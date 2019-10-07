roCo-Produced with Roberts Berzins

Since the beginning of the year, REIT averages are up by 25%:

Moreover, this is only the average performance which includes some undervalued, some fairly valued, and some overvalued REITs. Many of our top picks that were deeply undervalued in late December have far outpaced the average return of the sector during this same time frame:

With the newly increased valuation levels, it is getting ever harder for the average investor to find “alpha”. Even for us at High Yield Landlord, it is today getting more challenging despite having access to the best intelligence on the REIT market.

While most REITs are now fairly to richly valued – some exceptions remain in hated property sectors. More specifically, we believe that the “Mall” sector is deeply underpriced from A to Z – including blue-chip companies such as Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG).

Malls are today perceived to be a dying breed that was designed to entertain Baby boomers when e-commerce was still non-existent. With Amazon growing rapidly and younger generations being more interested by “experience rather than ownership”, the market is questioning the sustainability of malls. Deep discounts to NAV, low valuation multiples, and high dividend yields are clear signs that the sector is out of favor – even as most other REITs run to the upside.

In reality, yesterday’s malls are very different from today’s and tomorrow’s malls which are quickly evolving into “mixed use destinations” with large entertainment and service components. By creating experiences that cannot be mimicked online, malls have managed to grow sales and rents to all-time highs even in today’s highly digitalized world.

Below are few examples illustrating the “transformation” that is happening:

Mall of the Emirates: Ski Dubai features a 85-meter high artificial mountain with five slopes. The adjoining Snow Park area includes attractions such as an ice cave, toboggan runs, and even penguin encounters.

source

Mall of America: Rotunda hosts over 400 events every year. MOA has earned a national reputation for entertaining guests with celebrity appearances, musical performances, charitable initiatives, product launches, book signings and movie premieres.

source

Scottdale Fashion Square: Co-working space features 10s of desks for remote workers, start ups, and other small businesses.

For years now, malls have successfully replaced dying retailers with other uses to diversify tenancy and become more resilient.

Entertainment component at today’s malls:

Restaurants

Bars

Coffee shops

Movie theaters

Bowling

Spa

Casinos

Kids playground

Escape Rooms…

Service component at today’s malls:

Barber shop

Phone repair shop

Fitness

Beauty salon

Library

Co-Working

Grocery

Amazon Lockers…

The long-term success of any mall REIT depends on evolving to match the changing shopping behavior of consumers. Class A mall REITs with excellent locations and active managements have been very successful at just that. As long as you pick the right REIT and have the nerves to resist near-term volatility, we believe that you will be compensated with above-average returns in the long run. Simon Property Group (SPG) is a no-brainer here as one of the bluest blue-chips of the entire REIT sector.

source

It has it all: great assets, a solid balance sheet, and the best management.

Despite all of this and a lengthy track record of continued growth, SPG’s stock has suffered incredibly.





Over the past 3 years, the company lost a quarter of its value while the FFO per share increased by another 20%. It illustrates perfectly how market fears can outweigh strong underlying fundamentals. Here are five reasons why we believe that this won’t last very long:

5 Reasons Why We Are Bullish on SPG

#1 - It’s All About Property and Location

SPG’s portfolio is mostly invested in Class A market dominant malls and premium outlets in the US, but it also has some properties abroad at nearly 10% of its portfolio:

source

The portfolio in numbers:

Sales per square foot are reaching $669 – which is clearly above the $500 benchmark level to classify as a class-A company. In fact, sales have only kept on growing over the past years despite talks of dying malls.

Portfolio occupancy rate is strong at 94.4% - despite headlines of rising vacancy at malls.

Leasing spreads are consistently in double-digit category – showing that retailers are willing to pay up to occupy space at SPG’s properties.

The resilience of SPG properties is flagrant when you compare it to secondary market Class B peers Washington Prime Group (WPG) and CBL & Associates (CBL) which have both been struggling with declining rents and occupancy levels.

SPG is the living proof to of the real estate mantra: location, location, location… Nothing beats a superb property placed in high demand area - not even a secular shift to e-commerce, changing customer taste or imbalances in supply/demand.

#2 - The Best Balance Sheet Among Sector Peers

There are two A rated (and not A-) REITs in the whole REIT universe, and SPG is one of them. This really speaks volumes about the robustness of its financial strength. Both the overall debt ratio and debt to EBITDA of SPG is ~45% below mall peer group.

source

This rock-solid balance sheet recently allowed the company to raise $3.5 billion of long-term debt at remarkably low interest rate. The new issue has a weighted average term of 15.9 years and coupon rate of 2.61% - significantly low its current 3.51% average which is already very low.

We expect the recent dovish maneuvers of the FED and the company’s solid fundamentals to allow it to keep refinancing at lower rates in the future which will add to further cash flow.

#3 - Resilient Cash Flow and Growing Dividends

SPG has been growing FFO very consistently at 5-10% per year for the past decade. That is one of the best growth rates of all property types - showing no signs of “retail” crisis. The dividends, currently yielding ~5.5%, have increased at about the same pace as the underlying cash flow.

The powerful cash flow performance coupled with a conservative payout ratio implies 3 things:

SPG has the luxury to be aggressive with acquisitions of malls from other distressed owners and/or buybacks of its own depressed shares.

The risk of experiencing a dividend cut because of insufficient cash flows is almost non-existent.

Rather the opposite, the SPG shareholders can expect continued dividend growth that is fully backed by healthy cash flow.

The Company has identified a pipeline of more than $5.0 billion, which includes $1.5 billion in new development and $3.5 billion in redevelopment and expansion opportunities. At quarter-end, redevelopment and expansion projects were already underway at more than 30 properties in the U.S., Canada, Asia and Europe.

Here is an example of a $300 million redevelopment project at Roosevelt Field:

source

#4 - Seasoned Management With Outstanding Track Record

SPG’s management is without a doubt the greatest in its industry. Its track record is second to none with market-beating returns and the executive team is globally recognized as some of the very best – winning countless awards – including the “best-performing global CEOs” by Harvard Business Review in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018. It has also received the “#1 CEO” in real estate industry by Institutional Investor 2009-2018. And the list goes on…

Consistent outperformance has been a hallmark of SPG. Given that the current environment in retail presents perhaps a “once in a lifetime” opportunity to make aggressive but tactical moves, there is arguably no better management to take side with.

#5 - Historically Low Valuations

Even though the properties are top class, cash flow is growing and balance sheet is solid as a rock, the share price has gone down dramatically due to multiple contraction.

The current share price reflects ~13x FFO, which is 32% below its 5-year average FFO multiple of ~19. According to street estimates, the company has trades at a 20% discount to NAV – which is quite spectacular for a blue chip company.

It is rare to see such disconnect in fundamentals vs. pricing and we truly believe that the market perception is wrong as we are talking about one of the strongest REITs in the world.

Risks To Consider

There are three main risks to buying SPG:

First is the economic slowdown. Currently, retailers are enjoying healthy consumer spending levels that helps to maintain high occupancy rates and rents at malls. However, when the recession kicks in, spending will come down - putting pressure on even Class A properties. SPG’s bulletproof balance sheet and conservative payout ratio should allow the Company to weather a crisis without reducing its dividends.

Second is the inability of SPG to adapt. We do not doubt that the secular shift to e-commerce and changing customer behavior are real. The falling occupancy rates and increased number of retail bankruptcies confirm that if you cannot adjust to the prevailing trends, the consequences can be disastrous. SPG has to be constantly on its toes and work hard to redevelop, redesign and attract the right tenants to handle the “retail storm” efficiently.

The third and final risk is market sentiment. Here the famous quote by John Maynard Keynes fits perfectly: the market can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent. You have to consider that this is a contrarian bet that could take years to materialize.

Bottom Line

SPG may well be the most discounted mega-cap blue chip REITs in the entire marketplace. It owns some of the best real estate in the world – but it is for sale at a 20% discount to private market values and it pays a rapidly growing 5.5% dividend yield.

Traders hear mall; they think Amazon (AMZN) and store closures.

Landlords hear mall; they think prime location and mixed use.

We fit in the latter category of investors who think like landlords. After all, our community is called “High Yield Landlord” for a reason… We look for undervalued REITs as if we would buy rental properties and then hold on to them for years or even decades to come.

As of right now, we are building a position in one of SPG’s direct peers that we believe to be even more discounted. We keep a close eye on SPG and may initiate a position for our Core Portfolio should the share price remain at ~$155.

