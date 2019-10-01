Box: Watch Out For A Microsoft Takeover Upside

Q1 + Q2 review

We believe that a future takeover looks more likely for Box (BOX) than ever considering its recent outlook. One positive thing in Q1 was the 16% YoY revenue growth. The downside outlook was the downgraded full-year revenue guidance to $688-692 million, which was lower than the previous estimate of $702.06 million mostly due to the longer sales cycle.:

In light of our anticipation of longer sales cycles across our larger deals, we now expect revenue to be in the range of $688 million to $692 million.

Billings growth was also a concern, given it only increased by 1% YoY. Besides, the management also lowered its Q2 guidance to $169-170 million from the previous estimate of $170.89 million.

In Q2, we saw how Box recorded a revenue of $172.55 million to beat its revenue guidance and maintain its over 16% YoY growth rate. We also learned how the ongoing long-sales-cycle issue still seems to plague the company, which is obvious enough through the fact that a lot of large deals did not close as well as the previous year:

This past quarter we closed two deals worth more than $1 million, in-line with Q2 last year, three deals over $500,000 versus 11 a year ago, and 68 deals greater than $100,000 versus 50, a year ago.

All that aside, Box is still one of the most innovative tech companies with a competitive offering in the cloud ECM space. This fact alone could prop up the baseline narrative of a potential takeover by any of the other large-cap, cash-rich, and traditionally enterprise-focus companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), or Salesforce (CRM).

What could drive the M&A deal: Industry overview and Box's recent outlook

(Source: Box's Q2 earnings call slide)

Given Oracle's strong commitment to focus on the cloud ERP space with its Netsuite acquisition in 2016 and Salesforce's recent move into the BI market with Tableau takeover, that leaves us with Microsoft as a potential buyer. With the introduction of Box Relay, Box GxP Validation, and Box Shield, the company has also strengthened its offering in the last few years when it comes to enterprise usability, security, and compliance. As a result, in terms of product, Box is by far the most competitive enterprise player versus Google Drive (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), Dropbox (DBX), and even Microsoft OneDrive in recent times. OneDrive, which we initially believed would be a dominant enterprise player given its access to Microsoft's enterprise sales force, has instead leaned closer towards the consumer/professional individual side of the business recently. OneDrive, for instance, launched Personal Vault feature and an additional 50 GB storage size which targets individual users around the same time as Box Relay's launch announcement in Q1 2019.

OneDrive's lack of enterprise focus despite Microsoft's strength in enterprise in recent times would mean either of two things: 1) it faces considerable challenges in its enterprise product development, or 2) it realizes that the opportunity cost to enter the ECM market is high, given it can always rely on its low-hanging-fruit, the 365 Office users, for growth. Either way, it is a good thing for Box, which can fill in the gaps to achieve synergies with OneDrive if it decides to pursue the potential takeover opportunity.

Microsoft and Box potential synergies

For a company like Microsoft to acquire Box, it should not only be for the market share and product but also the revenue and cost synergies. On the cost side, for instance, Box can reduce its data center spending by sharing the data center with Microsoft, allowing Box to cut back on its data migration spending. The CFO, Dylan Smith, believes that the ongoing migration will adversely impact Box's gross margin until at least the first half of FY 2021.

As we migrate our data center footprint to more scalable lower cost regions, leading to temporarily duplicative costs, we still expect gross margin for the remainder of FY 2020 to range from 70% to 71%. Once we complete this migration and as we continue to drive efficiencies in our infrastructure, we expect our gross margin to trend upwards starting in the back half of FY 2021.

Another big issue Box seemed to be facing in Q2 was the fact that its 10% net expansion rate experienced a drop from 12% rate in the past four quarters, which the management claimed happened due to a lower renewal rate from one large customer. However, other recent large customer churns might also impact the lower net expansion rate, as we later discovered that the proportion of Fortune 500 companies in Box's customer list has decreased from 70% in Q1 to 69% in Q2:

(Source: Box's earnings call slides. 70% fortune 500 in Q1 vs 69% fortune 500 in Q2)

Overall, we saw early signs of a demand-related issue in Q1 and Q2, such as the decreasing net expansion rate in Q2 and longer-than-anticipated sales cycle in Q1. Realizing revenue and cost synergies can gradually solve these problems. For instance, Box takeover would mean that Microsoft can serve the demand for a more enterprise-ready ECM product from its 365 customers. With that in mind, Box ECM solution bundled together with Microsoft's Office 365 or its other enterprise products becomes a more interesting offering, which is expected to generate a higher net expansion rate and overall revenue.

(Source: stockrow. Microsoft, Dropbox, and Box's SG&A to revenue)

The other area where Box-Microsoft combination can directly create value is in sales and marketing. Over the last few years, we found that Box seems to have not managed this part of the cost structure well enough. Much of these sales and marketing expenses are due to the high commissions and increased headcounts. Despite its declining trend, Box spends the highest SG&A expenses relative to revenue compared to Microsoft and Dropbox.

Valuation and Takeaway: what Microsoft buys into and at what price

For a cloud software company like Box, the combination of its rule of 40 scores, product, and target market would affect its valuation. At the moment, Box trades at 4.15 TTM EV/Sales, which is a slight discount to Dropbox's 5.38. Similarly, Box trades at a discount at 3.76 P/S to Dropbox's 5.39. In the end, we learn how the market tends to assign a better valuation to Dropbox.

While Dropbox is the faster-growing and more profitable company than Box, we also believe that the market tends to value Dropbox's consumer-focused more than Box's enterprise-focused approach. Box also trails behind Dropbox in terms of rule of 40. Box's 18.1% YoY revenue growth added to its levered FCF margin of 21.32% means it scores just little over 39% or slightly healthy. Before any takeover was to happen, it is essential for Box to improve both its overall growth and operating margins. Considering the outlook, the only reason for Microsoft to consider acquiring Box would mostly be a strategic one. Given Box's $691 million revenue estimate for its FY 2020 and assuming a consistent 4.15 EV/Sales, Box would have an Enterprise Value of $2.8 billion. Paying at least that much plus some acquisition premium, Microsoft would secure a leading position in cloud ECM space through the market share combination of Box and OneDrive while also put pressure on both Google and Dropbox.

