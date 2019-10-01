Telekom Malaysia: Mobile Ambitions Are A Key Concern

Telekom Malaysia's EBITDA and net profit increased +27.1% and +100.4% YoY for 1H2019 due to cost optimization efforts, but costs are likely to spike in 2H2019 depressing profitability.

Core broadband business is likely to remain weak in 2H2019 due to intense competition and the downward re-pricing of entry-level broadband plans to encourage legacy subscribers to upgrade.

TM Global's +16.6% YoY growth in segment revenue to RM1,016.4 million for 1H2019 failed to compensate for -9.9% and -4.0% YoY decline in revenue for Unifi and TM One, respectively.

Elevator Pitch

The share price of Malaysia-listed telecommunications services provider Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTC:MYTEF) [T:MK] has declined by more than 20% in the past two months, due to concerns that the company could possibly invest more aggressively in its loss-making mobile business. Telekom Malaysia is currently trading at 5.0 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA, which represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward EV/EBITDA of approximately 7 times.

Until Telekom Malaysia provides more clarity on the plans for its mobile business, this issue could continue to weigh on the company's share price. Furthermore, there could be further weakness with the company's core broadband business as a result of industry competition and government policies pushing for increased internet connectivity. Also, operating expenses and capital expenditures could possibly spike in 2H2019, depressing the company's profit margins.

Taking into account the above, I do not find the stock's current valuation attractive. I will only consider Telekom Malaysia, if the company provides more clarity on its plans for the mobile business.

Company Description

Telekom Malaysia is an integrated telecommunications company offering a full range of communication services and solutions in fixed (telephony and broadband), mobility, content, wifi and smart services. It is also the country's incumbent fixed-line broadband operator operating under the unifi brand.

Telekom Malaysia operates under three key business segments: unifi (broadband arm), TM One (business-to-business arm serving the enterprise and public sectors) and TM Global (business arm offering domestic wholesale connectivity to the local service providers). It derived 44%, 34% and 18% of its 1H2019 revenue from the unifi, TM One and TM Global business segments, respectively. The Others business segment contributed the remaining 4% of the company's top line in 1H2019.

In terms of product, voice, internet and data accounted for 24%, 35% and 24% of Telekom's revenue for the first half of the year. The company generated the remaining 17% of revenue from other telecommunications and non-telecommunications services such as business process outsourcing and other customer-specific projects.

Growth At TM Global Partially Offsets Weakness In unifi and TM One

Telekom Malaysia's revenue declined by -4.1% YoY from RM5,784.4 million in 1H2018 to RM5,547.5 million in 1H2019. TM Global's +16.6% YoY growth in segment revenue to RM1,016.4 million for 1H2019 failed to compensate for -9.9% and -4.0% YoY decline in segment revenue for unifi and TM One, respectively, over the same period.

TM Global's strong 1H2019 performance was attributable to higher registry revenue, an increase in domestic wholesale data revenue and higher international bandwidth sales. Telekom Malaysia has guided that TM Global's current revenue growth momentum is sustainable through 2H2019.

Telekom Malaysia's core broadband business, unifi, disappointed with a -9.9% decrease in segment revenue from RM2,692.9 million in 1H2018 to RM2,425.1 million for 1H2019. This is largely due to a decline in both the number of broadband subscribers and Average Revenue Per User or ARPU.

The company has two groups of broadband subscribers, Streamyx, its legacy broadband subscribers on the slower, copper network; and unifi, its broadband subscribers on the faster fiber broadband network. Telekom Malaysia has been trying to migrate its legacy Streamyx subscribers to the unifi fiber broadband network service over time. The broadband business's total subscriber base declined by -6% from 2,302,000 in 2Q2018 to 2,162,000 in 2Q2019, as the number of Streamyx subscribers fell -24% YoY to 823,000, while the number of unifi subscribers grew 10% YoY to 1,339,000 over the same period. It is also noteworthy that the 16,000 new unifi subscribers added in 2Q2019 represented the weakest QoQ net subscriber additions since 3Q2015. The significant decline in Streamyx subscribers which outweighed the increase in new unifi subscribers implies that Telekom Malaysia is facing intense competition from other fixed broadband players, which include existing competitor Maxis Bhd (OTC:MAXSF) [MAXIS:MK] and new entrants Celcom Axiata and Digi.Com Berhad (OTC:DIGBF) [DIGI:MK]. I wrote about Maxis' plans to grow its broadband business in an article published on August 19, 2019.

Pressure on ARPU is another factor contributing to the broadband business's revenue decline. While ARPU for Streamyx was relatively stable at RM86 for 2Q2019 versus RM88 in 2Q2018, ARPU for unifi declined by -6.8% YoY to RM177 for 2Q2019. This is due to both industry competition and government policies. The new National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan or NFCP was first proposed in October 2018 and approved by the Malaysian cabinet in August 2019. The NFCP targets an average internet speed of 30Mbps in 98% of populated areas in Malaysia by 2020 to strengthen the country's digital economy, which will put pressure on broadband operators to keep their high-speed broadband offerings affordable for the general public.

Broadband ARPU could continue to trend downwards in 2H2019, as Telekom Malaysia introduced a new unifi Lite broadband package, which is priced at RM69 per month and RM89 per month for existing Streamyx subscribers and new broadband subscribers, respectively, to replace the current 8Mbps Streamyx broadband plan priced at a much higher RM160 per month. This is part of Telekom Malaysia's strategies to encourage existing Streamyx subscribers to upgrade to the unifi fiber broadband network service, as the company plans to phase out the copper network by 2025.

TM One also saw segment revenue decrease -4.0% YoY from RM1,982.4 million in 1H2018 to RM1,903.4 million in 1H2019, as a result of lower voice and business process outsourcing revenue, a reduction in the number of customer-specific projects and reduced contribution from other data services. Looking ahead, TM One continues to expand its presence in the enterprise and public sectors. In 2Q2019, TM One signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Malaysia's Public Works Department or Jabatan Kerja Raya to work together on a partnership to make Jabatan Kerja Raya a model for other government agencies in the area of Internet of Things technology. TM One also announced a collaboration with oil company Petronas Dagangan Berhad [PETD:MK] to upgrade more 1,000 Petronas stations across the country with next-generation network infrastructure.

Going forward, Telekom Malaysia continues to maintain its full-year FY2019 guidance of a low-single digit decline in revenue. This is achievable, as the sustained strength of TM Global will help to partially offset weakness in its core broadband business.

Concerns Over Mobile Ambitions Contributed To Recent Share Price Decline

Telekom Malaysia's share price declined by -26% from its year-to-date peak of RM4.60 as of July 23, 2019 to a low of RM3.40 as of September 11, 2019. The stock last closed at RM3.60 as of September 30, 2019. This was largely attributable to the market's concerns regarding Telekom Malaysia's mobile ambitions.

Telekom Malaysia's Year-to-date Share Price Chart

At the company's 2Q2019 earnings call on August 28, 2019, Telekom Malaysia seems to have suggested that it will take a more aggressive stance with its mobile business:

We are trying to get -- to meet the NFCP (National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan to improve data connectivity) that we have mentioned earlier, to get the NFCP number to 88%, we cannot do it on wires alone or fiber alone. It has to be on wireless as well. So our attempt to this will be on both, both on fixed wireless assets as well as mobile...But looking at both, I think we have the synergy plus we used to provide mobile alone, I think it's not good enough. We need to handle the NFCP as well. That's our commitment to development...The demand for data is still big. So if we can do for both, fixed and as well as mobile, it would be a great thing to do. I mean it will be a good package for the customer...And there's also another good reason that we are going for mobile play because I think most of the numbers, we noticed that -- when we do the study, noticed most of the numbers of the churn are going to mobile. They are basically changing the behavior. That's why you want to be in the mobile space strongly.

Earlier, Telekom Malaysia's mobile business has been complementary to its core broadband business and part of the company's overall converged services offerings. Its current loss-making (-RM1.4 billion loss for FY2018) mobile business branded as webe is reliant on Celcom Axiata to offer mobile roaming services. If Telekom Malaysia invests aggressively to grow its mobile business by securing spectrum and building a new mobile network, it could significantly increase capital expenditures and reduce earnings and dividends going forward.

The market's fears over Telekom Malaysia's mobile ambitions are further supported by the company's appointment of Datuk Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin as the new CEO in June 2019. Noor Kamarul has over three decades of experience in the Malaysian and Indonesian telecommunications industries, and he was Chief Technology Officer of Celcom Axiata in his prior capacity. In an exclusive interview with local media, The New Straits Times, on June 15, 2019, Noor Kamarul has said that "we will address the Streamyx issue and TM's mobile business, which did not make money" and he also highlighted that the company will explore all mediums to build connectivity including wireless.

Until Telekom Malaysia provides more clarity on the plans for its mobile business, this issue could continue to weigh on the company's share price.

Operating Expenses And Capital Expenditures Could Spike In 2H2019

Telekom Malaysia's EBITDA and net profit increased +27.1% and +100.4% YoY for 1H2019, despite a -4.1% YoY decrease in the top line over the same period. This was the result of the company's cost optimization efforts.

Total operating expenses as a percentage of revenue declined from 93.5% in 1H2018 to 86.8% in 1H2019. Telekom Malaysia benefited from a decrease in advertising and promotional expenses, equipment cost, television content cost and domestic roaming cost.

Looking ahead, manpower cost will likely remain high as Telekom Malaysia recently concluded major collective agreements with labor unions. Manpower cost was the only expense item that increased YoY for the first half of the year, rising from RM1,216 million in 1H2018 to RM1,251 million in 1H2019. Telekom Malaysia should also see an increase in equipment and manpower expenses in 2H2019 due to upfront costs incurred as part of TM One's new collaborations with Jabatan Kerja Raya and Petronas Dagangan Berhad outlined in an earlier section of the article. Also, the company has disclosed that there was one-off cost savings amounting to under RM50 million in 1Q2019.

More importantly, Telekom Malaysia is maintaining its conservative profit guidance of FY2019 EBIT exceeding FY2018's EBIT of RM1,070.8 million, despite EBIT doubling from RM433 million in 1H2018 to RM900.4 million in 1H2019. This suggests that Telekom Malaysia's 2H2019 earnings could be weaker than expected.

Telekom Malaysia's capital expenditure-to-sales ratio of 8.1% for 1H2019 was significantly lower than 12.3% for 1H2018, and also below the company's full-year guidance of a capital expenditure-to-sales ratio of 18.0%. Capital expenditures should spike in 2H2019, as the company maintains its full-year guidance.

Valuation

Telekom Malaysia is trading at 5.02 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA and 5.03 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA based on its share price of RM3.60 as of September 30, 2019. This represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward EV/EBITDA of approximately 7 times.

The stock offers a trailing 3.9% dividend yield and a forward FY2019 dividend yield of 3.5%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Telekom Malaysia are stiffer-than-expected competition in the broadband market, higher-than-expected operating expenses and capital expenditures, and further expansion into the mobile segment by building a new mobile network.

