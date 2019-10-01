What The Worst-Case Scenario Looks Like

During the Clinton saga, stocks were in a bull market, and the saga did not change that fact.

The Nixon saga was a non-event as far as the market was concerned - it was already in a bear market nine months before the saga.

We look at past constitutional crises in order to understand what the "worst-case scenario" might look like.

We have pounded the table with the fact that news, whether financial or geopolitical, does not drive the stock market. However, you might argue that news about a constitutional crisis, such as a serious attempt at impeaching a president, would surely destroy a market. We are going to look at what happened the last two times impeachment attempts were mounted: Nixon and Clinton.

No president has ever been removed through impeachment - Clinton was acquitted by the Senate, and Nixon resigned - and we have serious doubts that a formal charge for impeachment will be filed before the election. The recent announcement by Pelosi of an impeachment "inquiry" is just a nomenclature formality since they already were "inquiring". However, this president has quite an extensive list of "firsts", so we think it is prudent to study the history of the market during past constitutional crises in order to understand what the "worst-case scenario" might look like.

During the Watergate scandal, when Cox was fired and then-Attorney General Elliot Richardson resigned in protest (Saturday Night Massacre), the S&P 500 fell 14% from October 1st through November 1973. However, it needs to be pointed out that Wall Street was already mired in one of the worst bear markets in history. From January 1973 through August 1974, the Watergate burglars were convicted, Nixon resigned, Middle East turmoil created a global oil shock, and inflation had a dramatic increase resulting in stocks losing 42% of their value. It is safe to say that the Nixon saga was a non-event as far as the market was concerned - it was already in a bear market nine months before the saga.

This time around, stocks are not in a bear market, the economy is not in danger of slipping into a recession (despite an entire year of imminent recession narratives), the Fed is maintaining lower-to-steady rates which continue to be historically low, unemployment is likewise historically low, so is inflation, and the stock market is in the longest bull run in history.

That makes today's situation more like the impeachment of Clinton in the late 1990s when the stock market and the economy were booming. At that time, the bull market had a 20% pullback during the lead-up to the special prosecutor's report on Clinton but recovered quickly when it became apparent that a recession was not going to be triggered. Stocks were in a bull market, and the Clinton saga did not change that fact.

Today, stocks are in the longest bull market in history, and even if there is news of a constitutional crisis, the market will ignore that news just like it did during the Nixon and Clinton sagas.

Even news of a constitutional crisis will not drive the market. It will "jiggle" it, but it will not change the primary bull trend. Weakness during the seasonal pullback in October can be used to go long the market with broad-spectrum ETFs such as SPY, DIA, IWM, and QQQ.

