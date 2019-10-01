Apple Looking For New High

A couple of bucks here, a couple of bucks there, and soon, it all adds up to something significant. That's the feeling I get currently with technology giant Apple (AAPL). Thanks to a recent uptrend, shares of the stock Tuesday morning were just a stone's throw from their all-time high. At this point, it just seems that investors are waiting for the final piece of good news that will help the stock set a new record.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

The latest leg of the rally started nearly a month ago when the company unveiled its newest set of iPhones along with some other goodies. As I detailed in my wrap up piece, it seems that management learned from last year's pricing mistakes and focused on bring more value to the consumer in 2019. Not only did the successor to the iPhone XR start $50 cheaper, but legacy phones received larger than normal price cuts, and Apple surprised everyone when it announced new device purchases would come with a free year of the soon to launch TV+ service.

Recently, there have been a number of positive notes out from street analysts that have helped the stock move higher. For example, Jefferies came out changing its rating from Neutral to Buy, but it also raised its price target by a whopping $50 to $260, primarily citing a strong iPhone brand and the massive opportunity for services growth ahead. JPMorgan also raised its price target to a street high $265 on good sales momentum for the iPhone 11 line, with the potential for another off-cycle new phone launch next spring that could be quite important as I previously discussed. Finally, Evercore came out with a note this week discussing the potential for iPhone upside, keeping an Outperform rating and $247 price target.

(Source: Jefferies note linked above)

Of course, only time will tell if the iPhone is truly doing well, and we recently learned that the fiscal Q4 report will come on October 30th. Interestingly enough, we've seen a slight decline in analyst estimates since the iPhone report, with the average revenue forecast down by $260 million and EPS down by 6 cents a share. I will be paying special attention to margin and expense numbers, given the reduced iPhone pricing as well as the free trials for services. It is possible that we see some revenue upside thanks to better than expected unit sales, but that comes at a slight cost to margins that will limit potential net income upside. Earnings per share will obviously continue to benefit from the ongoing buyback program that is not ending anytime soon.

Another major question for the short term, especially around the earnings report, is how transparent Apple management will be with investors and analysts. Last year, the company moved away from providing device unit sales, so will we get subscriber numbers for services like Apple News+, Arcade, and Apple Card this time around? It may just be a coincidence, but the TV+ launch on November 1st comes after earnings, so management could in theory dodge questions there by saying the service hasn't launched yet. Over time, however, questions will arise if the growth in revenues for the service segment doesn't live up to street expectations.

With four weeks until earnings, it is definitely possible that Apple shares hit a new high before the report. I think the most plausible scenario where that occurs is an easing of trade tensions between the US and China. The two countries are scheduled to meet again this month, and tariffs that were previously supposed to start on October 1st were pushed back to the 15th. If that date gets pushed back again, or we see a delay of the next round of tariffs slated to start in December that features even more Apple products, the market likely will react in a very positive way. The technology giant has been one of the names closely watched when trade war news comes out, so it will likely move in a meaningful way on trade news, whether good or bad.

In Tuesday morning trading, Apple shares hit a high of $228.20, putting them just over $5 from their all-time high. While the stock pulled back after markets turned lower, the name still finished in the green despite all three major indices down more than 1.1%. Recently, we've seen a number of positive analyst notes surrounding the iPhone 11 launch cycle, and new services launches will definitely help revenues move higher. While the Q4 earnings report at the end of the month is the next big item on the Apple calendar, perhaps an easing of the US/China trade war for them can help shares hit a new high before then.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.