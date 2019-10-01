SmarTone Telecommunications: Uncertainty Over 5G Spectrum Costs Has Depressed Valuations

Uncertainty over 5G spectrum cost has been a key concern for the stock, but the upcoming 5G spectrum auctions in end-2019 should bring clarity to this issue.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed telecommunications services operator SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited (OTCPK:STTFY) (OTC:STTFF) [315:HK] is currently trading at 4.5 times consensus forward FY2020 (YE June) EV/EBITDA, which represents a discount to peer and mobile market leader HKT Trust and HKT Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:HKTTY) (OTCPK:OTCPK:HKTTF) [6823:HK] which is valued by the market at consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.3 times. The stock offers a trailing 5.7% dividend yield based on a 75% dividend payout ratio.

SmarTone's cheapness is due to the fact that it is a mobile pure-play fully exposed to weak handset sales and potentially high 5G spectrum costs. While there are positive signs based on auction reserve prices that 5G spectrum costs and capital expenditures could be lower than expected, it is impossible to predict the actions of bidders and the eventual outcome of the auctions. Even if 5G spectrum costs turn out to be lower than expected, the weak macro economic environment could continue to keep mobile ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) low and depress handset sales.

I like the company's customer segmentation strategy and innovations such as its digital mobile brand Birdie which has supported its industry-low post-paid subscriber churn rate of 0.8%. I believe that there could be better opportunities to accumulate the stock on further share price weakness in future, so I prefer to stay on the sidelines for now.

Company Description

Listed in Hong Kong in 1996 and majority owned by Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCPK:SUHJY) (OTCPK:SUHJF) [16:HK], SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings is the third largest mobile operator in Hong Kong after market leader HKT Trust and second largest player Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:HTHKY) (OTCPK:HTCTF) (OTCPK:HUTCY) [215:HK].

Weak Results In FY2019

SmarTone's FY2019 (YE June) results were weak with total revenue down -16% YoY from HK$9,988 million in FY2018 to HK$8,415 million for FY2019. A -8% YoY decrease in service revenue to HK$4,614 million and a -23% YoY fall in handset and accessory sales to HK$3,781 million for FY2019 contributed to the weak full-year results.

Adjusting for the effects of the new accounting standard on revenue, HKFRS 15 where a portion of service revenue of handset bundled plans is allocated to handset and accessory sales, SmarTone's adjusted (to be comparable with FY2018 which the old HKFRS 18 accounting standard was used) service revenue of HK$5,047 million for FY2019 was flat YoY. The company could not deliver positive service revenue growth in FY2019 despite price hikes in September 2018, as competition in the Hong Kong mobile market remained intense and a portion of mobile subscribers downgrading to cheaper mobile plans.

SmarTone's FY2019 post-paid ARPU declined by -4% YoY to HK$247 (adjusted for the effects of the new HKFRS 15 accounting standard), but its Hong Kong mobile subscriber base grew by +7% YoY from 2.39 million in FY2018 to 2.55 million to FY2019. The company's decrease in ARPU and increase in subscribers were both partly attributable to SmarTone's partnership with fixed broadband operator HKBN Ltd (OTC:HKBNF) (OTC:HKBNY) [1310:HK]. SmarTone leases HKBN’s network to provide retail fixed residential broadband services, while HKBN leverages on SmarTone's mobile network to provide mobile services. SmarTone's ARPU has been partly diluted by the increase in MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) subscribers via the company's partnership with HKBN.

SmarTone has attracted more mobile subscribers relying on the partnership with HKBN to provide broadband services as a bundle, but these subscribers contribute lower ARPU for the company due to the lower price of these plans.

SmarTone's -23% YoY drop in handset and accessory sales for FY2019 was unsurprising, as this is in line with global trends where consumers are taking a longer time to replace their handsets and flagship handsets offering incremental innovation are seeing weaker demand.

For FY2019, the company's EBITDA declined by -14% YoY to HK$1,842 million, while net profit increased +3% YoY to HK$632 million. Adjusting for the effects of the new HKFRS 15 accounting standard, adjusted EBITDA would have increased 1% YoY to HK$2,168 million, while adjusted core (excluding a one-off cost adjustment) net profit would have declined -10% YoY to HK$556 million. Weak handset and accessory sales, and higher handset subsidy amortization (carried over from FY2018 where there was an increase in handset subsidies for popular flagship handsets) were responsible for SmarTone's -10% YoY decrease in adjusted core net profit for FY2019.

Looking ahead, SmarTone's mobile business is likely to struggle in the near-term as weak handset sales are likely to keep the company's revenue growth muted. The company sought to temper any positive expectations associated with the recent launch of the new iPhone 11 phones at its FY2019 earnings call on September 6, 2019:

I think, as I answered another question probably from the press in Chinese, the handset sale is highly uncertain. It have always been that case in the past 5 years, anyway, okay. But recently, there are more -- even more uncertainty in the macro economic environment. And we would not provide any specific guidance on the sales of handset. I mean it's just the feeling is a lot of uncertainty and -- although, we'll be quite cautious on the handset sale. Other than that, there's no guidance or no expectation of any extent of the decline.

In the past, mobile operators in Hong Kong have managed to raise mobile tariffs for mobile plans that came bundled with newly launched flagship handsets. SmarTone's comments at its recent earnings call suggest that the challenging economic conditions now could make it difficult for Hong Kong mobile operators such as SmarTone to do the same this time. Separately, I expect service revenue to continue being flattish for FY2020, as the increase in subscribers is offset by a decline in ARPU, as SmarTone's partnership with HKBN is a key driver of subscriber growth. Also, SmarTone has not been significantly affected by ongoing protests in Hong Kong as mobile services are non-discretionary in nature. and inbound roaming services (reliant to tourist arrivals to Hong Kong) are not a significant contribution to revenue.

Positive On Company's Customer Segmentation Strategy

In the mid-to-long term, I am positive on the company's customer segmentation strategy validated by its industry-low post-paid churn rate of 0.8%, despite weak results for FY2019 and a grim outlook in the near-term.

SmarTone's customer segmentation strategy focused on targeting the various customer segments such as family, travelers, millennials with differentiated products and services. For example, SmarTone offers family mobile packages where family members can share their data allocation with each other, which increases customer stickiness. Another example is that SmarTone's Easy Number service and app allows its mobile subscribers to use a mainland China mobile number to receive incoming calls and short messages without changing SIM cards; this is particularly beneficial for Hong Kong residents who travel frequently to China. SmarTone also has an app called Playground targeted at millennials, which allows users to download mobile games for free. The company also has mobile plans meant for post-secondary students, which offers unlimited data dedicated to streaming songs and videos.

SmarTone's Customized Apps And Services For Different Customer Segments

Source: SmarTone's FY2019 Results Presentation

A key customer segmentation initiative is the company's Birdie, which is the first all-digital (sign-ups and customer service are executed online) mobile brand in Hong Kong targeted at digital-savvy millennials launched in July 2017. While SmarTone was unwillingly to disclose the number of subscribers to Birdie, it acknowledged Birdie had contributed to the 7% YoY growth in mobile subscribers for FY2019. As another sign of Birdie's popularity, the brand name was ranked among Google Hong Kong's top five trending technology lifestyle keywords in 2018. One specific feature called data P2P (peer-to-peer) is symbolic of what the Birdie brand represents for millennials, as it allows Birdie subscribers to share unused and excess mobile data with friends.

SmarTone's Birdie Brand Mascot And Industry Awards Won

Source: SmarTone's FY2019 Results Presentation

Going forward, SmarTone plans to further leverage on Birdie to grow its mobile subscriber base. To avoid being constrained by its all-digital positioning in reaching out to new potential subscribers, Birdie has increased the number of its offline partners. As of now, consumers can purchase Birdie SIM cards at over 400 physical locations in Hong Kong.

SmarTone also continues to innovate with its product and service offerings for Birdie subscribers. It launched a game called Birdie Farm in March 2019 that enables subscribers to convert in-game rewards into additional mobile data. The game's popularity is evidenced by the fact that it was ranked first and second on App Store and Google Play respectively in terms of downloads when it was launched.

5G Spectrum Costs Are The Single Largest Concern For Investors

The 5G spectrum auctions in Hong Kong are starting soon with the 3.5GHz spectrum to be auctioned on October 14, 2019, and the 3.3 GHz and 4.9 GHz spectrum are expected to be auctioned subsequently in late-October and early-November respectively. The spectrum is expected to be assigned in the first quarter of 2020. SmarTone, HKT Trust, Hutchison Telecommunications and China Mobile (CHL) (OTCPK:CHLKF) [941:HK] have submitted applications to participate in all three auctions.

SmarTone acknowledged that high 5G spectrum costs are the key concern for the industry at the company's FY2019 earnings call on September 6, 2019:

I will also like to discuss the role of spectrum costs in the development of 5G in Hong Kong. Our whole industry is facing rising cost pressure from spectrum costs. Spectrum costs for the recently renewed spectrum have significantly increased fixed costs for all operators. The company is concerned that the very high spectrum costs in Hong Kong, compared to advanced economies in the region, will act as a brake on Hong Kong's development as a Smart City. While SmarTone is committed to driving new technology to bring benefits to customers, the industry is yet to agree on the economic viability of the 5G business model, especially in the early years of rollout. So the company, therefore, urges the government to critically review the spectrum policy to enable operators to invest more in 5G and Smart City initiative. This is crucial to boost Hong Kong's competitiveness in the region, in upgrading towards a digital economy, bring significant benefits to both businesses and consumers.

On the bright side, there are signs that 5G spectrum costs and capital expenditures could be lower than expected. According to information released by The Office of the Communications Authority,the auction reserve prices for the use of spectrum in the 3.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 4.9 GHz bands are HK$2 million per MHz, HK$4 million per MHz and HK$3 million per MHz respectively. This is significantly lower than the auction reserve price of HK$38 million per MHz for the prior spectrum auction of the 1800/900MHz bands in December 2018.

Also, SmarTone plans to only launch 5G services in 2H2020, when the spectrum's network infrastructure and handsets are expected to be ready by then. It expects 5G capital expenditures to be spread over the next five to seven years, although the initial two years of the new 5G capital expenditure cycle will see slightly higher capital expenditures.

Enterprise Solutions Could Be New Long-Term Growth Driver

SmarTone does not disclose the financial numbers for its enterprise solutions business separately, but it highlighted that the business "achieved strong growth" in its FY2019 results announcement. At the company's recent FY2019 results briefing, SmarTone revealed that the revenue growth for the enterprise solutions business was close to 50% YoY, and gross profit margins for different projects range from the mid-teens to as high as 60%.

Operational efficiency, modernization, digital transformation, Smart City initiatives and Internet of Things applications are among the drivers that have led to increased information technology spending in Hong Kong, which has driven the growth of SmarTone's enterprise solutions business. The company has delivered its enterprise solutions in the property management, construction, hospitality and logistics segments among others. In March 2019, SmarTone launched the new Cybersecurity Solutions practice to tap on client demand, and it has already witnessed a positive response from clients in the past few months.

While demand for enterprise solutions is strong, there is also intense competition with multiple providers competing for clients. SmarTone's strategy is to focus on niches within enterprise solutions where it can leverage on its expertise in mobile, so that it can minimize cut-throat price competition and have a higher chance of winning the mandate from clients.

Valuation

SmarTone is trading at 4.5 times consensus forward FY2020 (YE June) EV/EBITDA and 4.7 times consensus forward FY2021 EV/EBITDA based on its share price of HK$6.81 as of September 30, 2019. It trades at a discount to peer and mobile market leader HKT Trust which is valued by the market at consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.3 times.

The stock offers a trailing 5.7% dividend yield based on a 75% dividend payout ratio.

Variant View

The key risk factors for SmarTone are stiffer-than-expected competition in the Hong Kong mobile market, higher-than-expected costs relating to the bidding for 5G spectrum, and a slower-than-expected growth of the enterprise business.

