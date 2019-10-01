The Cash Of Neometals Exceeds Its Market Cap, But I Have A Bad Case Of Deja Vu

Also, I think that the main projects of Neometals aren’t worth much at the moment and there are few catalysts in the near future.

However, the company has a spending problem and its staff costs are high, something I’ve already seen with Golden Arrow.

Neometals has A$113.7 million in cash as well as A$8.9 million in investments and no debt.

Introduction

Neometals (OTCPK:RRSSF; OTCPK:RDRUY) made it big at the beginning of 2019 with the sale of its 13.8% interest in the Mt. Marion lithium project for A$103.9 million. As of 30 June 2019, the company thus had A$113.7 million in cash, another A$8.9 million in investments and no debt. Yet, Neometals’ market valuation has been steadily decreasing over the past months and stood at just A$98 million on 30 September. The company's assets include a battery recycling plant project, a lithium chemical plant project in India as well as the Barrambie vanadium-titanium project in Australia. The projects have positive net present values according to the latest studies, so this looks like a compelling investment opportunity on the surface. Yet, Neometals reminds me of a company I’ve covered here in SA - Golden Arrow (OTCQB:OTCQB:GARWF). Since my last article on the latter on Oct. 10, the share price has crashed by almost 50% despite the company monetizing its main asset for a total enterprise value of just over C$44M.

The main assets

I’ll take a look at Neometals’ main projects in the order in which they appear in the company’s latest corporate presentation.

1) Lithium-ion battery recycling technology

In June 2019, the company announced that it has completed a class-five scoping study on its lithium-ion battery recycling technology in its Canadian pilot plant. At 50tpd, the key metrics of the project look superb with initial capital costs of just $66 million and a payback of less that two years. The study showed operating costs of below $7 per pound of cobalt and this is excluding co-products such as nickel, copper and lithium.

(Source: Neometals)

It looks very promising, but you have to keep in mind this is just a scoping study and reality can be very different. I remember investing a few years ago in a very innovative lead battery recycling company named Aqua Metals (AQMS). A single plant with a capex of $29 million was supposed to deliver $15 million in annual EBIT, yet the company has been struggling with operational issues for years and is far from turning a profit.

Also, a problem for Neometals’ plans is that the recycling boom for lithium-ion batteries is a few years away.

(Source: Neometals)

There’s also a lack of catalysts for this project, as a final investment decision is more than a year away and construction is expected to take another year.

(Source: Neometals)

2) Lithium chemical plant in India

As part of the sale of its interest in Mt Marion, Neometals secured a binding life-of-mine annual offtake option for 57,000 tonnes per annum of 6% spodumene concentrate from the mine. The company is seeking to extract value from this option and it has inked a binding memorandum of understanding with Indian power company Manikaran to look at developing India’s first lithium refinery. The feasibility study will take 18-24 months and the decision on whether to proceed with a potential 50:50 JV seems likely to be considered in the first half of 2021. I think it’s hard to value this project as it’s in a very early stage.

The lithium market is currently oversupplied and prices are crashing and I have a feeling that the decision whether this project will amount to anything will very much depend on the demand side in the next 18 months.

(Source: Neometals)

However, with sales of electric vehicles worldwide decreasing by 9% on the year in August 2019, there could be a bumpy road ahead for lithium.

3) Barrambie vanadium-titanium project

While Barrambie is third in this list, I think it could be considered Neometals’ flagship project due to its size and significance - it’s among the world’s biggest titanium and vanadium resources with 25mt of TiO2 and 1.2mt of V2O5.

(Source: Neometals)

While it’s possible that titanium might be used in lithium-ion battery anodes in the future, at the moment it’s a very small market, which explains why Neometals is currently only considering Barrambie’s vanadium potential. In May, the company released a DFS study, which focuses on the production of vanadium pentoxide and ferrovanadium from the vanadium-rich Central Bands.

(Source: Neometals)

The project has a long mine life but the initial capex is a whopping A$692 million and the IRR is just 15%:

(Source: Neometals)

Also, I don’t think anyone is likely to show interest in this project considering the recent slump in vanadium prices.

(Source: vanadiumprice.com)

Deja Vu

I think Golden Arrow and Neometals are similar in their generous remuneration plans as well as their inability to conserve cash when the markets are tough. Sure, Neometals has a lot more cash in the bank, but it’s evaporating very fast. In FY19, the company spent more than A$5.5 million in employee benefits as well as another A$4.7 million in administration expenses.

(Source: Neometals)

In calendar Q3 2019, cash outflows are expected to come in at almost A$8 million, over A$2.2 of which will go for salaries and administration and corporate costs.

(Source: Neometals)

At this rate, that A$113.7 million cash pile will be gone in less than four years.

Conclusion

Neometals looks very undervalued on the surface, but this is before you realize that the company is burning around $10 million on an annual basis in staff and administrative and corporate costs. In the company’s corporate presentation, you can count 16 people among the board and the management team.

Teldar Paper, Mr. Cromwell, Teldar Paper has 33 different vice presidents each earning over 200,000 a year. Now, I have spent the last two months analyzing what all these guys do, and I still can't figure it out. - Gordon Gekko

Is Neometals a lifestyle company? I don't think so, but it could be much more prudent in the management of its cash balance.

Regarding the company’s projects, I don’t think things look good - I’m skeptical about the recycling project’s numbers, the Indian refinery could be derailed by the lithium oversupply, and Barrambie isn't worth much at these vanadium prices.

Sure, you could argue that Neometals is likely to come alive when cobalt, lithium or vanadium prices soar again in the near future. However, as things stand now, the company is burning at a very rapid pace with very generous remuneration packages and I think it’s better to short or avoid this one. Also, there aren’t a lot of catalysts ahead, with most of the goals for the main projects set for 2020-2021. And momentum is very important in mining.

If you like this article, consider joining The Gold Commonwealth.

There's a two-week free trial and the service will focus on long ideas, takeover targets, turnarounds, exploration stories and under-followed gems in the mining space, particularly gold. Omnis Quis Coruscat Est Or!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.