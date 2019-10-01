Gold Mining Bull: Top News For September 2019

Here's a look at that top news in the gold/silver mining sector and more for September 2019.

Gold investors,

Gold prices (GLD) were down 2% on Monday to U.S.$1,472/oz, also sending shares of mining stocks (GDX) lower. The losses were due to U.S. dollar strength - even as President Trump continues to push the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates to zero percent or less.

In the short term, investors should keep an eye on the next gold price support level of $1,450 per ounce. If the $1,450/oz price doesn't hold, gold prices could fall as low as the summer’s initial breakout level around $1,380 an ounce, according to analysis by Florian Grummes posted at Kitco News.

However, at least one CEO thinks gold prices will hit $2,000 per ounce within just 2-3 years. This is coming from Sandstorm Gold (SAND) CEO Nolan Watson, who has always been fairly conservative with gold price estimates. Many gold bulls (myself included) think that even higher prices could be in store.

Gold prices will likely be driven higher by lower interest rates, central bank demand (China, India and Russia buying), the continued devaluation of currencies, and gold's safe-haven status. These catalysts for higher gold prices have not gone away. As more and more central banks cut interest rates and provide economic stimulus to try to revive slowing growth (such as the European Central Bank), I feel that the U.S. will have no choice but to follow suit.

These short-term sell-offs we've just experienced provide an opportunity to acquire shares of solid, undervalued mining stocks. If you take a longer-term investing time frame (more than 1 year), I think you can make money buying gold stocks here. [Note: My Marketplace subscribers have access to all of my current holdings and buy ratings.]

Top Gold Mining News

I've scoured gold mining newsletters, websites and press releases to give you the top news for September 2019. Let me know if I've missed any news in the comment section below.

10. Integra Resources Releases PEA Results on Idaho Project - C$472 Million NPV

Integra Resources (OTCQX:IRRZF) has reported on the results of a PEA study on its Delamar gold-silver project in Idaho. The "exceptional" economics include a post-tax net present value of C$472 million and an IRR of 43%, using a $1,350 gold price. Those figures jump to C$623 million and 55% at spot prices. Upfront capex of C$213 million is also quite reasonable compared to the project's value.

I agree with Integra that the results of this study are quite strong. But be aware that the PEA study is an early-stage study, which is based mainly on measured and indicated resources. As Integra puts it, the study is a strong "starting point" for the project.

Integra's shares are up more than 50% since May of 2019.

9. Equinox Gold Shares Listed on the NYSE

Equinox Gold (OTCPK:EQXFF) (OTCPK:EQXGF) has achieved listing status with the New York Stock Exchange, under the symbol EQX, and has ceased trading on the OTC markets, the company recently announced. The benefits include increased market visibility in the United States and the potential for higher trading volume. Its shares will continue to be listed on the TSX Venture.

Equinox owns 3 projects - two producing mines and one projected to produce in 2020 - that have the potential to produce a combined 450,000 ounces of gold per year. Insiders own 13% of the company, according to its corporate presentation.

The NYSE listing is a positive for the company, but I still think there are better, less risky mining stocks to buy here.

8. Continental Gold Reports on Construction Progress at Buritica

Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF) is developing its 100%-owned Buriticá project in Antioquia for scheduled production in 2020. It has mineral reserves of 3.7 million ounces of gold at 8.4 g/t gold. It's estimated to produce 253,000 ounces of gold per year at ~$600/oz all-in sustaining costs.

Recently, Continental gave a construction update and said that construction is advancing faster than planned, and said that mechanical completion of the project is now scheduled to Q1 2020, compared to the original estimate of H1 2020. Ramp-up to commercial production should take 6 to 9 months from that date of completion.

7. Yamana Gold Provides Positive Exploration Update at Canadian Malartic

Yamana Gold (AUY) provided an update on exploration activities at its 50% owned Canadian Malartic mine in northern Quebec, which is owned jointly with Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM).

The company reported on several positive developments, including the discovery of a new mineralized zone called East Gouldie, a 14% increase in East Malartic inferred resources to 1.4 million ounces, a new 361,000 ounces indicated resource, and a 2.88 million ounce inferred resource at the Odyssey zone.

The mine is expected to produce 660,000 ounces of gold this year and the mine life is expected to last through 2031, although it may be extended further with continued exploration success and new gold discoveries.

6. Americas Gold and Silver Reports 250% Rise in Gold Equivalent Reserves

Americas Silver (USAS) - now known as Americas Gold & Silver - reported on a substantial 250% increase in its gold equivalent reserves, mainly from its acquisition of Pershing Gold and the Relief Canyon mine. The miner has set an aggressive growth target of increasing precious metals production by 500% by 2021. The company hopes to achieve a re-rating at that time as it would reach mid-tier producer status, and likely command a higher valuation.

Americas Silver also announced a strategic joint venture with its largest individual investor, Eric Sprott, at the mining operations at the Galena Complex, located in the Silver Valley of Northwest Idaho. Sprott will commit up to U.S.$20 million to fund capital improvements and operations for the first year to earn a 40 percent interest in the company’s Galena Complex, according to the release.

Americas Silver is not yet listed on my rating spreadsheet; I plan on evaluating its shares this week.

5. Kinross Proceeding With Tasiast 24k Project

Kinross Gold (KGC) announced that it is proceeding with the Tasiast 24k project, committing to fund an initial capital cost of $150 million to ramp-up production by 563,000 ounces of gold per year (2022-28). With a base-case net present value of $1.7 billion ($1,200 gold price), the project carries extremely favorable economics.

According to Kinross, the $150 million capex is significantly less than the capital estimate for the original 30,000 tonnes per day Phase Two expansion plan. The 24k project has reduced execution risk, requires less additional infrastructure, and leverages greater utilization of the existing facilities, according to Kinross.

I plan on conducting further research on the stock this week.

4. Alacer Gold Reports Positive Exploration Results at Çöpler Gold Mine

Alacer Gold (OTCPK:ALIAF) is making strong progress on the exploration front at its Copler gold mine in Turkey. The gold producer announced positive drill results for the Copler Saddle, which borders the western flank of the Copler Mine and is located near its Ardich project.

The drill results returned high-grade oxide and sulfide gold intersections, including 22.6 meters of 9.65 g/t gold from 24.5 meter depth, and 7.8 meters of 7.2 g/t gold from 65.6 meter depth.

Alacer Gold is achieving excellent exploration results that will likely boost production and extend the mine life further.

3. Gold Standard Announces PFS Results for South Railroad Project

Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) announced somewhat underwhelming PFS results for a portion of its South Railroad project in Nevada.

The study estimates average annual gold production of 156,000 ounces gold per year over an initial 8-year mine life, with AISC averaging $657/oz. This is based on proven and probable mineral reserves of 1.248 million ounces of gold and 2.705 million ounces of silver.

The project net present value, however, comes in at just $241.5 million, post-tax and based on $1,400/oz gold prices, just slightly above its current market cap. The project is also estimated to cost $194 million to build.

Gold Standard believes it has opportunities to improve on the economics outlined in the study, including adding mine life by upgrading resources in the PFS area, and adding production from other nearby deposits.

While other gold mining bloggers have called the stock a buy recently, I've recommended avoiding Gold Standard, mainly because of its high valuation.

2. Victoria Gold Pours First Gold at Eagle Mine

Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) reported that first gold pour was achieved at its Eagle gold mine in Yukon, Canada, on September 17. The mine is expected to produce 200,000 ounces of gold per year at low cash costs of $720/oz AISC.

Shares have declined lately due to the fall in gold prices, rather than any company-specific event.

Congrats to the team at Victoria Gold, as well as Osisko Gold Royalties (holding of a royalty), Orion Mine Finance (owner of 45% of the company) and all other stakeholders.

I plan on evaluating Victoria Gold's shares once Victoria reports its first full quarter with Eagle in production.

1. Osisko Gold Royalties to Acquire Barkerville Gold Mines

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) wins the top spot this month with its surprising takeover announcement of Barkerville Gold Mines (OTCPK:BGMZF).

The company is paying C$.58 per Barkerville share it doesn't already own, representing a 44% premium to its 20-day volume weighted average price as at Sept. 20, 2019.

Concurrent with the deal, Osisko announced the formation of the North Spirit Discovery Group, which it says is the next step in the evolution of its successful accelerator business.

Osisko investors seem disappointed in the deal and it has been met with criticism, with shares cratering since the news was announced.

For one, the PEA study on Barkerville's Cariboo mine released a post-tax NPV of C$402 million, slightly more than the purchase price paid by Osisko in this acquisition; upfront capex requirements are estimated at C$305 million (although, I'll also add that the PEA study only used 50% of the current mineral resources at the project).

Personally, I can't get my head around the deal - Osisko is in the royalty/streaming business, not building gold mines. I think most investors (myself included) would have preferred to see several mid-range ($40-$50 million) streaming and royalty deals, rather than an outright takeover of one junior. And I don't think it's immediately clear how this will create value for Osisko GR shareholders.

I think investors should wait to see how this story plays out.

What top news did I miss this past month? Please comment below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAND, AUY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.