IPO Update: Vir Biotechnology Proposes IPO Terms

I'll pass on the opportunity and wish the company well.

VIR's early stage trial results are impressive but its $1.9 billion valuation expectation at IPO is well out of range for typical biopharma IPOs.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates for immune system and infectious diseases.

Vir Biotechnology aims to raise $150 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) has filed to raise $150 million from the sale of its common stock, per an S-1/A registration statement.

The company is advancing an ambitious pipeline of drug and antibody treatments for immune system and infectious diseases.

VIR has produced intriguing early stage results in trials and has a significant commercial collaboration partner.

However, the proposed IPO valuation of $1.9 billion is well out of the typical range for biopharma IPOs, so I'll be watching this IPO from the sidelines.

Company & Technology

San Francisco, California-based Vir was founded in 2016 to develop antibody-based treatment candidates for hepatitis and other infectious and immune system diseases.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director George Scangos, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously CEO and member of the board of directors at Biogen (BIIB).

Vir has developed four technology platforms that focus on antibodies, T-cells, innate immunity and small interfering ribonucleic acid-based [siRNA].

The Antibody platform is designed for the identification and engineering of antibodies from survivors that have the potential to treat or prevent rapidly-evolving and/or previously incurable conditions via direct pathogen neutralization and immune system stimulation.

The T-cell platform is focused on the exploitation of the unique immunology of human cytomegalovirus [HCMV], a commonly-occurring virus in humans, as a vaccine vector for pathogens that are untreatable with currently-developed vaccine technologies.

The firm’s innate immune platform goes beyond more traditional approaches used to evoke adaptive immunity or that directly target pathogens, where management believes the development of resistance can occur, and plans to target patients’ proteins as a means of creating host-directed therapies with high barriers to resistance.

The fourth platform harnesses the siRNA to inhibit pathogen replication by eliminating key host factors necessary for the pathogen’s survival and removing microbial immune countermeasures.

Vir’s lead drug candidate VIR-2218 is a subcutaneously administered siRNA that is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with hepatitis B virus [HBV], and ‘based on initial data, VIR-2218 has been generally well tolerated.’

Management is planning trials that combine VIR-2218 with VIR-3434, its second drug candidate for HBV that it believes has the potential to act synergistically by removing potentially tolerogenic HBV proteins and stimulating new HBV-specific T-cells.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company website

Investors in Vir include ARCH Venture Partners, Alta Partners, SoftBank Vision Fund, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Altitude Life Science Ventures. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Market Research Future, the global hepatitis B market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2018 and 2024.

Data from the World Health Organization’s reveals that about 257 million people are currently suffering from hepatitis B infections worldwide while 887,000 patients lost lives to the disease in 2015.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are the increasing prevalence of the disease, various awareness campaigns by governments and organizations and increasing healthcare expenditures, as well as developments in the healthcare sector.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a higher CAGR due to a developing medical diagnostic sector in the region.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Apotex Pharmaceutical

Accord Healthcare

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

Arrowhead Pharma (ARWR)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Lupin Pharmaceuticals (LUPIN)

Par Pharmaceutical (ENDP)

Merck & Co (MRK)

Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Status

VIR’s recent financial results are typical of many IPO stage biopharma firms in that they feature minimal revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with clinical stage development initiatives.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $356.5 million in cash and $57.2 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

Vir intends to sell 7.1 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $21.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $150.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. The absence of this typical feature for successful life science IPOs is a negative signal for prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.9 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 6.53%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds plus existing cash on hand as follows:

approximately $45.0 million to complete our ongoing VIR-2218 Phase 1/2 clinical trial and fund related manufacturing needs; approximately $30.0 million to advance VIR-3434 through our planned Phase 1 clinical trial; approximately $75.0 million to advance VIR-2482 through our ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as preparation for a potential registrational clinical trial; and the remainder to fund any potential future combination or other clinical trials and preclinical programs, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and Cowen

Commentary

VIR is another biopharma that has a promising portfolio and is seeking an extremely high valuation at IPO.

The firm’s lead candidates, for the treatment of hepatitis B and the prevention of influenza A, will require the bulk of its existing and IPO proceeds resources to advance.

Initial data for its hepatitis B drug demonstrated ‘substantial reductions in HBsAg in patients at doses ranging from 20 mg to 200 mg.’ Management expects initial data readout for this trial in the first half of 2020.

The company also anticipates initial readout data for its first flu season influenza A prevention trial to be available in 2H 2020 and for the second season in 1H 2021.

The market opportunities for the firm’s lead candidates are large and growing but there is significant competition for hepatitis B drug developers among major pharma firms.

VIR has done well to engage Alnylam (ALNY) is a commercial collaborator for its HBV program.

However, management is asking investors to pay a $1.9 billion enterprise value for the shares at IPO.

This is an atypically high biopharma IPO valuation. Typical valuations for the vast majority of biopharma IPOs are in the range of $200 million to $450 million.

While the firm’s pipeline and commercial collaboration is quite promising and it will have the resources necessary to achieve meaningful milestones within a reasonable period of time, My opinion on the IPO is NEUTRAL for typical retail IPO investors.

At the current valuation, this high-risk biopharma is priced for pipeline success, so may be more relevant for ultra-high-risk institutional investors with a significant hold timeframe.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 10, 2019.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.