Pinterest: Not Cheap Enough

Investment Thesis

Last month, I concluded my Pinterest (PINS) article saying,

[...] there is no question that Pinterest makes for a great investment story. The only question which remains is if there is any upside potential left on its shares? I stubbornly propose that there is not.

Since then, the share price got a discount of approximately 18%. Why? Because investors everywhere are running for cover, with the market looking increasingly shaky.

Does this imply that Pinterest is not a terrific company? Certainly not! All it means is that investors were previously willing to pay any multiple to participate in this great idea. Whereas now, they are being somewhat more selective.

Here I highlight the positive dynamics the company offers, but conclude by demonstrating that its valuation leaves investors with no margin of safety. Consequently, for now, investors should sidestep this investment.

Pinterest Is Different From Its Peers

Coming out of the gates, Pinterest's management was savvy enough to sidestep claims that it was 'yet another' social media platform. Pinterest's management did not wish investors to view them as competitors to Facebook (FB) - as few investors would have taken them seriously.

Pinterest needed to be something different. On the one hand, it had to be something esoteric enough, which would lend itself to be valued with a huge multiple. While at the same time, easy enough for investors to grasp its full potential.

Nonetheless, to be clear, I have little doubts that Pinterest is able to cut out a niche in very a crowded social media world. My sole contention is based on investors' upside potential or lack thereof.

What Makes Pinterest Valuable?

Pinterest is certainly compelling. In fact, to be honest, when I first came upon Pinterest, I too felt its allure.

What's not to like in the graph above? We can see that Pinterest is certainly not 'a pop and fizzle' business model. What's more, Pinterest is still a young business finding out what works and what does not.

Also, it should be noted that Pinterest's ARPU (average revenue per user) is predominantly being driven by an increase in the number of advertisements, rather than through price hikes for advertisements. This implies that Pinterest's business model is being driven by a substantial increase in volume - the lifeline of any business.

Poor Cash Flow Conversion

Now, the reason why I decided that Pinterest was not my cup of tea was mostly down to the fact that we have very little evidence of Pinterest's ability to churn out free cash flows.

Certain investors consider it 'boring' to discuss cash conversion and profitability. This reaction is certainly understandable. After all, we are edging towards the end of a very long bull market. Most investors are not experienced in the bloodshed associated with an abrupt market sell-off.

I should note that I haven't either; but I know enough to know that to invest without a large margin of safety leaves investors primed for disappointment.

When we dig further into Pinterest's shareholder letter, we can see that, even with all its stock-based compensation added back, and without accounting for Pinterest's consistent need of capex to grow its video content, Pinterest's EBITDA figures remain negative.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

The bulls proclaim that the 'market' doesn't fully understand Pinterest. Contending that paying up 15x trailing sales is cheap, particularly if we consider that once Pinterest stops investing for growth it will become hugely profitable.

Sadly, this is the case where the ugly truth gets in the way of a beautiful story! Assuming that, in the near-future, Pinterest commands approximately 12% of operating margins, it will be kicking off around $120 million to $160 million of operating profits (before taxes). Consequently, paying up 100x operating profits for Pinterest, which trades for close to $15 billion, is nothing short of a speculative urge, but not investing.

The Bottom Line

Nobody is questioning whether or not Pinterest is an awesome company; least of all me. I'm simply presenting the facts that Pinterest's valuation remains prohibitively expensive and that investors should sidestep this investment, for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.