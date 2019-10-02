Energy: Q3 2019 Review And The Outlook For Q4 2019

The energy sector posted a loss during the third quarter of 2019. In 2014, the energy composite fell by 36.59% due to the swoon in crude oil, petroleum product, and natural gas prices. A composite of energy commodities fell by 25.14% in 2015, making it the worst-performing sector of the year.

The energy sector finished 2016 42.57% higher than it was on December 31, 2015. In 2017 the sector moved 3.35% higher, adding to gains. Energy commodities were down 15.89% in 2018. In Q1 2019, the sector posted a 19.49% gain, but in Q2 it moved 1.54% lower. The loss was greater in Q3 as it fell by 4.64%. So far in 2019, the sector is 11.49% higher than at the end of 2018.

Crude oil rose to a higher high in April, but that gave way to selling in both the WTI and Brent futures markets. In Q3, both of the benchmark crude oil futures market posted losses. Ethanol is the best-performing energy commodity both in Q3 and over the first nine months of 2019.

In the natural gas market, the memories of the move to the highest price since 2014 in mid-November when nearby futures rose to $4.929 per MMBtu have faded into the market's rearview mirror. In early August natural gas fell to a low at $2.029 per MMBtu, which turned out to be a bottom for the energy commodity. The price of nearby natural gas futures rallied and moved over the technical resistance level at $2.53 per MMBtu in September before failing at over the $2.70 level.

The energy sector of the commodities market will reflect the economic and geopolitical landscape as we move into the second half of 2019. The Middle East, which is home to more than half the world's oil reserves, remains the most turbulent region on the earth. At the same time, Venezuela is a political and economic mess which means the nation with the leading petroleum reserves in the world is not likely to see oil output increase any time soon. When it comes to China, the weak economy because of the trade war with the US increased the potential for a global recession in Q3, which weighed on the price. Meanwhile, the US is now the world's leading producer of crude oil with a daily output climbing to a new record at 12.5 million barrels according to the Energy Information Administration during Q3.

Energy commodities power the world. Bullish and bearish factors on the economic and political landscapes were pulling the price of petroleum in opposite directions at the end of Q3. Nearby NYMEX crude oil futures experience a spike to the upside in Q3 after an attack on Saudi production on September 14. However, the price came back down by the end of the quarter as Saudi output returned to normal levels two weeks after the attack.

Crude Oil Review

Crude oil traded within the 2019 range in Q3 as the price traded from a low at $50.50 to a high at $63.38 on the nearby NYMEX futures contract.

NYMEX light sweet crude oil was down 30.47% in 2015 after falling by 43.31% in 2014. In 2016, oil gained 45.03% on the year. In 2017, NYMEX crude oil gained 12.47%. The energy commodity that trades on NYMEX was 24.84% lower in 2018 compared to its price at the end of 2017. In Q1, NYMEX futures moved 32.44% higher for the three-month period. In Q2, it declined by 2.78%, and in Q3 it fell by 7.53%. Over the first nine months of 2019, the price of WTI crude oil was 19.07% higher than at the end of 2018. The nearby futures contract settled at $54.07 per barrel on September 30. NYMEX WTI crude traded in a range from $45.52 to $66.60 during the first three-quarters of 2019.

We have seen lots of price action in the crude oil market since October 2018.

The weekly chart illustrates the fall in Q4 and price recovery in Q1 and Q2, but the price ran out of upside steam in late April and declined. The September 14 attack that knocked out 50% of Saudi petroleum production, which amounts to 6% of world supplies, sent the price the high of the quarter at $63.38 on September 16. However, no retaliation or further event caused the price of oil to move back below the $55 level by the end of the quarter.

The US is now the leading producer of crude oil in the world as output reached a record high at 12.5 million barrels per day during Q3. The 1.2-million-barrel output cut by OPEC caused both Saudi and Russian output to move lower while US production continued to rise to new record levels. In a sign that US production has become more efficient, the rig count according to Baker Hughes fell over the past three months and stood at 713 as of September 27, 2019, 80 lower than at the end of Q2. Meanwhile, the production from the US was a reason why oil's price spike did not cause a more dramatic move to the upside.

Trade issues between the U.S. and China continue to threaten the overall health of the global economy. At the start of August, the US slapped new tariffs on China, and the Chinese retaliated. The fears of a worldwide recession as a result of economic weakness in China and contagion around the world sent the price of oil to the lows of the quarter at $50.52 per barrel during the week of August 5. However, some optimism returned to the market in September, and the attack was another example of the political risk in the world's most turbulent region.

The three dominant oil producers in the world are the Saudis, Russians, and the United States. It is in the best interest of all three nations for the oil price to remain at a level that is high enough to allow oil and profits, but low enough to keep inflationary pressures in check. The U.S., Russia, and the Saudis will likely work together in some fashion, behind the scenes, to determine the global price of the energy commodity. Whether OPEC continues or ceases to exist, the influence of the three leading producers, two of which are not cartel members, has eaten away at the power of the cartel.

The past year was a highly volatile period in the crude oil market; the energy commodity took the elevator to the downside in Q4 and the stairs higher in Q1. In Q2 it rallied until late April when selling once again hit the market. In Q3, the price spike on September 16 gave way to selling that took the price back below $55 per barrel. Trade and Iran have been the most significant factors for the oil market over the past three months.

Brent crude oil fell 34.97% in 2015, and in 2016 it rallied by 49.87%. In 2017 Brent outperformed WTI and moved 19.69% higher on the year. In 2018 Brent moved 19.55% lower compared to the close at the end of 2017 as Brent outperformed WTI for the year. In Q1, Brent underperformed WTI as it posted a 25.61% gain over the three-month period. In Q2, it underperformed WTI as the price slipped by 4.2%. In Q3, Brent underperformed WTI as the price dropped by 8.48%. Over the first nine months of 2019, the price of Brent crude oil was 10.13% higher than at the end of 2018. December Brent futures closed on September 30 at $59.25 per barrel as the November contract rolled to December on the final day of the quarter. Brent traded in a range from $53.47 to $75.59 over the first three-quarters of 2019. After the September 14 attack, the price of nearby Brent futures moved to a high at $71 per barrel.

Brent's premium to WTI decreased to $5.37 per barrel basis the nearby December contracts down $2.87 per barrel over the three-month period on the nearby futures contracts.

The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and is the benchmark pricing mechanism for crude oil. There is a long-term inverse correlation between the value of the U.S. dollar and commodities prices, and crude oil is no exception. The dollar index moved 3.51% higher in Q3, compared to its June 2019 closing level. The dollar index made a new high at the 99.33 level and was near the high at the end of the third quarter.

Both WTI and Brent remained over 10% higher at the end of Q3 compared to the end of 2018. A continuation of the bullish price action will depend on a myriad of factors including economic growth, events in the Middle East, US output, and the state of markets across all asset classes. Lower interest rates in the US and a falling dollar provides support for the price of crude oil all commodities, but global economic growth could cause demand destruction for energy commodities. In Q4, the price of oil tanked starting on the first day of the quarter. The winter can be a bearish time for the energy commodity.

Bullish and bearish factors will continue to pull the price of crude oil in opposite directions in Q4 as the situation between Iran, the Saudis, and the US is not going away any time soon. The world continues to wait for a response to the September 14 attack, and it could be a case of all quiet before the storm in the region.

Oil Products Review

Oil products often reflect periods of seasonal demand, but they also are a piece of a complex puzzle when it comes to the price direction of crude oil which is the critical input when it comes to the refining process. RBOB gasoline tends to rally in the spring and summer, and heating oil or distillates tend to do best during late fall and winter, although they exhibit less seasonality than the gasoline futures market.

Both gasoline and heating oil futures declined in Q3 with the products reflecting their seasonal pressures. Refining margins moved in opposite directions as the gasoline crack posted a significant loss and the heating oil refining spread moved marginally higher.

Gasoline was down by 13.66% in 2015 but rallied by 31.70% in 2016. Gasoline futures finished 2017 with a gain of 7.28% for the year. Gasoline futures moved 27.49% lower in 2018 compared with the price at the end of 2017. In Q1, gasoline posted a 44.58% gain for the three-month period making the fuel the best-performing commodity of all in Q1. In Q2, gasoline futures moved 0.75% higher. In Q3, the price of gasoline fell by 17.4%. Nearby futures closed on September 30, at $1.5665 per gallon wholesale.

Heating oil was down by 38.71% in 2015 but rallied 53.88% higher in 2016. In 2017, the oil product gained 19.58%. In 2018, the fuel posted an 18.80% loss for the year. Heating oil futures moved 17.39% higher in Q1 2019. In Q2, heating oil posted a 1.62% loss over the three months. In Q3, the futures were 2.18% lower. Heating oil futures are a proxy for diesel and jet fuel as the oil products are all distillates and have similar characteristics. Heating oil futures have some seasonal features, but less than gasoline as jet, diesel, and other distillates are year-round fuels. Nearby heating oil futures closed on the final trading day of Q3 at $1.9277 per gallon wholesale.

Crack Spreads Review

The price action in crack or refining spreads shows that gasoline and distillate fuel processing margins moved in opposite directions reflecting the end of the summer season.

In 2016, the gasoline processing spread was down only 0.06%, and in 2017 it lost 8.88% of its value. The gasoline crack moved 37.50% lower in 2018 from the closing level at the end of 2017. In Q1, the gasoline crack spread posted an impressive 103.44% gain. In Q2, it was only 0.75% higher. In Q3, the end of the driving season caused the gasoline crack to decline by 45.16% but was 25.59% higher compared to the price at the end of 2018. The nearby gasoline crack spread closed Q3 at $11.68 per barrel on September 30.

Meanwhile, the heating oil crack moved 83.66% higher in 2016 and 38% to the upside in 2017. In 2018, the heating oil crack spread posted a 5.11% loss on a year-on-year basis since the end of 2017. In Q1, the distillate processing spread fell by 10.12% from its closing level on the final day of December 2018. In Q2, the distillate crack spread rose by 2.35%. In Q3, it posted a 10.88% gain. The heating oil crack closed Q3 at $25.59 per barrel.

Natural Gas Review

The price of natural gas dropped 32.88% in 2014 and was down 19.11% in 2015. In March of 2016, the price of the volatile energy commodity fell to the lowest level since 1998 at $1.611 per MMBtu. However, in a reversal of fortune, natural gas exploded higher and posted a 60.21% gain in 2016. In 2017, gravity took the price of the energy commodity back down as bearish sentiment and ample supplies weighed on the natural gas futures market throughout the year. In 2017, natural gas futures lost a total of 21.13% of their value compared to the end of 2016. In 2018, natural gas was just 0.44% lower on the year. In Q1, natural gas lost 9.46% of its value compared to the closing price of nearby futures at the end of December. In Q2, the price tanked and fell to the lowest level since 2016 and was 13.3% lower for the quarter. In Q3, after making a new low, the price recovered by 0.95% after the summer came to an end and was 20.75% lower over the first nine months of this year.

The price of natural gas found a bottom at $2.029 per MMBtu during the week of August 5. Nearby natural gas futures closed Q3 at $2.330 per MMBtu. Technical support is at the recent low at $2.029 level. Resistance is at the $2.90 and $3 level as we head into the fourth quarter when the withdrawal season begins in mid-November.

Both the supply and demand sides of the fundamental equation in natural have expanded as had the number of speculators participating in the market.

LNG is the demand vertical for the energy commodity that offsets some of the vast reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the U.S. Additionally, many coal-fired power plants have switched to natural gas which has increased demand for the energy commodity that burns cleaner than coal. Meanwhile, LNG shipments could accelerate if the US and China ever agree on a trade deal. Record production of natural gas in the US has led to record demand as the LNG business continues to expand exponentially. Changes in energy policy could impact the price of natural gas after the 2020 election. Meanwhile, political polls over the coming months could also cause an increase in price volatility for natural gas prices for deferred delivery.

The price range in natural gas has been from lows of $1.02 to highs of $15.65 per MMBtu since 1990. A twelve-year price at below $4.00 became a bargain for a time in late 2018. Natural gas will move into the final quarter of the year after reaching the lowest price since 2016 and bouncing higher. As the winter peak season approached, call options for the coming winter season will limit risk while opening up the upside in case of a significant price recovery.

At the recent rate of injections, we will likely go into the peak season with 3.7-3.8 tcf in storage, which is lower than record levels but higher than last year.

Ethanol

In the US, ethanol is a biofuel -- a product of corn. The price of nearby ethanol futures fell by 4.24% in 2018. In Q1, the biofuel turned higher and posted a 6.41% gain for the first three months of 2019. In Q2, ethanol prices exploded to the upside, making the biofuel the best-performing member of the energy sector with an 11.9% gain. In Q3, the price rose by 4.45% on a rally on the final day of the quarter on the back for corn prices. Ethanol was the best-performing energy commodity in Q3 and so far in 2019. Ethanol outperformed the price of gasoline and corn in Q3. The biofuel fell to an all-time low at $1.198 during the final three months of 2018. The price of nearby ethanol futures closed on September 30 at $1.572 per gallon while corn was 7.67% lower and gasoline moved 17.4% to the downside for the quarter.

One of the reasons for the recovery in the price of ethanol in Q2 and Q3 was the Trump Administration's move to lift a summer ban on the sale of gasoline with a blend of 15 percent ethanol or E15. The prohibition had been in place for three decades. Meanwhile, the decline in the price of corn and gasoline in Q3 did not prevent the price of the biofuel from moving higher at the end of September.

Another issue to keep in mind when it comes to ethanol is the political push for a "Green New Deal" by Democrats in Congress and the candidates for President. Rising support from a move away from fossil fuels and hydrocarbons could boost the demand and price of ethanol and other alternative energy products as we witnessed in the second quarter of 2019. The 2020 election could inject lots of volatility into the ethanol market as well as all in energy commodities.

The bottom line on energy

Aside from the price spike on September 14, the price of NYMEX nearby crude oil futures traded in a $10 range between $50 and $60 per barrel for most of Q3. Brent underperformed WTI as the pipeline system in the US, expanded and allowed for increased exports. However, the trade war with China caused the price to make a lower high and marginally lower low over the three months. As we head into Q4, Iran and trade remain the two issues pulling the price of crude oil in opposite directions.

OPEC will meet at the end of Q4, and if the price remains at the current level, the cartel is likely to continue to keep the 1.2-million-barrel production cut in place. OPEC ministers had said that the "comfortable" level for Brent crude oil is in a range from $60 to $70 per barrel, and the energy commodity closed Q3 below the lower end of that band.

When it comes to natural gas, the price goes into Q4 after breaking to the upside above resistance at the $2.53 level and failing. September was too early for a significant rally, but I believe the energy commodity will make at least one attempt at the $3 per MMBtu level or higher as the winter season approaches.

The price of coal tends to be a seasonal commodity that follows the price of other energy products.

As the chart of the price of November coal futures for delivery in Rotterdam, the Netherlands shows, closed Q2 at $49.60 per ton and moved higher to $60.90 at the end of Q3, a rise of 22.8% in Q3 on the October contract. The price of Rotterdam coal futures outperformed both crude oil and natural gas in Q3, but seasonality played a role in its rise.

The energy sector always offers some of the most exciting and profitable opportunities. Both the global economic and geopolitical landscapes will guide prices in Q4 and into 2020.

International trade is likely to continue to dominate the news cycle over the coming weeks and months until the US and China have a breakthrough. Based on the events of the past months, we should expect more ups and downs when it comes to tariffs and retaliatory measures. Q4 in 2018 was a bearish period for crude oil and the stock market and a time when natural gas took off on the upside. We could see wider trading ranges in both energy commodities compared to Q3.

Ethanol is likely to continue to follow the corn and gasoline markets throughout the rest of 2019.

The Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (VDE) correlates with the price of crude oil, but it has lagged the energy commodity over the past months. During Q3, it underperformed the energy commodity, as it declined by 8.2% compared to a drop in the price of NYMEX crude oil futures of 7.53%. VDE holds shares in many of the leading energy commodities in the world, including:

The VDE moved from $85.02 at the end of Q2 to $78.02 at the end of Q3.

