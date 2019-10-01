Economic Signs, Including The Value Of The U.S. Dollar And The Stock Market, Remain Strong Through Third Quarter

Let's hope that politicians don't try to push the economy too hard to get more out of it before the election because it doesn't seem that much more is attainable.

This performance indicates that the economy continues to progress, although at a modest pace, and that results like these can continue on for some time.

The US economy ended the third quarter with good news from the foreign-exchange market and from the stock market.

Monday, for a time, one could buy one euro for less than $1.0900.

It has been more than two years since the US dollar was at this level.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) was at 99.45 today. The index has not been this high since April 23, 2017.

Note, that the value of the U. S. dollar was around this level just after the election of President Trump.

What’s going on?

Well, as I wrote last week, relatively speaking, the state of the U. S. economy is not bad.

U. S. economic growth continues its steady, albeit slow, expansion, while many of the major economies in the rest of the world seem to be experiencing a slow down. And, right now, the economic expansion in the United States is expected to continue on at roughly the same pace for at least another year or so.

Furthermore, the major stock indexes continue to flirt with new historic highs.

U. S. Corporate earnings continue to set a good pace.

And, the Federal Reserve has given market participants continued reason to believe that the ten year, plus, support monetary policy has given the stock market is not yet over.

In the third quarter, the Fed lowered its policy rate of interest twice.

“Every time there’s bad news, it’s actually good news because it means our saviors at the central banks are going to continue to support the markets,” said Nick Clay, a portfolio manager at Newton Investment Management, as quoted in the Wall Street Journal

The major cloud that is hanging over the stock market is the state of trade talks between the United States and China. This on again, off again discussion appears to be the biggest threat to the future economy of the United States and the world.

So, where are we?

Well, as usual, I believe that the performance of the U. S. dollar is the major factor in the equation.

To me, participants in the financial markets support a strong dollar and want to see the dollar get even stronger.

The United States is still the strongest major economy around and U. S. financial markets are still considered to be a “safe haven” for monies around the world. Consequently, money is still flowing into the country, keeping the dollar strong and the stock market near record levels.

And, the global investment community still seems to consider the officials of the Federal Reserve System to be leader among world central banks.

All these things contribute to the strong dollar.

As I wrote one week ago, the U. S. seems to be positioned well within the world with the strongest currency in the world. And, this, to me, is a very good position to be in.

There are two policy concerns I have, given this picture.

The first is that the current administration in Washington, D. C., will try to get more out of the economy given that a national election will take place a little over a year from now.

It is true that the U. S. economy is only growing at a 2.2 percent year-over-year rate of increase. Given past historical performance, I can understand why politicians would want to post a rate of growth of at least 3.0 percent.

However, now is not the time that something like that could be achieved. During this period of economic expansion, the supply side of the economy has dominated economic growth and consequently the growth rate, this time around, has remained around a 2.2 percent, annual compound rate of expansion throughout the recovery period.

I just don’t see that anything more can be coaxed out of the economy over the next four quarters and the Federal Reserve seems to be of the same mind.

Don’t mess with the economic policy by trying to cut taxes or increase government spending.

The administration needs to sit-on-its-hands for the rest of this term and hope that the economy will not experience any other kind of shock.

The one specific policy concern I do have concerns the value of the dollar.

Mr. Trump has tried to talk down the value of the U. S. dollar almost from the time he was elected in 2016.

Mr. Trump needs to stay away from the dollar. The dollar is has gotten stronger because of what is going on elsewhere and not because of anything specific that the United States has done.

In addition, market participants seem to want a strong dollar and to try and weaken it in the current circumstances would be fighting market forces. I think such an effort would be a disaster.

Finally, I think that trying to weaken the U. S. dollar right now would create longer-term problems for the United States that would result from an effort to achieve short-run goals.

The United States is going to be better off over time with a strong currency. A strong currency and a relatively strong economy will keep the United States exactly where it wants to be within the world…on top.

If the United States wants to go into the 2020s as the world leader, in my mind, it must go into that period with relatively strong economic growth and a strong currency. Yes, there are other things that need to be done, many of which I will discuss in upcoming months, but to really help to lead the world the US needs the strong economy and the strong currency.

These longer-term objectives should not be sacrificed for short-run political ends. Especially with the economy doing as well as it is relative to the rest of the world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.