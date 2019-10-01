Weekly Cannabis Report: The Perils Of Weak Balance Sheets

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and analysis in the cannabis sector.

Trading Summary

The selloff deepened as cannabis stocks face one of their worst crisis in recent memory. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF) collapsed 10.0%, ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) fell 7.5%, and Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF astonishingly lost 17.1%.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Canadian Large- and Mid-Cap: All cannabis stocks were crushed last week as investors fret over the vaping crisis in the U.S. Canada is scheduled to launch vaping products soon and there could be more scrutiny over LPs and their products from regulators and consumers. There was no major news from the Canadian sector but most LPs reported heavy losses in the high single-digit to double digits. Valens GroWorks (OTCQB:VGWCF) lost a whopping 22% despite receiving a sales license from Health Canada.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

U.S. Large-Cap: Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) became the victim last week as it began selling dried vaping products in NYC amid the worsening vaping crisis. Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) dropped 15% despite new store openings and an update on its pending Falcon acquisition. iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF) crashed 28% and we analyzed its financing strategy last week.

U.S. Small-Cap and Ancillary: CBD stocks have been experiencing heavy losses as CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) dropped 22% and Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) fell 18% last week. Vaping-dependent equipment distributors are getting decimated as Greenlane (GNLN) fell 23% and KushCo (OTCQB:KSHB) fell 46% after a disastrous equity financing to raise much-needed cash.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

Industry News

Looking Ahead

This is what it looks like when investors are panicking and the entire sector is selling off. Most of the cannabis stocks have lost near 50% of their value in the last 3 months and shares are still falling with no end in sight. In times like this, the importance of financial strength and management prudence becomes ever more relevant and important. KushCo, an equipment and services provider that relies heavily on the cannabis industry, saw its share price falling 46% in a single week as a result of a very punitive equity financing. We believe this event gave a sobering lesson to investors about the perils of weak balance sheets and ongoing cash burns during a prolonged downturn.

(Source: TSX)

We noticed KushCo's struggling cash flow and published our latest analysis "Stabilized Margin Does Not Solve Cash Flow Concerns" in July. In that article, we warned investors about KushCo's cash burn and dangerously low cash balance. We concluded that a capital raise is likely on its way and could further depress the stock price. However, we were still shocked last week when KushCo announced a 17 million share offering at $1.75 per share. The equity offering was priced at a 35% discount to the prior day's closing price and was launched against the backdrop of a brutal selloff in the cannabis sector. KushCo shares closed at $1.55 per share which is 11% below the offering price and the stock has lost 71% of its value in 2019 so far. KushCo has been expanding at a fast rate as it broadens its products and services offering to the cannabis sector. However, cash flow never caught up and the company has raised capital multiple times in the past year to shore up its balance sheet. The fact that it had to raise capital frequently during one of the sector's worst selloffs means that management was left with no choice. Shareholders will clearly be frustrated but the writing was on the wall months ago and last week's industry selloff only made it worse.

The key takeaway for investors is that companies with weak liquidity and cash flow profile will struggle to raise capital in today's market. It is important to invest in companies with strong balance sheets and management prudence. The downturn could last for months and there is no guarantee that the financing market will improve for cannabis companies anytime soon. Small-cap stocks usually have weaker balance sheets so they will likely face more pressure compared to better-capitalized peers in a down market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.