China Manufacturing PMI - Better Than We'd Thought, Trade Policy Still The Issue

The China PMI is out, and this is showing maintenance of output - roughly - rather than contraction. Trade policy is still the future worry.

Our information has been, of course, backward looking. What we want to know is what will happen.

We've been seeing considerable slowdown in the Chinese economy - given its size, this matters globally.

Why Worry About China's Economy?

There is a reasonable point to make, which is that we shouldn't worry ourselves over China's economy. Investment restrictions mean that very few of us are going to be sending capital into it. It's a long way away etc., and even Adam Smith pointed out that we don't worry very much about such things.

On the other hand, the last couple of decades have seen China grow from being a trivial influence upon the global economy to being the largest single part of it (when measured by PPP exchange rates). What happens there does influence what happens here.

Reasonable growth - at least not a fall into recession - in China will thus boost our own economic growth and thus financial markets. A significant recession there would make our own markets tumble. We're thus interested in the signs from there about what is happening.

China's Growth Has Definitely Been Slowing

We had recently official statistics of what was happening in China:

China's industrial production slowed further, growing by 4.4% y/y in August, after touching a 17 year-low of 4.8% in July. The slowdown, observed across all major industries, was led by a marked contraction in mining, which grew at 3.7% y/y in August, down from 6.6% in July, while manufacturing output slowed to 4.3% y/y in August, from 4.5% in July. The latest reading reflects the continued weakness gripping China's manufacturing sector in light of the ongoing trade war with the United States and the resulting slowdown in domestic and international demand.

Hmm, well, we're not all that happy about that.

Always Be Wary Of Official Chinese Statistics

We do, though, always have to be wary of official Chinese economic statistics. The ruling Communist Party - not being very communist these days - gains its legitimacy from the insistence that their planning is what makes the economy grow. If the economy were not to be growing, that would be bad in itself. But it would also undermine the legitimacy of that ruling party.

Thus something oft observed - Chinese official economic statistics tend to state that all is according to plan, the outturn now is just what the Party said it would be back then.

We're thus rather interested in numbers that tell us the story without having been filtered through the ruling apparatus.

China's PMI Numbers

Which gives us the purchasing manager's index for China. This doesn't travel through party committees to be approved and thus is reasonably independent of what said Party wishes the numbers were.

China's manufacturing sector saw a modest improvement in overall operating conditions during September. Production and total new orders both expanded at quicker rates than in August, despite a further reduction in new export business. Staffing levels were broadly unchanged, however, leading to a stronger increase in backlogs of work. At the same time, firms expanded their buying activity and inventories, albeit at marginal rates. Currency movements meanwhile contributed to a renewed rise in average input costs, while prices charged were broadly stable after a two-month sequence of discounting. Chinese goods producers continued to express a relatively subdued level of confidence towards future output, as worries persisted over the outcome of the ongoing China-US trade negotiations. The headline seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index™ (PMI™) - a composite indicator designed to provide a single-figure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy - posted 51.4 in September, up from 50.4 in August, to signal an improvement in the health of the sector for the second month running. Though modest overall, the pace of improvement was the quickest seen since February 2018.

As ever with a PMI anything above 50 indicates expansion.

Moody's gives a slightly different reading:

China's manufacturing activity surprised on the upside in September, albeit ticking up only marginally, up to 49.8 in September from 49.5 in August, though it remains below the neutral 50 mark.

Seasonal adjustment explains that,

(China Manufacturing PMI from IHS Markit)

Quite The Most Important Part

Yes, trade policy, the trade war, is still a concern. But this is the part that is most important I think:

The measure for new export orders improved from the previous month, but it remained in contractionary territory. Growth in manufacturing demand was mainly driven by the domestic market as China-U.S. trade conflicts still restrained overseas demand.

The Chinese economy is generating its own internal growth. It is not entirely dependent upon exports for said growth. We're thus not dependent, at least not entirely, upon trade policy.

My View

If the Chinese economy craters, then we're all in trouble as are all our investments. We have seen wobbles, and the Chinese growth rate is definitely slowing. Something that just will happen as an economy approaches the edge of the technological envelope.

What we're worried about though is an actual recession there, worried because of the spillover effects. We don't seem to be getting one of those though.

The Investor View

Few of us are going to be directly invested in China. Few of us will - absent farmers perhaps - invest in exporters to there. So, the fate of the Chinese domestic economy might be seen as a distant concern. But it's a substantial - at least double digit - proportion of the global economy these days. A recession there would hurt.

Thus, we want to be at least mildly informed about general economic conditions in China. Sure, there's a slowing, but we seem to have come up off the lows. It's not so much that this is a good thing, it's the absence of a bad thing.

Macroeconomic conditions aren't presaging an imminent collapse of anything. This investment is, as it should be, about specific situations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.