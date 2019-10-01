FIRE Your Mutual Funds And ETFs

In her recent Marketwatch article, Why We Ditched the FIRE Movement And Couldn't Be Happier, Lisa (AKA the "Mad Money Monster") describes her and her husband's brief, disconsolate foray into the world of the financial independence/ retire early craze. Her idea was to save very aggressively so that she and her husband could rapidly build a retirement-ready net worth, but the couple soon hit a major snag. As she puts it "Our extremely frugal lifestyle took shape by cutting out almost everything we ever enjoyed. We cut our cable, slashed our mobile data plan, halted our habit of going out for dinner, and even put an end to our Sunday coffee dates. You name it, we cut it."

Ultimately, she and her husband decided to postpone their retirement dreams, step up their discretionary spending, and bring a modicum of balance back into their financial lives.

Time for a pop quiz. Has any of you ever met anyone who made it to an early retirement by skipping Sunday morning coffee dates with their significant other? Let's see a show of hands. Anyone? No? Not a big surprise. I'll venture a guess that most of the financially successful people who you know are more focused on building their wealth and income rather than cutting back all spending on life's little pleasures. Yet, if cost cutting is a key element of your early retirement plan, and if you simply INSIST on saving money, then why not maintain spending on your Sunday coffee dates and in lieu thereof, cut spending on life's little displeasures instead? Displeasures such as? Funny you should ask, for it just so happens that I find expense ratios and investment management fees to be oh so rather displeasing. Like mosquitos, I find that I can live in perfect comfort without investment fees and expenses, without any sense of privation whatsoever.

Here's a story. During the tumult of the 2009 financial crisis, I found myself truly sick of watching my portfolio drop day after stinking day. So I thought "hey, instead of watching the price of my portfolio, why not track my portfolio income?" Portfolio income can be far less volatile than stock prices - especially if you concentrate your portfolio into bonds, preferred stocks, and shares of companies with relatively stable dividends. It was around this time when I decided to first buy shares of the Ishares Select Dividend ETF (DVY). That ETF ticked off a lot of boxes for me. I liked the idea of owning companies with lengthy histories of raising dividends, and sighed a dreamy sigh at the hopeful prospect of watching my portfolio dividends grow steadily regardless of whether or not the market was falling. And when the dividends came through, I'd reinvest them back into more shares of DVY, using the power of compounding to transform falling share prices into rising portfolio income. It felt like financial ninjitsu.

So busy with being a ninja was I that even I omitted to give much thought about the expense ratio for DVY (which currently stands at .39%). I fancied myself a long-term holder, so shedding .39% a year off my total investment returns over the next 25 years didn't feel like it would amount to much of a big deal. But then one day (being a quick study, I waited nearly a decade after I bought DVY), I decided to run a simple spreadsheet experiment. What would happen if I invested $10,000 into DVY, held the investment for 25 years, and collected a robust 7% annual return?

What we see is that my total return after fees comes to $49,719, and my total fees paid to Ishares will equal $2,245 - which is about 4.32% of the total return. It's higher than what I'd originally assumed. Huh.

But then I realized that 4.32% is not the real cost to me. The real cost is my opportunity cost on the time value of the .39% fee that I pay Ishares for so long as I own DVY. You see, had I simply owned all of the underlying shares for DVY using a zero trading commission platform (such as Robinhood.com and, starting October 7th, Charles Schwab), and earned 7% per year, I'd be left with $54,274 after 25 years.... an attention-grabbing 9.2% higher than where I'd be owning DVY over that same time period!!!!!!

If you were interested in boosting your wealth by 9.2% over the long-term without skipping your Sunday morning coffee date with your significant other, how would you go about doing that?

In my case, I just looked at the underlying holdings for funds like DVY, and decided to buy some of those stocks directly. I didn't buy every company included in the DVY portfolio, and I did buy plenty of companies that aren't included. And I did something else that no dividend growth ETF could ever get away with doing: I didn't rebalance my holdings. I did research, and I based my investment choices on my own criteria, but I certainly did look at plenty of portfolios like the one DVY owns to get some ideas. This involved some effort on my part, but to be honest, most of the work was at the front end, right before buying an investment that I aimed to keep for the next few decades. Once I built up to about 70 different stocks across a wide range of industries, I no longer felt that it was necessary to follow every single last piece of news for each holding. I mean, if you owned a Dow Jones Industrial Average index ETF, would you constantly inform yourself about each and every single company comprising that index? Why would I treat my own custom built index any differently?

Spending a modicum of extra time designing a supremely passive index is a lot less painful than foregoing Sunday coffee dates. And if you can boost your entire future net worth by 9.2%, that's going to add up to a whole lot of coffee.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not investment advice and I am not an investment advisor. The article is only reliable as a source of entertainment value, and nothing else besides that.