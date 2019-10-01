3 Small Caps Insiders Are Buying

The purpose of literature is to turn blood into ink."― T.S. Eliot

The market fell last week on a spate of negative news headlines and events. First, we had the impeachment nonsense in D.C. escalate, although not to the point the House votes to open an official impeachment process. The Repo market also saw continuing Federal Reserve intervention to address the volatility there recently.

The IPO market also fell down this week as Peloton (PTON) fell in its first day of trading while talent agency Endeavor (EDR) pulled its $400 million IPO at the last minute for the second time. This came one week after WeWork (WE) shelved its much anticipated debut and booted its leader and founder. Stocks sold off late Friday on news the administration is considering placing limits on U.S. investment in China and delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

I personally don't think that will happen, and the administration already seems to be backing off from this 'trial balloon', but I do agree with Jim Cramer that this could be an effective cudgel and would hurt China's economy much more than our own. Monday saw a decent rally in the market, and so far, equities have seesawed back and forth today to open the fourth quarter.

So, what are insiders still purchasing in this increasingly volatile environment as we head into October? Here are three names that caught our eye.

Let's start with Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA). As can be seen above, the stock took a steep fall in late August, but seems to be trying to bottom in recent weeks. On September 26th, the company's CEO added just over $300,000 to his core holdings. While not a massive insider buy, it is the first insider purchase in the stock in nearly two years. There have been scores of insider sells over that time frame as well. The last ones in June, a few months before the big pullback in the shares.

The decline in the stock in August was triggered by Q2 results that slightly missed on both the top and bottom lines. The company also cut full year earnings guidance a significant amount and now expects to deliver a profit of between $11.86 and $12.06 a share in FY2019.

Ulta has become a 'battleground' stock since that earnings release. I count seven Hold ratings and 11 Buy ratings released since late August. The stock might be worth accumulating a small position in at current levels while it is forming a bottom and trading over $100 a share lower than it was a month ago. Revenues should still grow in the low teens in 2019, and the stock now goes for approximately 20 times earnings, which is below its historical average of recent years. The stock has started to rebound over the past two trading sessions.

Next up is Interface (TILE). This Atlanta-based company is a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products in the United States and throughout the world. It has made a move into LVT (Luxury Vinyl Tile) market in recent years as well. A director bought nearly $700,000 worth of shares in transactions on September 26th and September 27th. This is the first insider activity of any kind since late 2017. It is the first insider purchase since February of 2017 and the largest one time buy I can find on record.

Q2 results came in largely as expected when the company reported numbers late in July. Revenues did rise over 25% on a year-over-year basis. The company delivered similar Q1 results in late April. It has been a rough year for shareholders, but the stock has behaved better of late.

With the housing market starting to rebound on the back of lower mortgage rates as well as low unemployment and solid wage growth, the shares should continue to benefit. The stock is not expensive at just over 9 times 2019 earnings, and the shares also yield nearly two percent.

Finally, we are seeing some big insider purchases by a beneficial owner and apparent activist at USA Technologies (OTC:USAT). After scarfing up over $7.5 million in shares in August, the same insider added more than $8 million to his holdings on September 25th and 26th. His fund now seems to own about 17% of the overall shares. Prior to the August transactions, there had been no insider purchases in this stock since March of 2017.

The company is a provider of solutions that facilitate electronic payment transactions primarily to the self-serve retail segment. If you have been at a vending machine at an interstate highway rest stop and used a credit card to pay, that is the service provided by USA Tech. The company generates approximately one-quarter of its revenue by selling its ePort equipment to customers and generates ~3/4th of its top line from recurring license and transaction fees.

USAT has been one of the most volatile stocks in the market over the past year. The company has been a 'delisting' soap opera over the past year.

On September 11, 2018, USA Tech announced that it wouldn't meet a September 13th deadline for filing its 10-K. That news sparked a 31% selloff on 15x's normal volume to $9.20 a share. The company then announced it would miss its 15-day filing extension at the end of September. That was followed by a non-compliance notice from Nasdaq, which subsequently accepted USA Tech's plan to regain compliance, giving the company until March 12, 2019, to submit its 10-K.

The issue at hand appears to be that the company prematurely recognized revenue and overstated the number of connections associated with those transactions. As uncertainty continued over its 10-K filing, the company missed its filing date for its 1QFY19 10-Q. Shares traded into the mid-3s in late December 2018. Last week, the company received a letter from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel saying the company has failed to regain compliance with the periodic reporting obligations.

This stock is too controversial for me to touch, but at least one insider/activist seems to be signalling there is hope for the stock and company based on his purchases.

And those are three small cap concerns seeing recent and significant insider buying in their shares.

A tragedy need not have blood and death; it's enough that it all be filled with that majestic sadness that is the pleasure of tragedy." - Jean Racine

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum.

Before the bell every Monday morning we provide an in-depth analysis on an undervalued small/midcap stock and outline a simple option strategy to make a tidy profit even if the underlying stock does little over the coming months. If you are not signed up yet for this free service, just click HERE to download our latest report. This action will also ensure you receive all future free reports as published as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a small buy-write position in SRPT