Delta-LATAM Partnership To Reshape Latin Aviation

Delta and LATAM will become the largest airline on a combined basis in five of the six largest U.S. to Latin America markets.

After the market closed on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and LATAM (NYSE:LTM) announced a major investment by the U.S. carrier in the largest carrier in S. America. Delta’s equity and supporting investments and transactions of more than $2.3 billion is the largest by Delta since its merger with Northwest Airlines in 2008; LATAM is Delta’s latest equity investment in a portfolio that includes at least a half dozen global airlines.

In order to understand the investment changes that might result from the Delta-LATAM transaction, an exploration of the markets involved, the competition situation, the transaction itself, and the stated opportunity as well as likely future prospects for the partnership is in order.

Market and Competitive Positioning

As a historically strong Eastern U.S. airline with a large position in Florida, a presence in Latin America has always made geographic sense for Delta. Delta, like American and United, was a predominantly domestic airline until 1978 when the domestic airline industry was deregulated. Although Delta’s early history included routes to S. America, Delta did not develop a concerted presence in the region until the late 1990s. As a follow-on to its 1991 acquisition of Pan Am’s transatlantic assets, Delta tried to invest in a reorganized Pan Am focused on Latin America and based in Miami, but Pan Am was unable to sustain itself and Pan Am’s Latin America assets were sold to United which operated a Miami operation to Latin America for several years. Delta has unsuccessfully tried several times to add routes from Orlando to Latin America.

The largest U.S. carrier to Latin America is American (NASDAQ:AAL), which generated more than $5 billion in revenues in Latin America (its largest global region, out of over $40 billion in system passenger revenues). Delta and United’s Latin America revenues are less than half of American’s.

Miami is the largest single airport by point of origin or destination between the U.S. and Latin America for U.S. airlines and it is only the only primary airport to a global gateway (the others being Europe and Asia) at which there is only one U.S. legacy carrier hub. Miami plus Ft. Lauderdale generate roughly equal amounts of Latin America revenue for U.S. carriers as the New York City airports; the two metro areas combined amount to more than 40% of the U.S. to Latin America market demand. Ft. Lauderdale has become one of the fastest growing gateways to Latin America as JetBlue, Southwest and Spirit all have built competing hubs/focus cities at the airport with a number of routes to the Caribbean and Latin America. The advent of new engine technology on the A320 and B737 family aircraft provides the possibility for those three low cost/ultra low cost carriers to push deeper into S. America.

Orlando, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston and Atlanta round out the top 10 U.S. airports by local passenger demand to S. America from Miami. The majority of Delta’s flights to Latin America are to/from Atlanta. While Delta’s hub at Atlanta connects more passengers than any other in the world, it is not large enough to be the primary local market for an airline that wants to be competitive in the overall Latin America travel market. Delta says that it is currently #4 in passengers carried by all airlines to/from Latin America.

Although considerably smaller than American Airlines, Delta is the 2nd largest carrier in Miami and also has more than 75% of the local market revenue to/from Florida that American has despite not having a hub in the state. Delta has a very strong base from which to grow its presence to Latin America.

LATAM is the first Pan South American airline with operations in seven countries including Chile, its home, Brazil (as a result of its most recent merger with TAM), Argentina, Paraguay, Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia; LATAM has created its network through a series of mergers and organic growth. Notably, LATAM’s greatest geographic strength is in western S. America where Delta is weakest in the continent.

LATAM is the second largest international carrier from Miami based on seats offered. LTM has about one-half of the total available seat miles that American offers to S. America even though American operates to far more destinations. Delta and LATAM are in solid number two positions in Florida and Miami and combined provide the only meaningful possibility of competing in the S. Florida to Latin America market. Nearly 40% of LATAM’s revenues comes from Brazil, less than half that amount from Chile, and 10% from the United States. LATAM’s strongest revenue growth is expected to come from its domestic markets. It is currently reporting low single digit operating margins and negative net income but expects to see improvement in the second half of 2019.

The Deal

It is apparent that both Delta and LATAM could see the benefits their cooperation could bring to each other. In addition, LATAM has faced some unique challenges as a result of its most recent merger with TAM of Brazil which created LATAM, caused in part by weak economies in several key Latin American countries and transition costs from its merger.

Here is text from the DAL/LTM press release and my additional commentary on the deal which Delta and LATAM reached.

* Delta will invest $1.9 billion for a 20 percent stake in LATAM through a public tender offer at $16 per share, to be funded principally with newly issued debt and available cash. (Delta’s investment will make it the third largest shareholder of LATAM behind the Cueto family of Chile and Chilean pension funds and represents a 35% premium above its current price.)

* Delta will also invest $350 million to support the establishment of the strategic partnership. (These payments will be paid over several quarters and cover much of the transition costs of moving from one alliance and reservation platform to those aligned with Delta.)

* Delta will acquire four A350 aircraft from LATAM and has agreed to assume LATAM’s commitment to purchase 10 additional A350 aircraft to be delivered beginning in 2020 through 2025, supporting Delta’s ongoing fleet transformation. (LAN chose the B787 as its new generation widebody aircraft while TAM chose the A350. Delta, an A350 operator, will remove the A350 aircraft from the LATAM fleet, reducing costs as well as removing billions of dollars of financial obligations from LATAM.

* Delta will be represented on LATAM’s Board of Directors. (Due to its global industry-leading profitability and its success in improving the performance of its partner airlines, DAL has demonstrated its ability to share its formula for profitability with the carriers in which it invests.)

LATAM will no longer be a member of the Oneworld airline alliance, anchored by American, British Airways and Iberia, all of which had extensive cooperation with LATAM in Latin America. However, LATAM will not join the Delta-led SkyTeam alliance.

As a result of the Delta investment, LTM will receive critical support which will allow it to improve its product and upgrade its service levels, and strengthen its balance sheet and increase its profitability.

Opportunity and future prospects

Although Qatar Airways is also an equity partner in LATAM, the catalyst for LATAM to seek an equity partner which could also be a joint venture partner was the government of Chile’s decision to reject an application for an anti-trust immunized joint venture between American Airlines and LATAM. Chile also rejected a request for a joint venture between LATAM and IAG, the parent company of British Airways and Iberia (Spain). In joint ventures, airlines of two nationalities coordinate their capacity, schedules, and fares between their home markets. Joint ventures have been extensively used to create massive joint transatlantic and transpacific networks between multiple airlines. The U.S. requires that joint ventures can only exist between U.S. carriers and airlines in countries which have Open Skies, or the free ability of competitors to add service and price capacity. Brazil, the largest market in S. America and one of LATAM’s key markets, only recently signed an Open Skies agreement with the U.S.

While American is and will remain the largest U.S. carrier between the U.S. and Latin America, Delta and LATAM combined will be able to provide a competitive alternative not just from Miami where LATAM’s largest U.S. operation is located but also from throughout the U.S. where Delta’s network is able to connect passengers via its hubs. Most significantly, Delta will become a viable competitor to American in Miami, a market where American has had the sole large U.S. carrier presence since United closed its Miami operation to Latin America decades ago.

While Delta has not stated its specific growth plans, it has said it intends to balance its Latin America network between Atlanta, where most flights to the region currently originate, and Miami, home airport to the largest local market. A number of Delta joint venture and equity partners have international operations from Miami, which combined will serve a number of top markets in Europe, Mexico and Latin America. It is likely that Delta will add both its own domestic flights to support LATAM’s international flights as well as launch some of its own flights to Latin America, including to markets where LATAM does not fly; Delta will likely also add its own aircraft on key routes, in part to address concerns from its employees about ensuring that Delta’s aircraft are used in long-haul markets.

Delta and LATAM state that, on a combined basis, they will be the #1 carrier in five of the six largest U.S. to Latin America markets.

Development of Delta’s relationship with LATAM will begin with codesharing (the placement of a Delta flight number on a LATAM operated flight and vice versa with each carrier purchasing seats from each carrier on a negotiated basis) by later this year. Delta and LATAM will likely move quickly to align their passenger service policies and frequent flyer programs. Delta and LATAM expect that approval for a joint venture will take from 18-24 months; swapping of routes between the two carriers is not likely to happen before that time although each carrier may add their own fully at-risk flights. The highest margins from the relationship will come from the joint venture since joint ventures provide significant amounts of incremental revenue at minimal incremental cost.

In addition to enhancing cooperation between itself and LATAM, Delta will likely facilitate cooperation between its other partners and LATAM, most of which also serve Latin America. Notable among its partners is Aeromexico in which Delta holds 49% equity and already has a joint venture. LATAM and Aeromexico are not currently commercial partners.

As part of its investment in LATAM, Delta will divest itself of its ownership stake in Gol (NYSE:GOL), a largely domestic Brazilian airline which has provided connecting passengers to/from Delta’s flights to/from Brazil for several years. Delta also has board representation at Gol and so has gained significant insight into the company.

In addition to the increased competitive implications for American as well as the removal of LATAM from the Oneworld alliance, key Oneworld airlines will cooperate with LATAM on a lower basis than currently.

Delta’s investment in LATAM outside of the SkyTeam alliance indicates further deterioration of the alliance model. Indeed, at least three of Delta’s equity investments or joint venture partners are not SkyTeam partners. Delta’s ability to break up existing airline commercial partnerships via equity investments could indicate a shift from carrier-selected levels of cooperation to ones where the greatest benefit for shareholders dictates the level of cooperation between airlines. Given that Delta has assembled the largest group of equity-connected airlines in the world, Delta is increasingly able to create an airline global network which it controls and which offers the greatest benefits for its shareholders and which no other airline has been able to duplicate.

Investor Implications

Based on financial performance in the top tier among U.S. airlines and making Delta the most profitable global airline, I provided a one year price target of $67 for DAL in this SA article which was published 11 months ago. I also set a two year price target of $77. The current analyst consensus price target is $69.94 and the average rating on DAL is one of the highest in the airline industry.

The LATAM deal represents yet another strategic initiative in which Delta is able to grow its revenues, out-maneuver its competitors, and push its margins further above nearly all of its competitors. As the LATAM deal is developed over the next two years, there is every reason to believe that Delta’s valuation should increase.

LTM has an analyst price target of $11.86, a 7% premium over its Monday close. LTM closed at $9.01 on Thursday, before the DAL-LTM strategic partnership announcement. Delta’s offer is $16 for 20% of LTM’s stock. LTM expects to improve its performance in the second half of 2019 but may face changes to its guidance based on short-term changes to its partnerships, including from Oneworld carriers. LTM’s price target still provides headroom for near-term share appreciation. As LATAM provides additional information about the revenue upside from the Delta partnership, its valuation will likely improve.

Conclusion

Delta’s unexpected investment in LATAM and the development of an in-depth commercial relationship between the two airlines will significantly improve Delta’s ability to compete in the fast-growing Latin American market while also providing access to Delta’s network. In time, Delta will likely also weave LATAM into its global network of equity and joint venture partners.

The financial outlook for both has improved in the medium to long term while both should see near-term valuation appreciation based on their current financial and strategic initiatives.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.