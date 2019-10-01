American Express: It Boils Down To Diversification And Quality

Due to the quality of the company and diversification benefits of owning banking stocks, I think AXP is worth considering ahead of earnings.

While the third quarter will not be a walk in the park for financial services companies, I believe Amex is better equipped to weather the headwinds.

Since my "bearishness is overdone" article of three months ago, American Express has lost 8% of its market value.

"Bearishness seems overdone". This was my conclusion to American Express' (AXP) 2Q19 results, which I considered decent. But since then, the company's stock has taken an 8% hit, never quite recovering from post-earnings weakness.

On October 18, the New York City-based bank and payment processing company will have another chance to convince potential investors to jump on board. Analysts expect revenues to grow 8% YOY, very much in line with last quarter's increase and with the longer-term, FX-adjusted trend. EPS of $2.02, if achieved, would rise to a healthy 15% over year-ago levels.

Not a walk in the park

As I have been arguing lately, 3Q19 will likely not be an easy one in the financial services sector. Journalist Brian Cheung summarized it well: "since the Fed’s July 31 decision to cut rates for the first time in over a decade, the U.S. designated China a currency manipulator, the yield curve inverted for the first time in over 10 years, China and the U.S. ratcheted up their tariffs, and oil prices spiked as geopolitical tensions on the Arabian peninsula flared up."

Recently, consumer banking has fared much better than the institutional side of the business, which has boded well for consumer-heavy companies like American Express. Last quarter, for example, the company reported a well-balanced mix of spending volumes, lending income and card fees. International expansion seems to have remained healthy, and so has growth in the small- and medium-sized enterprise vertical.

But the graphs below suggest that some of the favorable macro-level dynamics have started to turn.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from U.S. Dept. of the Treasury and OECD

The chart on the left depicts the squeezing of the "two-and-ten" spread in 3Q19, which is just another way to visualize a flattening (and inverting, at times) yield curve. Not only does the trend tend to suggest trouble ahead for the U.S. economy, it also means that banks' NIM (net interest margin) could get squeezed, maybe even in the short term.

The chart on the right clearly shows how consumer confidence in the U.S. and abroad has deteriorated fast in the past few months to reach 2014 levels. I question, therefore, how safe it is to count on consumers' wallets to continue supporting the economy going forward.

The good news is that, faced with a wobbly global economic landscape, American Express stands out as a high-quality company that can probably weather the headwinds better than most in the banking and payment processing spaces. Regarding squeezed margins, it is worth noting that about 80% of American Express' revenues come from non-interest sources like merchant and card fees. And on the lending side of the equation, American Express seems to have one of the most solid balance sheets in the industry - the chart below on average credit card delinquency and charge offs in the three most recent months helps to paint a better picture.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Seeking Alpha

On the stock

AXP is still no bargain at current levels. But worth noting, the stock never trades as one. A valuation premium to peers like Discover (DFS) and Capital One (COF), for example, is arguably justifiable by (1) a business model that is not overly dependent on the direction of interest rates and (2) high-quality credit that would probably enable the company to weather an eventual deterioration in macro-level fundamentals better than most of its financial services peers.

Data by YCharts

Maybe a more important valuation comparison is that of AXP to itself. Today, shares trade at roughly the same next-year P/E of 13.1x that it did this time in 2018, if not a hair lower. The same can be said of long-term PEG (i.e., current year P/E divided by long-term earnings growth times 100) and price to tangible book value. See chart above.

As I have hinted at in my Bank of America (BAC) and JPMorgan (JPM) recent earnings previews, I have few reasons (if any) to believe that financial service stocks will outperform the broad market in the foreseeable future, given all the macroeconomic uncertainty and the sector's sensitivity to it. But within the context of a diversified portfolio, I believe that holding bank stocks might make sense for balancing purposes (e.g. pro-cyclical vs. counter-cyclical sectors).

This being the case, and given American Express' added benefit of a strong global network of card users and merchants - something that I greatly appreciate in companies like Visa (V) - I believe AXP is a stock worth considering ahead of earnings season.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.