The Boeing Superiority

Recently, fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Market Mind explained in an analysis why he believes Boeing’s (BA) share prices have held relatively well despite the negative attention the company has been getting for a year now.

Source: Boeing

From what read, institutional ownership plays a big role according to Market Mind which I fully agree with. With all due respect for individual investors, we often see that individuals tend to get emotions involved when buying or selling or are too impatient, whereas institutional owners dive a bit deeper in the numbers and tend to have a longer investment horizon. All of that plays a role in how well share prices will hold or are holding. The moment institutional owners don’t see light at the end of the tunnel… then share price pressure increases.

Now, there also were points regarding some aircraft and their competitive advantages that I found interesting and will touch on briefly.

Boeing 737 MAX vs. Airbus A320neo

Source: Boeing

One thing that's highlighted is the superiority of Boeing’s product compared to that of competitor Airbus. According to the report, Boeing claims 8% lower operating costs than its competitor. Additional figures supplied are a 10 to 12 percent fuel burn advantage vs. the Boeing 737NG and 4% in comparison to the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A320neo.

What’s interesting to note here is the way jet makers come up with these calculations. They basically choose their sweet spot for marketing. So, they bump the number of seats on their aircraft while they try to reduce the number of the seats on competing aircraft. It’s a standard practice that makes much of the material provided by jet makers less useful than it should be. What we did and what many dedicated analysts have done is coming up with own calculation models to estimate fuel consumption and costs.

Boeing markets the 737 MAX 8 as an aircraft with 178 seats in a two-class configuration, while Airbus markets its aircraft as a 165-seat aircraft (also in two-class). Interestingly what we find after we put in the variables for each aircraft in our own model is that the Boeing 737 MAX is 3% more fuel efficient per seat. However, the more we densify the cabins, the more the advantage starts to shift toward the Airbus A320neo. In one-class configuration, there would be 189 seats for the Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 195 seats for the Airbus A320neo, giving the A320neo a 3.3 percent fuel burn advantage per seat. That’s important to realize. The advantage depends on seating configurations, and given that on single aisle aircraft there's a preference for dense cabins for low-cost operations, the A320neo seems to have the advantage. The reason for Boeing to launch the Boeing 737 MAX 200 also is this disadvantage for the MAX 8 at high seating capacities.

If we look at typical configurations as used by airlines in single-class as well as dual-class configurations for both aircraft types and compare those, what we find is that the A320neo has a fuel burn figure that's less than 1 percent lower than the Boeing 737 MAX 8 in single-class but in dual-class configuration the Boeing 737 MAX has that 1 to 2 percent advantage. So, I wouldn’t say there is any superiority. A differential of 1 to 2 percent is really too small to talk about superiority.

Boeing 777-9 vs. Airbus A350-1000

Source: Flickr

There also was the comment about a 12% advantage for the Boeing 777X vs. the Airbus A350-1000. At present, I don’t have analysis on performance of the Boeing 777-9 vs. the Airbus A350-1000 (it’s something I will be working on), but I think one thing to remember is that the Boeing 777-300ER has been an incredibly good spot in the market for Boeing. With the Airbus A350-1000, Airbus wants part of that market. What we do know, however, is that sales in the 350-plus seat segment have been slow and if that is the trend going forward then the advantage will be for the Airbus A350-1000 which is lighter by design compared to the Boeing 777-9. It’s a good moment to keep in mind that the Boeing 777-9 has been developed in the 414-seat spot, because if you configure it with less seats it becomes increasingly less competitive. The A350-1000 and Boeing 777-9 want to replace the same aircraft but with different expectations for market development and demand.

Rolls Royce, Boeing 787 and Airbus A350

Source: British Airways

You don’t hear much talk about the Boeing 787 without hearing Rolls Royce, which experienced awful post-service entry problems with its turbofans. According to Market Mind, the Boeing 787 is a better operational position having two-engine options to choose from. Fact, however, is that the GEnx 1B turbofans available as an option on the Boeing 787 also had their problems, just like the Rolls Royce Trent 1000 turbofans. The Trent XWB turbofans that exclusively power the Airbus A350, in the same way the GE90 exclusively powers the Boeing 777-300ER, have not had issues so far. So, the only way for the Airbus A350 to be in a worse operational position is assuming that turbofans issues are spreading or have spread to the Trent XWB or assuming that the Trent 1000 turbofans are also used on the Airbus A350, which is not the case.

Conclusion

When it comes to financial performance, Boeing has the upper hand. There are various reasons for Boeing’s business performance being better and I think from a 100-year old company you can expect them to have their business better integrated than Airbus, which has a global strategy which isn’t necessarily beneficial to operating efficiency.

So, I agree with Market Minds on the financials and the Boeing 737 MAX grounding being temporary as well as the importance of institutional ownership, but I think it's clear that Boeing’s products are not as superior as claimed or thought. That’s not to say that one jet maker has bad products while the other has good products. Both jet makers provide products that fit their customer’s needs. On the single-aisle market the native aircraft from the jet makers are extremely close in terms of fuel burn performance, while on the wide body market the Boeing 777-9 hasn’t convinced me yet as the de-facto successor of the Boeing 777-300ER.

If you enjoyed reading this article, don't forget to hit the "Follow" button at the top of this page (below the article title) to receive updates for my upcoming articles.

If you like our regular coverage, please consider joining The Aerospace Forum which gives you more indepth tools to understand the industry, access to over 750+ previously published reports and ways (Live chat with the group and one-on-one conversations) to discuss the aerospace industry. *Start your FREE trial today*



Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.