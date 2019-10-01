SeaChange International Due For A Pullback

We are eyeing up SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) at present as a potential value play. Shares completed a double bottom reversal in July of this year when they broke above the February highs. For all intents and purposes, the reversal pattern has now played out as the recent price target of $2.5+ per share was easily achieved. The real question now is whether the bear market this stock has been in for 2+ decades is now over. As the long-term chart shows below, price did manage to break above that monthly trend-line recently. This definitely is an encouraging sign.

However, we now seem to have a descending triangle in play on the daily chart which is always bearish in nature. These patterns look like a right-angle triangle and indicate distribution. Obviously, we will not know if the pattern plays out until we get a decisive break below that lower horizontal trend-line. What we want to know is whether this ends up being a mild profit-taking event or are shares of SeaChange International about to struggle once more.

To dig deeper into this, we like to look at SeaChange's valuation, financials, and recent growth numbers. The trends and not necessarily the numbers themselves are what we want to focus on here.

SeaChange trades with a book multiple of 2.3 and a sales multiple of 1.7. The firm at present is not turning a profit which is worrying. In fact, SeaChange has not reported an operating profit since 2013. With respect to value-based investments, we always try to make sure that the respective firm is turning a profit. We have no problem with a company being out of favor with the market but when a company is not turning a profit, it brings a "time" element into the investment.

Investors should also take note that SeaChange's current valuation is higher than its 5-year averages. In fact, its 5-year average book multiple is 1.3 whereas its sales multiple for the corresponding period is 1.5. Therefore, even though SeaChange's valuation is presently well behind what the industry is trading at, the recent run-up in the share price (and the lack thereof sales and assets to match) has increased the firm's valuation to well above average.

The absence of profit has resulted in negative free cash flow on the cash flow statement. Again, the trend here is not that favorable. The cash balance has decreased from $25 million to $9 million over the past four quarters with no real investments to back up this cash drain. Having poor cash flow brings risks to the table especially if the company were to be thrown some type of curved ball. Although SeaChange has a pretty strong balance sheet, management would most definitely not like to issue more shares or even sell off assets to raise cash.

Earnings growth is what essentially drives share price appreciation on Wall Street and top-line growth is the easiest and fastest way to grow earnings. Just under 8% growth is expected this year in top-line sales and a further 12% the following year. These types of growth rates should do wonders for the bottom line, but the question is how much of this expected growth is already priced into the shares. As mentioned, the valuation (although cheap) is not as cheap as we would want it, especially with the company being unprofitable at this present moment in time.

To sum up, we expect some type of profit taking event in the near term to bring shares down back towards their 200-day moving average. At present, taking into account the firm's earnings and cash flow trends, SeaChange International is not cheap enough for us to get long here.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.