be fair, is the amount of stock-based comp in the free cash flow calculation. While it is certainly arguable whether non-GAAP earnings presentations that exclude stock-based comp are reasonable, it is more than a bit more difficult to suggest that cash flow that is composed in part of stock-based comp isn't - more or less by definition - cash flow.

Remaining Performance Obligation and ASC 606

In recent years, a new metric has emerged that is called "Remaining Performance Obligation." I believe that Salesforce (CRM), was the first well-known company to report this metric regularly. Under ASC 606, a new accounting standard, it has become quite frequent for companies to report RPO. RPO is not the same as deferred revenue-companies receive no cash for contracting deals that are considered by RPO - but RPO is, nonetheless, a real asset and one that is most likely vendible and can be used in considering valuation. Usually, a large percentage of RPO will be recognized as revenue in the course of 12 months. In evaluating different vendors, looking at an RPO statistic can be helpful. When wondering about why valuations expressed in terms of EV/S seem so high, part of the reason again is that with the advent of SaaS contracts, that are often composed of RPO segments, the S number is no longer comparable to what was seen when all contracts were based on a perpetual standard.

Annual Contract Value

Finally, many companies now regularly report a metric for annual contract value. ACV is probably the closest we have been evaluating the growth and the real level potential profit for a vendor. ACV will take into account some recognition of deferred revenue and RPO, and is not influenced by contract length.

In general, and not without exception, the run-up in the valuation of high-growth tech names has been matched by a run-up in revenue arrangements that spread the impact of deals over future periods and tend to front-load costs. One doesn't defer either research and development or sales and marketing which are recognized when spent. There is an increasing mismatch between revenue recognition and the recognition of expenses that have been ignored when analysts talk about the bubble they seem deflating.

Summing Up

Is there a single correct philosophy for investing in high-growth names? I don't think that it would be possible to identify one metric or one identifying quality that makes for a good investment. There are many check-box items, some of which I have discussed, and others not. Start by considering seasonality-most companies in this space have significant seasonal patterns. Also, remember to look at prior year anomalies. Always read conference call transcripts. It is so important to take pains and consider all of the factors that can trip up the unwary. It is your money, after all, and there is nothing more frustrating than wasting it because you didn't want to take the extra time to look at a couple of metrics of importance.

I do know that there are some wrong ways to go about the task. Don't be overly mesmerized by low EV/S and repelled by higher EV/S. EV/S exists within the context of revenue growth, and it is important to see how one potential investment compares to another within a growth cohort. Avoid undue reliance on price targets. Try to determine which companies have really disrupted their space and have built a defensible moat. Almost all tech companies say they are disruptive these days - try to figure out through the use of various web sites if there is any substantiation for such a claim.

Make sure, if possible, that your choice is in an attractive sector. Take a look at an investor day presentation, and see if touches on the potential growth rate of the sector. Take a look at some of the analysis on sector growth from 3rd party consultants.

Do not get mesmerized by TAMs. Some of the methodologies used in determining TAMs can be visible. The odds of finding a high-growth vendor in a low growth sector are pretty small-although when one considers a company such as Workday, high growth that is sustainable can and has happened based on technology and market share gains.

While technology is important and space is equally so, go-to-market is essential. Great technology without the right go-to-market is meaningless. Frictionless selling is a concept that is becoming increasingly significant. But focus on developers had proven to be the potential strategy of mega-success in the last few years with examples such as Twilio, MongoDB, and Elastic showing just how successful the concept can be.

When looking at valuation, it is critical to go behind the headline numbers. Just how fast is the deferred revenue balance rising and is the rate of increase rising or falling is an obligatory first step. Is a company achieving a reasonable free cash flow margin? Make sure that most of the free cash flow generation has to do with repeatable items and not changes in assets and liabilities. And look at free cash flow over a 12-month trailing period. Take a look at the Remaining Performance Obligation, and see how this metric might be influencing reported financials.

Look carefully at management. Have they done this before? Do they appear to be visionaries? It isn't something easy to know from the outside, but at least take a look at the bios available through the company or on LinkedIn.

And try to discern the culture. IBM's (IBM) inability to be successful over a decade or more, has everything to do with a culture of insularity. The company's top ranks are closed to outsiders. Microsoft has remade its culture since it appointed Satya Nadella as CEO. Resources such as Glass Door can help in determining what the culture of a company is like.

I might close by saying that patience is a virtue in growth investing. Many investors want action and success on day 1. Sometimes they get the wrong kind of action. The structure of the market is such that quarterly results are given huge importance in determining valuation. To some extent, that puts a premium on conservative forecasting.

Not all companies can or will follow that playbook every quarter which does not necessarily mean that the company won't thrive and prosper. Try not to get driven out of a well thought through idea based on a single quarterly miss. It can take some mental fortitude to interpose your judgement between the consensus and what you believe in reality. But successful investing in this space is going to require that kind of discipline in order to achieve a reasonable batting average.

I am/we are long NTNX, MSFT, ORCL, TWLO, ESTC, DOCU, PS, AYX.