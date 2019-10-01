Digital Turbine's Impressive Ramp Isn't Done By Any Means

The company is now generating cash and is debt free.

What's more, revenue per device and operational leverage are also increasing substantially.

Samsung promises to produce a near-term ramp in the company's installed base which has already been growing spectacularly.

The company has been powering ahead, gaining OEM and carrier partners with Samsung as the latest example.

We argued last March with the stock price at $3.18 that the rally in the shares of Digital Turbine (APPS) had legs, and so it turned out, the shares have more than doubled since.

While the shares are now in a consolidation phase, we think the business developments are still pointing to higher prices on the horizon, with the company having multiple levers for growth.

Digital Turbine has two main lines of business:

The first is for OEMs and operators and allows a seamless delivery of apps for customers, for instance through a single click, bypassing the app store.

The company can charge app developers in several ways:

A fee once the app is installed on the phone.

A fee once the customer clicks on the app.

A fee when the customer performs some action inside the app (like buying something through the app).

Revenue sharing (for instance, Netflix subscription revenue), which has the advantage of being recurring revenue.

The Mobile Advertising Platform allows app developers to circumvent app stores and advertise directly on devices of 30+ carrier and OEM partners globally.

After a slumbering period, the company has been ramping revenues very nicely since the start of last year:

Growth

The company has several growth leverage points:

New devices

New products

New partners

From IR presentation:

The company onboarded 30M new devices in the quarter, a pretty phenomenal number.

New partners

Partners are mostly carriers and OEMs. The company had Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T) as their big partners for quite some time but has been adding.

The company has a core of the big four US carriers as clients from which revenues grew 18%, but it's actively diversifying (Q1CC):

diversification is a major strategic priority for the company; diversification of partners, business models, products, geographies and advertisers. Regarding our partners, we continue to have success with our top four U.S. based carrier partners, with whom we grew revenues 18% year-over-year. However, our revenues with other partners outside of this group grew nearly 4x year-over-year and represented approximately 21% of total revenue in the June quarter, up from less than 8% in the prior year.

They are also increasing partnerships with OEMs. A relatively recent big win is the partnership with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), which is, of course, a big deal, given the fact that this is the biggest smartphone producer in the world (now that Huawei ran into some trouble). Management sees four advantages:

Tremendous expansion of addressable devices

Opening opportunities with new carriers (or increasing opportunities with existing ones) like Telefonica (NYSE:TEF), America Movil (NYSE:AMX). (It's like a shopping mall getting a Walmart as a big anchor store, after which it becomes a lot easier to fill the mall with other stores.)

Increased credibility with media partners.

Increased credibility with other OEMs.

This promises to deliver a great boost to growth in the coming quarters (Q1CC):

We expect our Samsung partnership to grow to approximately 50 countries in the September quarter compared to 12 in the June quarter. We also anticipate launching our first devices with Telefonica this fiscal year that is also a direct result of our existing integration work with Samsung.

New products

Here is a little overview of their main products (from IR presentation):

IR presentation

And the company is also constantly creating new products and boosting revenue from these (Q1CC):

Our revenue from new products outside of dynamic installs grew from 13% total revenues in the March quarter to 15% in the June quarter. Although growing, I'm not satisfied with this result as we still have more work to do. We expect this figure to continue to grow as products such as our Wizard, Notifications, Single-Tap and Folders become a greater part of the story.

Single tap might be one of the more significant new products, while revenue from single tap is still insignificant, it is boosting conversion rates (Q1CC):

Conversion rates continue to perform well with improvements anywhere from 30% to 200% versus non Single-tap or the traditional flow via the apps store. Partners who are waiting enough device scale to justify the investment of resources on their side are now starting to take progressive action.

IR presentation

Progress in Single tap is a bit of a chicken and egg problem with advertisers not keen in making investments if there is a lack of scale and scale not happening as a result of lack of advertising.

But it looks like the 30M new devices onboarded this quarter and the Samsung win create secondary beneficial effects in creating even more scale, at least potentially. They are also leveraging their relationships with mobile measurement partners like Branch (Q1CC):

We are working most actively with Branch to integrate their Deep Linking capabilities into Single-Tap. So for example, you could be researching a restaurant on a Yelp mobile web page and with Single-Tap it's taken to the richer Yelp application experience, directly to the restaurant you're researching versus having to start at the home page of the application.

A new non-app installed media product is also being implemented in beta with multiple partners allowing users to consume (Q1CC):

information and entertainment content directly on their device versus traditional outlets like magazines, televisions and newspapers, and also leverages our strong distribution footprint of operator and OEM partners.

IR presentation

Leveraging it all

The key here, as in most situations described above is leverage, that is, leveraging its strong relation with carriers and OEMs to get new carriers and new OEMs on board and new products on phones. The bigger the platform, the more powerful and sticky it gets.

What is pretty clear is that this is working rather well, see the rise in devices:

IR presentation

But perhaps even more impressive is the growth in RPD or revenue per device, for different carriers:

IR presentation

The increase in RPD has three components for which the company is investing in additional resources:

Incremental demand through direct sales effort.

Developing strong relationships in account management.

Investment in technical capabilities to speed up onboarding.

In the US, the main levers for increasing RPD are:

Demonstrating ROI for their partners.

Increasing the number of apps.

Developing new products.

Q1 results

From the 10-Q:

That's a very solid 38% revenue growth and non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.05, that's $0.02 better than expected.

GAAP results are marred by a $5.2M loss from the impact of the change in fair value of derivative liabilities, but this won't happen again as the related convertible notes were retired in the quarter.

Guidance

The guidance is kept fairly simple:

Q2 revenues between $31M and $32M

Q2 adjusted EBITDA between $3.2M and $3.7M.

Margins

Non-GAAP gross margin expanded from 31% a year ago to 40% in Q1 driven by successful diversification of partners and products, as well as the one-off benefits of a carrier contract renewal which isn't going to repeat and was responsible for 1-2 points in the improvement.

As a result, the next couple of quarters gross margin will be in the high 30s, but next year improving product mix will take it above 40%.

There is considerable operational leverage with operational expenses (+18.4%) growing slower than revenues (+38%). Adjusted EBITDA rose to $4.2M (from $200K a year ago) testifies to this:

IR presentation

Cash

The growth has improved cash flows, which have now turned distinctly positive:

This has resulted in the company paying off all its debt and strengthening its balance sheet with a $15M improvement in the quarter (y/y):

IR presentation

Risk

Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) does take a 30% cut from app sales from its app store, so bypassing Google's app store with Single tap might provoke its ire, although we are far from certain about this (nor which form it might take).

With an installed base of nearly 300M, one could also argue that the law of large numbers is approaching, which could start to reduce growth. However, the recent Samsung win, which promises a rapid ramp, together with a few other new partners mitigate against this.

What's more, while the replacement cycle of mobile phones is lengthening, it is still in place and we are likely to be on the eve of a big one with the advent of 5G. Also, 300M is hardly the whole universe of Android devices, which is in the order of 2.5B.

Even if the growth in installed devices tapers off somewhat, the scale at which the company is operating now is likely to produce further increases in RPD rates with more revenue from new products for instance.

There is, of course, the prospect for lower economic growth or even a recession and/or a market correction. The share price is consolidating the impressive gains:

But, we still don't think the shares are overly expensive.

Valuation

Analysts expect the present fiscal year (running to March 2020) to deliver an EPS of $0.15, rising to $0.21 in 2021.

Conclusion

We see impressive leverage in the company's business model in several places. Its success creates credibility and makes it easier to gain additional partners.

This allows the company to scale up, which it is doing impressively with big rises in its installed base and RPD. It gives new products a much bigger platform and makes it more sticky.

These increases have led to impressive operational leverage, and the company is now producing positive cash flow and has eliminated its debt. While the share price might be digesting impressive gains, the company's growth looks far from over.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in APPS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.