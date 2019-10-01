Eurozone Unemployment - Getting Better But A Long Way To Go

However, the numbers do show the structural problem underlying the system as a whole.

The big failing of the eurozone in recent years has been trying to deal with the continent's endemic unemployment.

The Cyclical Unemployment Situation Is Improving

Of course, these are terrible numbers for an advanced economy but it also has to be said that they are getting better. As far as it is possible, the ECB's monetary policy is having an effect.

It's possible to spot the eurozone's structural problem here but that's not something that's of direct interest to us as investors.

What is of interest is that with unemployment falling across the bloc we should be aware that matters are improving. Thus, we can expect investments into said eurozone to do well. We can also think a little deeper about what this says structurally and profit there.

Germany unemployment

We've the German unemployment numbers:

Germany's seasonally adjusted unemployment held steady at 5% in September, while the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed fell by 10,000. The labour market has performed well this year despite uncertainty in the global economy, though its momentum is slowing.

Given what we've been hearing about German manufacturing output, that is usefully contrarian good news.

(Germany unemployment rate from FRED)

As we can see, the unemployment rate is at a generational low, as good as it has been since reunification and the destruction of East Germany's industrial base.

Italy unemployment

We've also Italy's numbers:

Italy’s unemployment rate ticked down to 9.5% in August, its lowest since 2011. The youth unemployment rate dropped by 1.3 percentage points, but the inactivity rate ticked up for the first time in six months, to 34.5% from 34.2% previously.

From a different base but the numbers are moving in the right direction.

(Italy unemployment rate from FRED)

As we can see, still not recovered from the Crash and subsequent euro crisis with Greece. But again, things are getting better.

Eurozone unemployment

We have the numbers for the whole currency area as well:

Beating all expectations, the euro zone’s jobless rate fell further to 7.4% in August, its lowest in more than 11 years. The country details were upbeat, with the unemployment rate falling or remaining stable everywhere but in the Netherlands and in Austria, where it rose only slightly. The key upside detail was the sharp decline in Italy’s joblessness to 9.5% from 9.8%, its lowest since late 2011, though we also welcomed that Spain’s unemployment rate is now reading at its lowest since the financial crisis.

And again:

(Eurozone unemployment from FRED)

Things are getting better, that's obviously good.

Cyclical unemployment

Matters are improving across the eurozone. That's clearly good for the investment case into that currency zone.

Structural Problems

However, the same information also shows us something rather different. Some economies - Italy above, but also Greece, Spain as exemplars - have serious structural problems with unemployment. Even while matters are improving, while the other rich countries are still in a 10-year long expansion, unemployment is at significantly high levels.

But there's something worse here. Look again at the cycles for Germany and the other two. They're out of step. This means that monetary policy cannot be set correctly for both at the same time. Further, Germany is a significant portion of that eurozone economy and naturally, policy will be set taking that weight into account.

This means that monetary policy will be set largely for German conditions and not for the countries of the periphery.

In the macroeconomic sense, and given that the cycles are out of step, this means that monetary policy is nearly always going to be wrong for those periphery countries.

My view

I've long been saying that the euro itself is a bad idea and this impossibility of getting monetary policy right for all component economies is one of the reasons why. But that's more a political than an investment point.

Understanding it though does give us an investment schema.

The investor view

Given that interest rates are going to be largely set for German conditions, we can observe that this means that when Germany is in or approaching recession, then they're going to be low. But this does not mean that other eurozone economies are going to be in recession at the same time. A recession in Germany does not cause one in Portugal, for example.

But if Portugal is not in recession - as it isn't today - but interest rates must be set for the German economy, then what does that do in Portugal? It sets off a real estate boom, of course.

One way of reading the Spanish and Irish real estate booms is that this is exactly what happened. Both were doing nicely from the integration into the Single Market. Germany, however, needed to reorganise its labour market, which it did with the Hartz IV reforms. But interest rates were set for Germany, boom in peripheral property markets.

I think this will happen again too. In fact, looking out my window at Portugal, I can see it happening at least in part. Prices are moving up quite nicely. The driver being near zero mortgage interest rates. Euribor is actually negative, it's only the bank's own margins which make interest payable a positive sum.

This isn't to state that everyone must pile into the Portuguese property market. Rather, to point out that the mismatch between economic cycles and yet the unity of monetary policy will cause such effects.

Look for peripheral economies that aren't in recession, for sectors that benefit from low interest rates and then, as Germany moves into recession invest in those you've identified. Peripheral real estate being only one of them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.