Micron: Back To Reality

Micron is a buy in the upper $30s during October based on improving tends heading into FY21.

Micron heads back to $40 as the down cycle in memory and storage solutions isn't over.

The stock of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) almost got away from us until it ran into market realities. My previous investment thesis had warned the stock needed one more quarter to clear the negative trends in the memory sector. The stock is likely a buy now, especially on any dip below $40 again on a traditionally weak October stock market.

Key Signal Bottoms

For a while now, my warnings have focused on the key revenue growth signal. In the past, the stock didn't reach cycle lows until the quarterly YoY revenue growth trend reached bottom.

For FQ4, Micron reported revenues declined 42.3% from last year levels. The memory solutions company reported revenues of $4.87 billion, and the guidance for $5.0 billion in the current quarter sets the company on the path to a rebound.

The guidance has a target range of between $4.8 billion and $5.2 billion for FQ1, placing the actual revenue total as likely to grow sequentially. The far more important number is the comparison to last FQ1 where the company reported revenues of $7.91 billion for a targeted decline of 36.8%. The risk is the downside guidance actually generates a YoY revenue decline of 39.3% for only a slight improvement over the FQ4 decline and a print of an actual lower revenue quarter.

Regardless, the FQ2 quarter is on path for only a 15.5% YoY revenue dip, suggesting Micron is about a quarter away from a true inflection point in the revenue trend. The significance of the scenario is that the market starts becoming ultra bullish on the stock as the company generates improvements in the revenue trends.

Red Flags

Before investors get too excited about a potential rebound in the works for Micron, the company had several red flags from the FQ4 report. The inventory levels continued to surge, and the company oddly failed to repurchase shares into the rally despite over $7 billion remaining on the share buyback plan.

Micron is facing a massive squeeze in gross margins as inventory levels continue to surge. The company now has an inventory balance of $5.1 billion, up from $4.9 billion in the prior quarter.

These large inventory levels are a prime reason gross margins collapsed 50% from last year as Micron sold more NAND and DRAM bits while not generating appreciably higher revenues. The forecast is for gross margins to potentially dip all the way to 25.0% in the current quarter, down from 30.6% in the last quarter. The memory company isn't able to cut production costs like in past cycles causing some of the unexpected margin squeeze.

Entering FY19, the management team was very bullish on the prospects of Micron. In fact, the CEO was adamant a cycle wouldn't occur this time when instead the worst downturn of the last decade occurred.

A prime signal that something was amiss was the lack of actual stock buybacks despite the big $10 billion announcement in May 2018. CFO David Zinsner made the following positive statements on the FQ4 earnings call that weren't matched with share buybacks:

We are exiting the fiscal year with a stronger product portfolio, deeper customer relationships, and our highest liquidity and net cash position to date, and we have also made good progress on our share buyback program. We are well-positioned to emerge from the current cycle ready to capitalize on the secular growth trends driving our business.

Micron spent about $2.6 billion of the $2.7 billion spent on share buybacks back in the November and February quarters. The clear signal is the actions of the executive team don't match their bullish statements.

The point of these red flags is to highlight why the next couple of quarters will be very volatile before the turnaround officially occurs. The EPS estimates for FY20 are likely to continue to decline while the FY21 estimates are bullish, but the numbers are highly subject to change.

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso predicts the FY20 numbers need a further cut as DRAM pricing is forecast to be weaker in the 1H20. With Micron spending about 15% of revenues on operating expenses, the gap between the gross margin is starting to get very narrow. Any more margin pressure virtually eliminates profits placing his $2.24 EPS estimate as potentially aggressive, not bearish.

Ultimately, the Capex cuts in FY20 to $7.5 billion will eventually help reduce inventory levels and better match supply with demand as end market bit demand consistently grows and finally swamps slowing supply.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that market realities are finally setting in that Micron is not out of the down cycle in memory and storage solutions, just yet. The company has finally reached the low in the cycles and the point when investors can start looking at buying the stock, especially on a dip into the upper $30s from a weak October market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.